All Times Eastern

Basketball

High School

McDonald’s All-American Game

All-Star Games, Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Girls: East vs. West — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Boys: East vs. West — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Boxing

Blood, Sweat & Tears: Ramirez vs. Dogboe — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

CAF African Cup of Nations Qualifying

Group Stage

Group D, Bingu National Stadium, Lilongwe, Malawi

Malawi vs. Egypt — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:50 a.m.

Group L, Estádio Nacional do Zimpeto, Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique vs. Senegal — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:50 a.m.

Group H, Stade Omnisports de Malouzini, Moroni, Comoros

Comoros vs. Côte d’Ivoire — beIN Sports Xtra, 1:50 p.m.

Group J, Benina Martyrs Stadium, Benina, Libya

Libya vs. Tunisia — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 3:50 p.m.

College Baseball

Texas Tech at New Mexico — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 4 p.m.

Florida at Florida State — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Texas at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Arizona — Pac-12 Insider, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

National Invitation Tournament

Semifinals, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

North Texas vs. Wisconsin — ESPN, 7 p.m.

UAB vs. Utah Valley — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Inside College Hoops — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Think. See. Do. The Legacy of Pete Carril — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Cornell at Syracuse — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

College Softball

Nebraska at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Nebraska at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

BTN Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

College Tennis

Women’s

Brown at Texas — Longhorn Network, 3 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League

Group Stage

Group B: League B, Estadio Panamericano, Santo Domingo, Haiti

Haiti vs. Bermuda — TUDN, 5:50 p.m.

Group C: League A, BMO Field, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Canada vs. Honduras — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Group B: League A, Estadio Nacional, San José, Costa Rica

Costa Rica vs. Panama — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Max Homa, Part 1 — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Jimmy Walker-Full Swing — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.]

MLB Spring Training

Final Day

Grapefruit League

Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox — NESN, 1 p.m.

Minnesota Twins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (The Final Days), 1 p.m.

Cactus League

Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (The Final Days), 3 p.m.

Exhibition

New York Yankees at Washington — MLB Network/MASN, noon

Cleveland at Arizona — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Arizona, 3:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Anaheim — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports SoCal, 9 p.m.

MLB Tonight: 2023 American League Preview — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: 2023 National League Preview — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Washington — NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Toronto — TNT/TSN1/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Oklahoma City — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Memphis — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State — TNT/TSN4/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

#Handles — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA on TNT Pregame Show — TNT, 7 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN4, 7 p.m.

NBA on TNT Postgame Show — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA G League

Playoffs

1st Round

East Division, Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Capital City Go-Go — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

West Division, Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Sioux Falls Skyforce at Salt Lake City Stars — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 pm.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Mike Tannenbaum’s NFL Mock Draft — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Mock Draft Live — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Columbus at New York Rangers — Bally Sports Ohio/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia — TSN2/RDS/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Boston — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet One/Bally Sports South/NESN, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (The Final Days)/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina — TVA Sports/Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis — Sportsnet Pacific/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago — Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary — Bally Sports West/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas — ESPN+/Hulu/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose — TSN3/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, Yerevan, Armenia

Armenia vs. Cyprus — Fox Soccer Plus, 10:50 a.m.

International Friendly, RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Germany

Germany vs. Belgium — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Florida State — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS2, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Miami Open, The Stadium Formerly Known as Joe Robbie, Miami Gardens, FL

Men’s Round of 16/Women’s Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Men’s Round of 16/Women’s Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers

Group Stage

Group A, AdjaraBet Arena, Batumi, Georgia

Georgia vs. Norway — FS2, 11:50 a.m.

Group D, Bursa Büyükşehir Belediye Stadyumu, Bursa, Turkey

Turkey vs. Croatia — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Group D, Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom

Wales vs. Latvia — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

Group A, Hampden Park, Glascow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Scotland vs. Spain — Fubo Sports Network, 2:32 p.m.

Group I, Stade de Genève, Geneva, Switzerland

Switzerland vs. Israel — Fubo Sports Network 8, 2:32 p.m.

Group I, Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri, Pristina, Kosovo

Kosovo vs. Andorra — Fubo Sports Network 2, 2:35 p.m.

Group I, National Arena Stadium Bucharest, Bucharest, Romania

Romania vs. Belarus — Fubo Sports Network 3, 2:35 p.m.