All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 3

Collingwood Magpies vs. Richmond Tigers — FS1, 4:30 a.m. (Friday)

College Baseball

Wake Forest at Clemson — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at LSU — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

BYU at Gonzaga — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

National Invitation Tournament

Final, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

North Texas vs. UAB — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s

College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championship

Finals, Bayou Music Center, Houston, TX

Slam Dunk, 3-Point Championship, Tournament of Champions — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Inside College Hoops — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Wooden Award Finalists — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Women’s

BTN Live: South Carolina Women’s Basketball Final Four Press Conference — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Nothing But Net: Virginia Tech Women’s Final Four Practice — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

BTN Live: Iowa Women’s Basketball Final Four Press Conference — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

College Football

Florida Pro Day — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Penn State at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College Track & Field

Men’s and Women’s

Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays

Day 2, Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field, University of Texas. Austin, TX

Heptathlon, Decathlon, Track Prelims, Field Prelims — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Practice 1 — ESPNews, 9:25 p.m.

Practice 2 — ESPN2, 12:55 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

PGA Tour

Texas Open, TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course), San Antonio, TX

1st Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Groups: Stewart Cink/J.B. Holmes/Davis Love III & Lucas Glover/Padraig Harrington/Francesco Molinari — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Featured Holes: 3, 7, 13, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Marquee Group: Nico Echavarria/Matt Kuchar/Matt Wallace — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Cam Davis/Tyrell Hatton/Chris Kirk — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Rickie Fowler/Hideki Matsuyama/J.J. Spaun — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Holes: 7, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Main Feed — GOlf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

Women’s

Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Champions Retreat Golf Club, Evans, GA

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

LA Open, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, CA

1st Round — Peacock, 6:30 p.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 7 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 3 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: Dos Santos vs. Miocic — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

UFC Main Event: UFC 116: Lesnar vs. Carwin — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

PFL 2023: More Than a Fight — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

UFC Top 10: Monumental Moments — ESPN2, 12;30 a.m. (Friday)

MLB

Opening Day

American League

Baltimore at Boston — MASN2/NESN, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Sun, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros — ESPN/AT&T SportsNet Southwest (The Final Days), 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Oakland — MLB Network/Bally Sports West/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle — MLB Network/Bally Sports Great Lakes/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Washington — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southeast/MASN, 1 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (The Final Days)/Bally Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.

New York Mets at Miami — SNY/Bally Sports Florida, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 5 p.m. (joined in progress)

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (The Final Days)/Bally Sports Ohio, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers — Bally Sports Arizona/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

San Francisco at New York Yankees — MLB Network/NBC Sports Bay Area/YES, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas — WCAU/Bally Sports Southwest, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 5 p.m. (joined in progress)

Toronto at St. Louis — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Midwest, 4 p.m.

MLB Central (season premiere) — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, noon

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 3:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight Post Game — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch (season premiere) — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Milwaukee — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver — TNT, 10 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

#Handles — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NBA G League

Playoffs — Semifinals

East Division, Chase Fieldhouse, Wilmington, DE

Capital City Go-Go at Delaware Blue Coats — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

West Division, Stockton Arena, Stockton, CA

Sioux Falls Skyforce at Stockton Kings — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL 360 — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NFL 360: Who If Not Us — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NHL

Columbus at Boston — Sportsnet 360/Bally Sports Ohio/NESN, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal — Bally Sports Florida/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports South/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (The Final Days), 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at New Jersey — MSG Network/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa — NBC Sports Philadelphia/TSN5/RDS2, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay — NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit — ESPN+/Hulu, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago — Bally Sports Midwest Extra/NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton — Bally Sports SoCal/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle — ESPN+/Hulu/Sportsnet 360, 10 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (The Final Days)/NBC Sports California Plus, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m,

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid. 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. & Hatch: John Salley — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Winston-Salem — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Boston College — ACC Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Miami Open, The Stadium Formerly Known as Joe Robbie, Miami Gardens, FL

Men’s Quarterfinals/Women’s 1st Semifinal — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Men’s Quarterfinals/Women’s 2nd Semifinal — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.