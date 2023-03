All Times Eastern

Baseball

World Baseball Classic

Pool B, Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan

Czech Republic vs. Communist China — tubi, 10 p.m.

Republic of Korea vs. Japan — FS1, 5 a.m. (Friday)

Pool A, Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium, Taichung City, Taiwan

Cuba vs. Panama — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Italy vs. Taiwan — tubi, 6 a.m. (Friday)

College Basketball

Men’s

American Athletic Conference Tournament

1st Round, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

East Carolina vs. South Florida — ESPNU, 12:30 p.m.

SMU vs. Central Florida — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Tulsa vs. Wichita State — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest — ESPN, noon

Duke vs. Pittsburgh — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Virginia vs. North Carolina — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Clemson vs. North Carolina State — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 2 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 11:30 p.m.

Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Virginia Commonwealth vs. Davidson — USA Network, 11:30 a.m.

Saint Louis vs. George Mason — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Dayton vs. Saint Joseph’s — USA Network, 5 p.m.

Fordham vs. La Salle — USA Network, 7:30 p.m.

Big East Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

St. John’s vs. Marquette — FS1, noon

Providence vs. UConn — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

DePaul vs. Xavier — FS1, 7 p.m.

Villanova vs. Creighton — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Big East Tournament Bridge Show — FS1, 2 p.m.

Big East Tournament Bridge Show — FS1, 9 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

2nd Round, United Center, Chicago, IL

Rutgers vs. Michigan — Big Ten Network, noon

Ohio State vs. Iowa — Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

Penn State vs. Illinois — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Maryland — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Game Break — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Game Break — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Game Break — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Big XII Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

Baylor vs. Iowa State — ESPN2, 12:30 p.m.

Kansas vs. West Virginia — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Texas vs. Oklahoma State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Kansas State vs. TCU — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Big West Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Dollar Loan Center, Henderson, NV

Cal-Irvine vs. Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton vs. Hawai’i — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara vs. Cal Poly — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal-Riverside vs. Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 11:30 p.m.

Conference USA Tournament

Quarterfinals, Ford Center at the Star, Frisco, TX

Florida Atlantic vs. Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. (Court A)

Middle Tennessee vs. Charlotte — ESPN+, 7 p.m. (Court B)

North Texas vs. Florida International — ESPN+, 9 p.m. (Court A)

Rice vs. UAB — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m. (Court B)

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

Siena vs. Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Monmouth vs. Niagara — ESPN+, 9;30 p.m.

Mid-American Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Ball State vs. Ohio — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Kent State vs. Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Akron vs. Buffalo — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Morgan State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Norfolk State vs. Coppin State — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Mountain West Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

San Diego State vs. Colorado State — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Nevada vs. San Jose State — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Boise State vs. UNLV — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Utah State vs. New Mexico — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Pac-12 Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Colorado vs. UCLA — Pac-12 Networks, 3 p.m.

Washington State vs. Oregon — Pac-12 Networks, 5:30 p.m.

Stanford vs. Arizona — Pac-12 Networks, 9 p.m.

Arizona State vs. USC — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Basketball Pregame — Pac-12 Networks, 2:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Game Break — Pac-12 Networks, 5 p.m.

Basketball Post-Game — Pac-12 Networks, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball Pregame — Pac-12 Networks, 8:30 p.m.

Basketball Post-Game — Pac-12 Networks, 11 p.m.

Southeastern Conference Tournament

2nd Round, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Mississippi State vs. Florida — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Mississippi vs. Tennessee — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Auburn — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

LSU vs. Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 12:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11:30 p.m.

Southwest Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Bartow Arena, Birmingham, AL

Jackson State vs. Prairie View A&M — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Southern vs. Alabama A&M — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

Sam Houston vs. California Baptist — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Seattle vs. Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Utah Valley vs. Tarleton — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Southern Utah vs. Utah Tech — ESPN+, 11:30 p.m.

Women’s

American Athletic Conference Tournament

Championship, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

East Carolina vs. Houston — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

Big XII Conference Tournament

1st Round, Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City, MO

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Kansas vs. TCU — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Conference USA Tournament

Quarterfinals, Ford Center at the Star, Frisco, TX

Middle Tennessee vs. Charlotte — ESPN+, noon (Court A)

Texas-El Paso vs. Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m. (Court B)

Western Kentucky vs. UAB — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m. (Court A)

Texas-San Antonio vs. Rice — ESPN+, 3 p.m. (Court B)

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

Manhattan vs. Canisius — ESPN+, noon

Niagara vs. Siena — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA

North Carolina Central vs. Coppin State — ESPN+, noon

Howard vs. Delaware State — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament

1st Round, Vibrant Arena, Moline, IL

Evansville vs. Murray State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Bradley vs. Missouri State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana State vs. Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso vs. Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Northeast Conference Tournament

Semifinals — Home Sites

Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis Brooklyn — SNY/ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Merrimack — ESPN3, 7 p.m./SNY, 9 p.m. (same night coverage)

Patriot League Tournament

Semifinals — Home Sites

Army at Boston University — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Lehigh at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southland Conference Tournament

Championship, Legacy Center, Lake Charles, LA

Southeastern Louisiana vs. Lamar — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Southwest Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Bartow Arena, Birmingham, AL

Alabama State vs. Bethune-Cookman — ESPN+, noon

Southern vs. Prairie View A&M — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Round of 16

2nd Leg, Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

FC Motagua vs. CF Pachuca — FS2/TUDN, 8 p.m.

2nd Leg, Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, Alajuela, Costa Rica

LD Alajuelense vs. LAFC — FS2, 9:56 p.m./TUDN, 10 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass (The Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

1st Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 6:45 a.m.

Morning Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 6:48 a.m. through 8:49 a.m.

Featured Holes: 3, 12, 16, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:15 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Matt Fitzpatrick/Viktor Hovland/Shane Lowry — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, noon

Featured Group 2: Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas/Max Homa — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, noon

Featured Holes: 16, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, noon

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, noon

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

R&A/USGA/Augusta National Golf Club

Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific Championship, The Singapore Island Country Club, Singapore

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2 a.m. (Friday)

DP World Tour

Magical Kenya Open, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 4 a.m. (Friday)

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 3 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Atlanta Braves (SS) vs. Toronto Blue Jays — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Philadelphia Phillies — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 1 p.m.

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees — NESN 360 app/YES, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

Detroit Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (The Final Days), 1 p.m.

Venezuela vs. New York Mets — SNY, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 7 p.m. (same day coverage),

Cactus League

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Ohio/Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Oakland A’s — Spectrum SportsNet LA, 3 p.m.

United States vs. Anaheim Angels — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Charlotte at Detroit — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Houston at Indiana — AT&T SportsNet Southwest (The Final Days)/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Utah at Orlando — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (The Final Days)/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Milwaukee — YES/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

New York at Sacramento — TNT, 10 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

#Handles — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NBA G League

Wisconsin Herd at Lakeland Magic — WACY/Bally Sports Florida, 10:30 a.m.

G League Ignite at College Park Skyhawks — ESPN+/WPCH, 7 p.m.

Long Island Nets at Maine Celtics — ESPN+/NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

Delaware Blue Coats at Raptors 905 — ESPN+/NBA TV Canada, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa Wolves at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — ESPN+/KRGV, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at Birmingham Squadron — ESPN+/NBC Sports Bay Area Plus/WABM, 8 p.m.

Windy City Bulls at Texas Legends — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Westchester Knicks at Stockton Kings — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Dallas at Buffalo — Bally Sports Southwest/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Pittsburgh — MSG SportsNet/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (The Final Days), 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at Montreal — MSG Network/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington — MSG SportsNet 2/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Tampa Bay — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (The Final Days)/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Boston — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/ESPN+/Hulu, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado — Sportsnet 360/Bally Sports West/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Seattle — TSN5/RDS/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Los Angeles at Colorado/Nashville at Arizona Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Ottawa at Seattle — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Center, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

UEFA Europa League

Round of 16

1st Leg, Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal

Sporting Club Portugal vs. Arsenal — TUDN, 12:30 p.m.

1st Leg, Old Trafford, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Manchester United vs. Real Betis — UniMás, 2:50 p.m./TUDN, 3 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, noon

UEFA Europa League Today — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Golazo! Show — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.