All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 3

Western Bulldogs vs. Brisbane Lions — FS2, 4 a.m. (Thursday)

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Kansas State at Air Force — Stadium College Sports Central, 2 p.m.

College Basketball

Inside College Hoops — Stadium, 6 p.m.

College Gymnastics

SEC Inside: Gymnastics Championship — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Princeton at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College Softball

Indiana at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Indiana at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Dartmouth at Boston College — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Kentucky — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

East Carolina at North Carolina — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

BTN Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

College Track & Field

Men’s and Women’s

Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays

Day 1, Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field, University of Texas. Austin, TX

Heptathlon and Decathlon — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf

Women’s

Augusta National Amateur, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, GA

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

MLB

Bettor’s Eye (season premiere) — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight: 2023 Predictions Special — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Season Preview — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Milwaukee at Indiana — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia — ESPN/Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Brooklyn — AT&T SportsNet Southwest (The Final Days)/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New York — Bally Sports Sun/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Oklahoma City — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Memphis — Bally Sports SoCal/ClipperVision/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Chicago — Spectrum SportsNet/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Utah at San Antonio — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (The Final Days)/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix — ESPN/Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland — NBC Sports California/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

Playoffs — Quarterfinals

East Division, Portland Expo Building, Portland, ME

Cleveland Charge at Maine Celtics — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

West Division, UCLA Health Training Center, El Segundo, CA

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at South Bay Lakers — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Mock Draft Live — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

The 101 Awards — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NFL Replay: Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NFL Mic’d Up: Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Florida at Toronto — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Florida, 7:30 p.m.

New York Islanders at Washington — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado — TNT/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NHL on TNT Postgame Show — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 8:30 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

E60: The Perfect Machine — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 6:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Campus Eats: Cheese — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

ACC Traditions: North Carolina — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 3:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Miami Open, The Stadium Formerly Known as Joe Robbie, Miami Gardens, FL

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.