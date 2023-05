All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 9

Richmond Tigers vs. Geelong Cats — FS2, 5 a.m. (Friday)

West Coast Eagles vs. Gold Coast Suns — Fox Soccer Plus, 6:30 a.m. (Friday)

College Baseball

Auburn at Mississippi — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

BYU at Pacific — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 9 p.m.

College Softball

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Melissa Cook Softball Stadium, University of Notre Dame, South Bend, IN

Florida State vs. Syracuse — ACC Network, 11 a.m.

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 1:30 p.m.

Duke vs. Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Clemson vs. North Carolina — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Eichelberger Field, University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, IL

Minnesota vs. Ohio State — Big Ten Network, noon

Indiana vs. Penn State — Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern vs. Iowa — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin/Illinois — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

BTN Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Mike Candrea Field at Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ

Cal vs. Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 1 p.m.

Oregon State vs. Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona/Arizona State vs. UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 7 p.m.

Oregon vs. Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 9:30 p.m.

Southeastern Conference Tournament

2nd Round/Quarterfinals, Bogle Park, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AK

Florida vs. Kentucky — SEC Network, 11 a.m. (rescheduled from 5/10)

Auburn vs. Mississippi — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Georgia vs. South Carolina — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Alabama/Missouri — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Cycling

Giro d’Italia

Stage 6: Naples (Time Trial) — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español/Fubo Sports Network, 9:15 a.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Soudal Open, Rinkven International Golf Club, Antwerp, Belgium

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

Byron Nelson Classic, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, TX

1st Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:45 a.m.

Featured Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 7, 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Marquee Group — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Featured Group 1 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Group 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Holes: 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Cognizant Founders Cup, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, NJ

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 10:30 a.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Regions Tradition, Greystone Golf & Country Club, Hoover, AL

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 3 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: Jones vs. Santos — ESPNews, midnight

UFC Main Event: Khabib vs. Poirier — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Friday)

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Bally Sports Sun/YES, 7 p.m.

Texas at Oakland — Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Cincinnati — MLB Network/SNY/Bally Sports Ohio, 12:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

San Diego at Minnesota — MLB Network/Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports North, 1 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

Game 6, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers — ESPN (Mark Jones/Doris Burke//Cassidy Hubbarth), 7:30 p.m. (Philadelphia leads series, 3-2)

Western Conference

Game 6, Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns — ESPN (Ryan Ruocco/Richard Jefferson/JJ Redick//Ros Gold-Onwude), 10 p.m. (Denver leads series, 3-2)

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN (Mike Greenberg/Jalen Rose/Stephen A. Smith/Michael Wilbon/Adrian Wojnarowski), 7 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Playoff Central: Celtics/76ers, Game 5 Postgame — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

Playoff Central: Nuggets/Suns, Game 5 Postgame — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NFL

SportsCenter Special: 2023 NFL Schedule Release — ESPN2 (Mina Kimes/Dan Orlovsky/Marcus Spears/Field Yates), 8 p.m.

Schedule Release ’23 — NFL Network (Rich Eisen/Colleen Wolfe/Maurice Jones-Drew/Emmanuel Sanders), 8 p.m.

Players Only Schedule Release — NFL+ (Andrew Siciliano/Daniel Jeremiah/Mark Ingram/J.C. Jackson/Tyrann Mathieu/Cam Jordan), 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay View: Schedule Release — NFL Channel/YouTube (Patrick Claybon/Cynthia Frelund/Gregg Rosenthal), 8 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

Game 5, PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes — CBC/Sportsnet (John Bartlett/Garry Galley//Ryan Leslie)/TVA Sports/TNT, 7 p.m. (Carolina leads series, 3-1)

Western Conference

Game 5, American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Seattle Kraken at Dallas Stars — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/TNT, 9:30 p.m. (Dallas leads series, 3-1)

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2 (John Buccigross/Rick DiPietro/Hilary Knight/Kevin Weekes), 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT, 6:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame — TNT, midnight

In the Crease — ESPN+ (Linda Cohn), 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NHL Tonight: Postgame — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 8:30 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 a.m.

The Ringer: Beyond the Arc– FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid. 9 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9:30 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

The Ringer: Beyond the Arc — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 12:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. & Hatch: Trevor Jackson — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8;30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ESPNU, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4:30 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Internazionali BNL d’Italia, Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Men’s 1st Round/Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

UEFA Europa League

Semifinals

1st Leg, Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy

Juventus vs. Sevilla — UniMás/TUDN, 2:55 p.m.

1st Leg, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

AS Roma vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — Paramount+/ViX+, 2:55 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Today — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 2 p.m.

The Golazo! Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.