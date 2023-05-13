All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
AFL — Round 9
Adelaide Crows vs. St. Kilda Saints — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.
Collingwood Magpies vs. Greater Western Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
Boxing
Showtime Championship Boxing
Vacant WBA Junior Welterweight Title, The Chelsea, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Paradise, NV
Rolando Romero vs. Ismael Barroso — Showtime, 9 p.m.
Top Rank Boxing
WBO Middleweight Title, Stockton Arena, Stockton, CA
Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Steven Butler — ESPN, 10 p.m.
Bundesliga
Matchday 32
1. FC Union Berlin vs. Sport-Club Freiburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.
Bayern München vs. FC Schalke 04 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.
VfL Bochum 1848 vs FC Augsburg — ESPN+. 9:20 a.m.
VfL Wolfsburg vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — ESPN+. 9:20 a.m.
Borussia Dortmund vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.
College Baseball
Kentucky at Tennessee — SEC Network, noon
Georgia Tech at Duke — ACC Network, 1 p.m.
San Diego State at Air Force — Stadium College Sports Central, 2 p.m.
Auburn at Mississippi — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
San Jose State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 3:30 p.m.
Louisville at Virginia — ACC Network, 4 p.m.
BYU at Pacific — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Stanford — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 6 p.m.
UNLV at Fresno State — Stadium College Sports Central, 6 p.m.
Clemson at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 7 p.m.
Penn State at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Oregon State at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Washington at Oregon — Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.
Cal-Santa Barbara at Long Beach State — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.
College Lacrosse
Men’s
NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Tournament
1st Round — Home Sites
Richmond at Virginia — ESPNU (Drew Carter/Matt Ward), noon
Utah at Notre Dame — ESPNU (Jay Alter/Jules Heningburg), 2:30 p.m.
Yale at Georgetown — ESPNU (Chris Cotter/Paul Carcaterra), 5 p.m.
Army at Maryland — ESPNU (Anish Shroff/Quint Kessenich), 7:30 p.m.
College Softball
American Athletic Conference Softball Tournament
Championship, USF Softball Stadium, University of South Florida, Tampa, FL
Tulsa vs. Central Florida — ESPN2 (Tiffany Greene/Erin Miller), 11 a.m.
Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament
Championship, Melissa Cook Softball Stadium, University of Notre Dame, South Bend, IN
Florida State vs. Duke– ESPN2 (Pam Ward/Jenny Dalton-Hill), 1 p.m.
Big East Conference Tournament
Championship, Burrill Family Field at Connecticut Softball Stadium, University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT
Seton Hall vs. Villanova — FS2, 4 p.m.
Seton Hall vs. Villanova — FS1, 7 p.m. (if necessary)
Big Ten Conference Tournament
Championship, Eichelberger Field, University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, IL
Northwestern vs. Indiana — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.
BTN Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Big XII Conference Tournament
Championship, USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma vs. Texas– ESPN+ (Eric Frede/Madison Shipman, 1 p.m./ESPN2, 3 p.m. (same day coverage)
Pac-12 Conference Tournament
Championship, Mike Candrea Field at Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ
Utah vs.UCLA — ESPN2 (Mark Neely/Danielle Lawrie), 10 p.m.
Southeastern Conference Tournament
Championship, Bogle Park, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AK
Tennessee vs. South Carolina — SEC Network (Beth Mowins/Michele Smith/Jessica Mendoza//Holly Rowe, 5 p.m.
College Track & Field
Men’s and Women’s
Pac-12 Track & Field Championships
Day 2, Hilmer Lodge Stadium, Mt. San Antonio College, Walnut, CA
Women’s Hammer — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington (Jim Watson/Jordan Kent), 3:30 p.m.
Men’s Long Jump — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington (Jim Watson/Jordan Kent), 6 p.m.
Men’s and Women’s 3000m Steeplechase — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Mountain (Jim Watson/Jordan Kent), 9:30 p.m.
SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships
Day 3, Bernie Moore Stadium, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA
Finals — SEC Network (Dwight Stones/Dan O’Brien//John Anderson//Larra Overton), 6 p.m.
Coupe de France féminine
Knockout Round
Final, Stade de la Source, Orléans, France
Olympique Lyonnais vs. Paris Saint-Germain — FS2, 9:50 a.m.
Cycling
Giro d’Italia
Stage 8: Terni to Fossombrone — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español/Fubo Sports, 9:15 a.m.
English Premier League
Matchweek 36
Leeds United vs. Newcastle United — USA Network, 7:25 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest — USA Network/Universo, 9:55 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Peacock, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Bournemouth — Peacock, 10 a.m.
Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — Peacock, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Fulham — Peacock, 10 a.m.
Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 7 a.m.
La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.
Premier League Live — USA Network/Peacock, 9:30 a.m.
Goal Rush — Peacock, 10 a.m.
Goal Zone — USA Network/Peacock, noon
Golf
DP World Tour
Soudal Open, Rinkven International Golf Club, Antwerp, Belgium
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.
PGA Tour
Byron Nelson Classic, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, TX
3rd Round
Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10 a.m.
Featured Groups: Trevor Cone/Tom Hoge/Matt Kuchar & Doug Ghim/Tyrell Hatton/Jimmy Walker — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:30 a.m.
Featured Holes: 4, 7, 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:45 a.m.
Marquee Group: Sangmoon Bae/S.Y. Noh/Adam Scott — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11 a.m.
Featured Group 1: Doug Ghim/Tyrell Hatton/Jimmy Walker — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.
Featured Group 2: Sangmoon Bae/S.Y. Noh/Adam Scott — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.
Featured Holes: 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.
Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock (Steve Sands/John Cook/Nick Dougherty/Billy Ray Brown/Colt Knost), 1 p.m.
Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon
PGA Tour Champions
Regions Tradition, Greystone Golf & Country Club, Hoover, AL
3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.
LPGA Tour
Cognizant Founders Cup, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, NJ
3rd Round — Peacock (Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott/Jim Gallagher, Jr./Angela Stanford), 4 p.m.
3rd Round — Golf Channel (Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott/Jim Gallagher, Jr./Angela Stanford), 5 p.m.
Golf Journeys: A Celebration of PGA Professionals — CBS, 2 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Hockey
Men’s
IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship
Group A, Nokia Arena, Tampere, Finland
Hungary vs. Denmark — TSN1/NHL Network, 9 a.m.
Germany vs. Finland — TSN1/NHL Network, 1 p.m.
United States vs. Hungary — TSN4/NHL Network, 5 a.m. (Sunday)
Group B, Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia
Norway vs. Kazakhstan — TSN4, 9 a.m.
Slovenia vs. Canada — TSN1, 5 a.m. (Sunday)
Horse Racing
America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12:30 p.m.
IndyCar
NTT IndyCar Series
GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN
Race — NBC/Peacock, 3:30 p.m.
IndyCar Series Post Race — NBC/Peacock, 5:30 p.m.
LaLiga
Matchday 34
Real Sociedad vs. Girona FC — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.
Osasuna vs. Almería — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.
Villarreal vs. Athletic Club Bilbao — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.
Real Madrid vs. Getafe CF — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.
Ligue 1
Round 35
RC Strasbourg Alsace vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.
Paris Saint-Germain vs. AC Ajaccio — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.
Clermont Foot 63 vs. Olympique Lyonnais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:50 a.m. (Sunday)
This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.
The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.
The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
Minor League Baseball
Texas League
Wichita Wind Surge at Frisco RoughRiders — Stadium, 8 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Fight Night
Rozenstruik vs. Almeida, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
Prelims — ESPN, noon
Main Card — ABC, 3 p.m.
UFC Unleashed: Heavyweight Brawls — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
UFC Live: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida — ESPNews, 11 a.m.
MLB
American League
Seattle at Detroit — MLB Network/Root Sports/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Bally Sports Sun/YES, 1 p.m.
Texas at Oakland — FS1/Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.
Anaheim at Cleveland — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox — Fox, 7:15 p.m.
National League
Cincinnati at Miami — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Florida, 1 p.m.
New York Mets at Washington — SNY/MASN, 4 p.m.
San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox, 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado — NBC Sports Philadelphia/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)
San Francisco at Arizona — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Arizona, 8 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)
Interleague
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto — Bally Sports Southeast/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston — Bally Sports Midwest/NESN, 4 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/MASN2, 7 p.m.
Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 2:30 p.m.
MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3:30 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
Fox Saturday Baseball — Fox, 7 p.m.
Inside Baseball — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.
MLS
Matchday 12
Free Games — All Matches on Apple TV
Chicago Fire vs. St. Louis City SC, 1 p.m. — English: Nate Bukaty/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andres Aguila
Atlanta United vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Diego Tabares
Inter Miami vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m. — English: Chris Wittyngham/Jamie Watson//Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik/Eduardo Biscayart
Real Salt Lake vs. LAFC, 9:30 p.m. — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Rodolfo Landeros/Martin Zuniga
Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 10:30 p.m. (also on TSN1) — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Jorge Perez Navarro/Marcelo Balboa//French: Oliver Brett/Patrice Bernier
MLS 360: Kaylyn Kyle/Kevin Egan/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley White-Phillips/Christina Unkel (rules analyst)
MLS Season Pass (all games on Apple TV+, subscription required)
Columbus Crew vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Eric Krakauer/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: Juan Arango/Carlos Suarez
D.C. United vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Callum Williams/Calen Carr//Spanish: Raul Guzman/Sonny Guadarrama
Montreal Impact vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Matt Cullen/Greg Sutton//Spanish: Jose Hernandez/Pablo Marino//French: Frederic Lord/Vincent Destouches
New York Red Bulls vs. NYC FC, 7:30 p.m. (also on TSN1) — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Carlos Ruiz/
Austin FC vs. Dallas FC, 8:30 p.m. — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Miguel Gallardo
Houston Dynamo vs. Seattle Sounders, 8:30 p.m. — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Peace//Spanish: Adrian Garcia Marquez/Francisco Pinto
Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United, 8:30 p.m. — English: Jenn Hildreth/Lori Lindsey//Spanish: Moises Linares/Jaime Macias
Colorado Rapids vs. Philadelphia Union, 9:30 p.m. — English: Adrian Healey/Cobi Jones//Spanish: Jesus Acosta/Max Cordaro
MLS Countdown, 7 p.m. — English: Jillian Sakovits/Nigel Reo-Coker/Andrew Wiebe//Spanish: Tony Cherchi/Diego Valeri/Chelsea Cabarcas
MLS Wrap-Up, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday) — English: Jillian Sakovits/Nigel Reo-Coker/Andrew Wiebe//Spanish: Tony Cherchi/Diego Valeri/Chelsea Cabarcas
NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series
Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, SC
Qualifying — FS1, 10:30 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Shriner’s Children 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, SC
Race — Fox, 1:30 p.m.
NASCAR RaceDay: NASCAR Xfinity Series, Darlington — Fox, 1 p.m.
NBA
Inside the Association — Stadium, 7 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.
NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs
Conference Semifinal
Western Conference
Game 6, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA
Dallas Stars at Seattle Kraken — ESPN (Bob Wischusen/Brian Boucher//Leah Hextall)/Sportsnet (John Bartlett/Garry Galley//Ryan Leslie)/TVA Sports, 7 p.m. (Dallas leads series, 3-2)
Quest for the Stanley Cup (season premiere) — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.
In the Crease — ESPN+, 10:30 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 11 p.m.
NWSL
Matchday 7
Angel City vs. Washington Spirit — CBS Golazo Network, 10 p.m.
Serie A
Matchday 35
Salernitana vs. Atalanta — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.
Spezia vs. AC Milan — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon
Inter Milan vs. Sassuolo — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.
Inside Serie A — CBS Sports Network, 7 a.m.
Scottish Premier League
Gameweek 35
Rangers vs. Celtic — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 a.m.
Soccer
Misión Europa — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 4:50 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 9 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.
On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.
SC Featured: Nothing Else Matters — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.
Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.
E60: Peace of Mind — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.
Betting Above the Rim — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.
Harlem Globetrotters: Welcome Home — NBC, 11 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.
One Team: The Power of Sports: Helping the Competition — NBC, 11:30 a.m.
All ACC — ACC Network, 12:30 p.m.
The Immortals — NLSE, 1 p.m.
30 for 30: The Greatest Mixtape Ever — ESPNews, 1 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.
In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.
The Immortals — NLSE, 3 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.
In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 5 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Game On — Women Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.
All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.
The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.
TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
Tennis
ATP Tour/WTA Tour
Internazionali BNL d’Italia, Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Men’s 2nd Round/Women’s 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.
Men’s/Women’s 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Sunday)
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Sunday)
USFL
Week 5
Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers — USA Network, 12:30 p.m.
Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions — Fox, 4 p.m.
USL Championship
Louisville City FC vs. The Miami FC — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
XFL Playoffs
Championship
North Division vs. South Division, Alamodome, San Antonio, TX
Arlington Renegades vs. D.C. Defenders — ABC (Tom Hart/Greg McElroy/Cole Cubelic//Katie George), 8 p.m.