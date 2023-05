All Times Eastern

Boxing

Blood, Sweat & Tears: Haney vs. Lomachenko, Part 1 — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Blood, Sweat & Tears: Haney vs. Lomachenko, Part 2 — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Best of Lomachenko — ESPN2, midnight

College Softball

Rally Cap — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 36

Leicester City vs. Liverpool — USA Network, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

Golf

Fairway Rollin’ — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Championship Archives: Tiger Woods, 1999 — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

PGA Championship Archives: Tiger Woods, 2000 — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Group A, Nokia Arena, Tampere, Finland

Germany vs. United States — TSN3/NHL Network, 9 a.m.

Finland vs. Sweden — TSN3/NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Group B, Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia

Slovakia vs. Canada — TSN1, 9 a.m.

Czechia vs. Latvia — TSN1, 1 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 34

Real Betis vs. Rayo Vallecano — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Complete Highlights Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Baltimore — Bally Sports West/MASN, 6:30 p.m.

New York Yankees at Toronto — MLB Network/YES/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Boston — MLB Network/Root Sports/NESN, 7 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Washington — SNY/MASN2, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado — Bally Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco — NBC Sports Philadelphia/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Interleague

Atlanta at Texas — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston — Marquee Sports Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports San Diego, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland — Bally Sports Arizona/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles Dodgers — Bally Sports North/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

Inside Baseball — MLB Network, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight Post Game — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Inside the League — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Western Conference

Game 7, American Airlines Arena, Dallas, TX

Seattle Kraken at Dallas Stars — ESPN (Bob Wischusen/Brian Boucher//Leah Hextall)/Sportsnet (John Bartlett/Garry Galley//Ryan Leslie)/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.

The Point — ESPN (Steve Levy/Chris Chelios/Mark Messier), 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+ (Linda Cohn), 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 35

Sampdoria vs. Empoli — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Box 2 Box: Serie A Edition — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

La jugada — TUDN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m,

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

E60: Peace of Mind — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

E60: Pictures: Owen and Haatchi — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

E60: Alive: The Drew Robinson — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 3 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Internazionali BNL d’Italia, Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Men’s 3rd Round/Women’s Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Men’s Round of 16/Women’s Quarterfinal — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Tuesday)