All Times Eastern

College Golf

Men’s

ACC Championship — ACC Network (delayed from 04/24/2023), 9 p.m.

Women’s

ACC Championship — ACC Network (delayed from 04/16/2023), 7 p.m.

College Softball

UCLA at BYU — BYUtv, 3 p.m.

Tennessee at Arkansas — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 34

Leicester City vs. Everton — USA Network, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

Golf

PGA of America

PGA Professional Championship, Twin Warriors and Santa Ana Golf Clubs, Santa Ana Pueblo, NM

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Life on the Links — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m.

U.S. Open Epics: 1998 U.S. Women’s Open-Two Winners at Blackwolf Run — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 32

RCD Mallorca vs. Athletic Club Bilbao — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Sevilla vs. Girona — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

LaLiga Complete Highlights Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Cleveland at New York Yankees — Bally Sports Great Lakes/YES, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston — Sportsnet One/NESN, 7 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at New York Mets — MLB Network/Bally Sports South/SNY, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at New York Mets — Bally Sports South/SNY, 4:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington — Marquee Sports Network/MASN, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports San Diego, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

Philadelphia at Los Angeles Dodgers — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

San Francisco at Houston — FS1/NBC Sports Bay Area/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 7 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Würth 400, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, DE

Race — FS1, noon

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

Game 1, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics — TNT (Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller//Allie LaForce), 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference

Game 1, Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets — TNT (Spero Dedes/Grant Hill//Stephanie Ready), 10 p.m. (Denver leads series, 1-0)

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT (Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith), 7 p.m.

Playoff Central: 76ers/Celtics, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

Playoff Central: Suns/Nuggets, Game 2 Postgame — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Inside the NBA — TNT (Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith), 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Conference Quarterfinals

Eastern Conference

Game 7, Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils — ESPN (Sean McDonough/Ray Ferraro//Emily Kaplan)/Sportsnet/TVA Sports/MSG Network (Sam Rosen/Joe Micheletti)/MSG SportsNet (Bill Spaulding/Ken Daneyko/Bryce Salvador), 8 p.m. (series tied 3-3)

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 11 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

DraftKings Sportsbook Report — Stadium, 7:30 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

E60: Drew Bledsoe: Better With Age — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m,

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

The B1G Moment: Holy Buckeye — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

SEC Featured — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Winston-Salem — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Madrid Open, La Caja Mágica, Madrid, Spain

Men’s Round of 16/Women’s Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Tuesday)