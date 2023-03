All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 3

Hawthorn Hawks vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — Fox Soccer Plus, 10:30 p.m.

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Carlton Blues — Fox Soccer Plus, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

St. Kilda Saints vs. Essendon Bombers — FS2, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Port Adelaide Power vs. Adelaide Crows — Fox Soccer Plus, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Bundesliga

Matchday 26

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. VfL Bochum 1848 — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Baseball

Maryland at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee at LSU — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Oregon State at Washington — Pac-12 Insider, 9 p.m.

UCLA at Washington State — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

USC at Utah — Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

Arizona State at Cal — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NABC All-Star Game

All-Stars, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

East vs. West — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, noon

Inside College Hoops — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 6;30 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Tournament — Final Four

National Semifinals, American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX — Ryan Ruocco/Rebecca Lobo/Andraya Carter//Holly Rowe

LSU vs. Virginia Tech — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Iowa vs. South Carolina — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net: Women’s Final Four Pregame — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Final Four Special — ESPN/ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The Bird & Taurasi Show — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Final Four Update — ESPN/ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Nothing But Net: Women’s Final Four Postgame — ACC Network, 11:30 p.m.

BTN Live: Women’s Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

College Football

BYU Spring Game — BYUtv, 5 p.m.

BYU Alumni Game — BYUtv, 7 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Men’s

Big Ten Men’s Gymnastics Championships

Day 1, Covelli Center, Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Team/All Around Competition — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Duke at Virginia — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Boston University at Navy — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Softball

Utah at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Bay Area, 6 p.m.

Oregon at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

San Jose State at San Diego State — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 9 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

USC at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula 1 World Championship

Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Practice 3 — ESPNews, 9:25 p.m.

Qualifying — ESPN, 12:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

PGA Tour

Texas Open, TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course), San Antonio, TX

2nd Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 3, 7, 13, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Marquee Group: Rickie Fowler/Hideki Matsuyama/J.J. Spaun — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Featured Groups: Cam Davis/Tyrell Hatton/Charles Kirk & Corey Conners/Charley Hoffman/Si Woo Kim — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:15 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Lucas Glover/Padraig Harrington/Francesco Molinari — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Nico Echavarria/Matt Kuchar/Matt Wallace — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Holes: 7, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Main Feed — GOlf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

LA Open, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, CA

2nd Round — Peacock, 6:30 p.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 7 p.m.

Live From the Augusta National Women’s Amateur — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 3 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 27

RCD Mallorca vs. Osasuna — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 29

Olympique de Marseille vs. Montpellier Hérault SC — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

ONE Fighting Championship

One Friday Fights, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand

Main Card — FanDuel TV, 8:30 a.m.

Bellator 293

Golm vs. James, Pechanga Resort Casino, Temecula, CA

Main Card – Showtime, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Houston — NBC Sports Chicago/AT&T SportsNet Southwest (The Final Day), 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Miami — MLB Network/SNY/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (The Final Day)/Bally Sports San Diego, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers — Bally Sports Arizona Extra/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Chicago at Charlotte — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Indiana — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Washington — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia — Sportsnet One/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn — Bally Sports Southeast/YES, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Cleveland — MSG Network/Bally Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Boston — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (The Final Day)/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Houston — Bally Sports Detroit/AT&T SportsNet Southwest (The Final Day), 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Memphis — Bally Sports SoCal/ClipperVision/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota — NBA TV/Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland — NBC Sports California/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State — KENS/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix — NBA TV/Altitude/Bally Sports Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

Playoffs

East Division Semifinal, Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Uniondale, NY

Cleveland Charge at Long Island Nets — ESPN2, noon

West Division Semifinal, FedExForum, Nashville, TN

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Memphis Hustle — NBAGLeague.com/NBA app, noon

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

New York Rangers at Buffalo — Sportsnet/NHL Network/MSG SportsNet/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Winnipeg — Bally Sports Detroit Extra/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Arizona Extra, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360, 6:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Detroit at Winnipeg Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Calgary at Vancouver/Dallas at Arizona Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Soccer

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Campus Eats: Farm to Table — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m..

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Game Theory With Bomani Jones (season finale) — HBO, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Miami Open, The Stadium Formerly Known as Joe Robbie, Miami Gardens, FL

Men’s 1st Semifinal/Women’s Doubles 1st Semifinal — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Men’s 2nd Semifinal/Women’s Doubles 2nd Semifinal — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 10:30 p.m.

Women’s Super League

Matchday 17

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

XFL

Week 7

Seattle Sea Dragons at Arlington Renegades — FX, 7 p.m.