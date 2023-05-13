All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 9

Adelaide Crows vs. St. Kilda Saints — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Collingwood Magpies vs. Greater Western Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Boxing

Showtime Championship Boxing

Vacant WBA Junior Welterweight Title, The Chelsea, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Rolando Romero vs. Ismael Barroso — Showtime, 9 p.m.

Top Rank Boxing

WBO Middleweight Title, Stockton Arena, Stockton, CA

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Steven Butler — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 32

1. FC Union Berlin vs. Sport-Club Freiburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Bayern München vs. FC Schalke 04 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfL Bochum 1848 vs FC Augsburg — ESPN+. 9:20 a.m.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — ESPN+. 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

College Baseball

Kentucky at Tennessee — SEC Network, noon

Georgia Tech at Duke — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

San Diego State at Air Force — Stadium College Sports Central, 2 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

San Jose State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 3:30 p.m.

Louisville at Virginia — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

BYU at Pacific — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Stanford — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 6 p.m.

UNLV at Fresno State — Stadium College Sports Central, 6 p.m.

Clemson at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Penn State at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Oregon State at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Washington at Oregon — Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Long Beach State — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Tournament

1st Round — Home Sites

Richmond at Virginia — ESPNU (Drew Carter/Matt Ward), noon

Utah at Notre Dame — ESPNU (Jay Alter/Jules Heningburg), 2:30 p.m.

Yale at Georgetown — ESPNU (Chris Cotter/Paul Carcaterra), 5 p.m.

Army at Maryland — ESPNU (Anish Shroff/Quint Kessenich), 7:30 p.m.

College Softball

American Athletic Conference Softball Tournament

Championship, USF Softball Stadium, University of South Florida, Tampa, FL

Tulsa vs. Central Florida — ESPN2 (Tiffany Greene/Erin Miller), 11 a.m.

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Championship, Melissa Cook Softball Stadium, University of Notre Dame, South Bend, IN

Florida State vs. Duke– ESPN2 (Pam Ward/Jenny Dalton-Hill), 1 p.m.

Big East Conference Tournament

Championship, Burrill Family Field at Connecticut Softball Stadium, University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT

Seton Hall vs. Villanova — FS2, 4 p.m.

Seton Hall vs. Villanova — FS1, 7 p.m. (if necessary)

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Championship, Eichelberger Field, University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, IL

Northwestern vs. Indiana — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

BTN Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Big XII Conference Tournament

Championship, USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma vs. Texas– ESPN+ (Eric Frede/Madison Shipman, 1 p.m./ESPN2, 3 p.m. (same day coverage)

Pac-12 Conference Tournament

Championship, Mike Candrea Field at Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ

Utah vs.UCLA — ESPN2 (Mark Neely/Danielle Lawrie), 10 p.m.

Southeastern Conference Tournament

Championship, Bogle Park, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AK

Tennessee vs. South Carolina — SEC Network (Beth Mowins/Michele Smith/Jessica Mendoza//Holly Rowe, 5 p.m.

College Track & Field

Men’s and Women’s

Pac-12 Track & Field Championships

Day 2, Hilmer Lodge Stadium, Mt. San Antonio College, Walnut, CA

Women’s Hammer — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington (Jim Watson/Jordan Kent), 3:30 p.m.

Men’s Long Jump — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington (Jim Watson/Jordan Kent), 6 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 3000m Steeplechase — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Mountain (Jim Watson/Jordan Kent), 9:30 p.m.

SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships

Day 3, Bernie Moore Stadium, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA

Finals — SEC Network (Dwight Stones/Dan O’Brien//John Anderson//Larra Overton), 6 p.m.

Coupe de France féminine

Knockout Round

Final, Stade de la Source, Orléans, France

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Paris Saint-Germain — FS2, 9:50 a.m.

Cycling

Giro d’Italia

Stage 8: Terni to Fossombrone — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español/Fubo Sports, 9:15 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 36

Leeds United vs. Newcastle United — USA Network, 7:25 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest — USA Network/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Bournemouth — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Fulham — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network/Peacock, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Rush — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network/Peacock, noon

Golf

DP World Tour

Soudal Open, Rinkven International Golf Club, Antwerp, Belgium

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Byron Nelson Classic, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, TX

3rd Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10 a.m.

Featured Groups: Trevor Cone/Tom Hoge/Matt Kuchar & Doug Ghim/Tyrell Hatton/Jimmy Walker — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 7, 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:45 a.m.

Marquee Group: Sangmoon Bae/S.Y. Noh/Adam Scott — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Doug Ghim/Tyrell Hatton/Jimmy Walker — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Sangmoon Bae/S.Y. Noh/Adam Scott — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock (Steve Sands/John Cook/Nick Dougherty/Billy Ray Brown/Colt Knost), 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour Champions

Regions Tradition, Greystone Golf & Country Club, Hoover, AL

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Cognizant Founders Cup, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, NJ

3rd Round — Peacock (Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott/Jim Gallagher, Jr./Angela Stanford), 4 p.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel (Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott/Jim Gallagher, Jr./Angela Stanford), 5 p.m.

Golf Journeys: A Celebration of PGA Professionals — CBS, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Group A, Nokia Arena, Tampere, Finland

Hungary vs. Denmark — TSN1/NHL Network, 9 a.m.

Germany vs. Finland — TSN1/NHL Network, 1 p.m.

United States vs. Hungary — TSN4/NHL Network, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

Group B, Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia

Norway vs. Kazakhstan — TSN4, 9 a.m.

Slovenia vs. Canada — TSN1, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

Race — NBC/Peacock, 3:30 p.m.

IndyCar Series Post Race — NBC/Peacock, 5:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 34

Real Sociedad vs. Girona FC — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Osasuna vs. Almería — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Villarreal vs. Athletic Club Bilbao — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Getafe CF — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 35

RC Strasbourg Alsace vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. AC Ajaccio — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

Clermont Foot 63 vs. Olympique Lyonnais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:50 a.m. (Sunday)

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Minor League Baseball

Texas League

Wichita Wind Surge at Frisco RoughRiders — Stadium, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Rozenstruik vs. Almeida, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Prelims — ESPN, noon

Main Card — ABC, 3 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Heavyweight Brawls — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

UFC Live: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

MLB

American League

Seattle at Detroit — MLB Network/Root Sports/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Bally Sports Sun/YES, 1 p.m.

Texas at Oakland — FS1/Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Cleveland — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati at Miami — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Florida, 1 p.m.

New York Mets at Washington — SNY/MASN, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado — NBC Sports Philadelphia/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

San Francisco at Arizona — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Arizona, 8 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto — Bally Sports Southeast/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston — Bally Sports Midwest/NESN, 4 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 2:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Fox Saturday Baseball — Fox, 7 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 12

Free Games — All Matches on Apple TV

Chicago Fire vs. St. Louis City SC, 1 p.m. — English: Nate Bukaty/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andres Aguila

Atlanta United vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Diego Tabares

Inter Miami vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m. — English: Chris Wittyngham/Jamie Watson//Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik/Eduardo Biscayart

Real Salt Lake vs. LAFC, 9:30 p.m. — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Rodolfo Landeros/Martin Zuniga

Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 10:30 p.m. (also on TSN1) — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Jorge Perez Navarro/Marcelo Balboa//French: Oliver Brett/Patrice Bernier

MLS 360: Kaylyn Kyle/Kevin Egan/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley White-Phillips/Christina Unkel (rules analyst)

MLS Season Pass (all games on Apple TV+, subscription required)

Columbus Crew vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Eric Krakauer/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: Juan Arango/Carlos Suarez

D.C. United vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Callum Williams/Calen Carr//Spanish: Raul Guzman/Sonny Guadarrama

Montreal Impact vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Matt Cullen/Greg Sutton//Spanish: Jose Hernandez/Pablo Marino//French: Frederic Lord/Vincent Destouches

New York Red Bulls vs. NYC FC, 7:30 p.m. (also on TSN1) — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Carlos Ruiz/

Austin FC vs. Dallas FC, 8:30 p.m. — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Miguel Gallardo

Houston Dynamo vs. Seattle Sounders, 8:30 p.m. — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Peace//Spanish: Adrian Garcia Marquez/Francisco Pinto

Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United, 8:30 p.m. — English: Jenn Hildreth/Lori Lindsey//Spanish: Moises Linares/Jaime Macias

Colorado Rapids vs. Philadelphia Union, 9:30 p.m. — English: Adrian Healey/Cobi Jones//Spanish: Jesus Acosta/Max Cordaro

MLS Countdown, 7 p.m. — English: Jillian Sakovits/Nigel Reo-Coker/Andrew Wiebe//Spanish: Tony Cherchi/Diego Valeri/Chelsea Cabarcas

MLS Wrap-Up, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday) — English: Jillian Sakovits/Nigel Reo-Coker/Andrew Wiebe//Spanish: Tony Cherchi/Diego Valeri/Chelsea Cabarcas

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, SC

Qualifying — FS1, 10:30 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Shriner’s Children 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, SC

Race — Fox, 1:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NASCAR Xfinity Series, Darlington — Fox, 1 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Conference Semifinal

Western Conference

Game 6, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Dallas Stars at Seattle Kraken — ESPN (Bob Wischusen/Brian Boucher//Leah Hextall)/Sportsnet (John Bartlett/Garry Galley//Ryan Leslie)/TVA Sports, 7 p.m. (Dallas leads series, 3-2)

Quest for the Stanley Cup (season premiere) — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 7

Angel City vs. Washington Spirit — CBS Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 35

Salernitana vs. Atalanta — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

Spezia vs. AC Milan — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Inter Milan vs. Sassuolo — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Inside Serie A — CBS Sports Network, 7 a.m.

Scottish Premier League

Gameweek 35

Rangers vs. Celtic — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 a.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 4:50 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SC Featured: Nothing Else Matters — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

E60: Peace of Mind — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Betting Above the Rim — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Welcome Home — NBC, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: Helping the Competition — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 12:30 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 1 p.m.

30 for 30: The Greatest Mixtape Ever — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game On — Women Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Internazionali BNL d’Italia, Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Men’s 2nd Round/Women’s 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Men’s/Women’s 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

USFL

Week 5

Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers — USA Network, 12:30 p.m.

Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions — Fox, 4 p.m.

USL Championship

Louisville City FC vs. The Miami FC — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

XFL Playoffs

Championship

North Division vs. South Division, Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Arlington Renegades vs. D.C. Defenders — ABC (Tom Hart/Greg McElroy/Cole Cubelic//Katie George), 8 p.m.