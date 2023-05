All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Men’s

Matchday 32

VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. SV Werder Bremen — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

Women’s

Matchday 20

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. VfL Wolfsburg — CBS Sports Network, 7 a.m.

College Baseball

Minnesota at Maryland — Big Ten Network, noon

Penn State at Nebraska — ESPN2, noon

San Diego State at Air Force — Stadium College Sports Central, 2 p.m.

Northwestern at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Stanford — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 3 p.m.

Oregon State at UCLA — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Washington at Oregon — Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Oregon, 3 p.m.

UNLV at Fresno State — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 4 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Tournament

1st Round — Home Sites

Bryant at Johns Hopkins — ESPNU (Anish Shroff/Quint Kessenich), noon

Michigan at Cornell — ESPNU (Kevin Fitzgerald/Mark Dixon), 2:30 p.m.

Delaware at Duke — ESPNU (Drew Carter/Matt Ward), 5 p.m.

Princeton at Penn State — ESPNU (Chris Cotter/Paul Carcaterra), 7:30 p.m.

College Softball

NCAA Softball Tournament Selection Show — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

7 Innings: Road to the Women’s College World Series — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

College Water Polo

Women’s

NCAA Women’s Water Polo Championship

National Championship, Chris Kjeldsen Pool, Douglass M. Eberhardt Aquatics Center, University of the Pacific, Stockton, CA

Stanford vs. USC — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 36

Everton vs. Manchester City — USA Network/Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.

Brentford vs. West Ham United — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — USA Network/Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network/Peacock, 8 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 10:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 10:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Soudal Open, Rinkven International Golf Club, Antwerp, Belgium

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Byron Nelson Classic, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, TX

Final Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10 a.m.

Featured Groups– ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 7, 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:45 a.m.

Marquee Group — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11 a.m.

Featured Group 1 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock (Steve Sands/John Cook/Nick Dougherty/Billy Ray Brown/Colt Knost), 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS (Andrew Catalon/Ian Baker-Finch/Frank Nobilo/Dottie Pepper/Colt Knost/Mark Immelman//Amanda Renner), 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour Champions

Regions Tradition, Greystone Golf & Country Club, Hoover, AL

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Cognizant Founders Cup, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, NJ

Final Round — Peacock (Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott/Jim Gallagher, Jr./Angela Stanford), 4 p.m.

Final Round — Golf Channel (Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott/Jim Gallagher, Jr./Angela Stanford), 5 p.m.

PGA Championship Preview — CBS, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Group A, Nokia Arena, Tampere, Finland

France vs. Denmark — TSN3, 9 a.m.

Sweden vs. Austria — TSN3/NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Group B, Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia

Norway vs. Switzerland — TSN1/NHL Network, 9 a.m.

Czechia vs. Kazakhstan — TSN1, 1 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 34

Celta de Vigo vs. Valencia — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Elche CF vs. Atlético de Madrid — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Real Valladolid vs. Sevilla — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

RCD Espanyol de Barcelona vs. Barcelona — ESPN, 2:55 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 35

Stade Rennais vs. Estac Troyes — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

AS Monaco vs. LOSC Lille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Olympique de Marseille vs. Angers SCO — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Cleveland — Peacock (Chris Vosters/Mark Gubicza/Rick Manning), 11:30 a.m.

Seattle at Detroit — Root Sports/Bally Sports Detroit, 1:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — Bally Sports Sun/YES, 1:30 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Texas at Oakland — Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Washington — SNY/MASN, 12:30 p.m. (resumption of suspended game from 5/13)

Cincinnati at Miami — MLB Network/Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Florida, 1:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado — NBC Sports Philadelphia/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers — Bally Sports San Diego/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

San Francisco at Arizona — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Arizona, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

New York Mets at Washington — SNY/MASN, 4:30 p.m.

Interleague

Atlanta at Toronto — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southeast/Sportsnet, 1:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/MASN2, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston — ESPN (Karl Ravech/David Cone/Eduardo Perez//Buster Olney), 7 p.m.

MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame — Peacock (Ahmed Fareed/Gordon Beckham), 11 a.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

MLB Sunday Leadoff Postgame — Peacock (Ahmed Fareed/Gordon Beckham), 2:30 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN (Nicole Briscoe/Jessica Mendoza/Jesse Rogers/Jeff Passan), 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 12

LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes — Apple TV+ (English: Mark Followill/Danielle Slaton//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera//Claudio Suarez)//FS1 (Nate Bukaty/Tony Meola), 9:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, SC

Race — FS1, 3 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Darlington — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Show — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

NASCAR 75: The Greatest Countdown Ever — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

Game 7, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics — ABC (Mike Breen/Mark Jackson//Lisa Salters), 3:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC (Mike Greenberg/Jalen Rose/Stephen A. Smith/Michael Wilbon/Adrian Wojnarowski), 2:30 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

Playoff Central: 76ers/Celtics, Game 7 Postgame — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Western Conference

Game 6, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One (Harnarayan Singh/Louie DeBrusk//Gene Principe)/ESPN, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 9:30 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 7

North Carolina Courage vs. OL Reign — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

NJ/NY Gotham vs. Orlando Pride — Paramount+, 5:30 p.m.

Kansas City Current vs. San Diego Wave — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

Pickleball

APP Tour

Vlasic Classic, Sawyer Point Pickleball, Cincinnati, OH

Men’s and Women’s Singles Finals — CBS, noon

Serie A

Matchday 35

Fiorentina vs. Udinese — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

AC Monza vs. SSC Napoli — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Bologna vs. AS Roma — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Juventus vs. Cremonese — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Inside Serie A — CBS Sports Golazo Network 8:30 a.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.C

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Internazionali BNL d’Italia, Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Men’s 3rd Round/Women’s Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Monday)

USFL

Week 5

New Jersey Generals vs. Philadelphia Stars — NBC/Peacock, noon

Memphis Showboats vs. New Orleans Breakers — Fox, 3 p.m.