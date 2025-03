Mar 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) bats in the fourth inning as Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe (14) and home plate umpire Alfonso Marquez (72) watch at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s — Round 3

Carlton Blues vs. Western Bulldogs — Fox Soccer Plus, 4:38 a.m. (Friday)

College Baseball

Stanford at Virginia — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Florida at Mississippi — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Mississippi State at LSU — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Tournament

Regional Semifinals

East Region, Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

Announcers: Brian Anderson/Jim Jackson//Allie LaForce

BYU vs. Alabama — CBS, 7:09 p.m.

Oregon vs. Duke — CBS, approximately 9:39 p.m.

West Region, Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Dan Bonner/Stan Van Gundy//Lauren Shehadi

Maryland vs. Florida — TBS/truTV, 7:39 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Texas Tech — TBS/truTV, 10:09 p.m.

Announcers: Adam Lefkoe/Candace Parker/Jay Wright/Seth Davis

NCAA Tip-Off — TBS/truTV, 6:30 p.m.

Inside March Madness — TBS/truTV, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

247 Sports College Basketball Show — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, midnight

B1G Live: Sweet 16 Press Conferences: Michigan State, Michigan and Purdue — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Bracket Central NCAA College Basketball March Madness Sweet 16 — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Bracket Central NCAA College Basketball March Madness Sweet 16 — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, midnight

Women’s

Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament

Quarterfinals — Home Sites

Texas Tech at Florida — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Belmont at James Madison — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Portland at Villanova — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Gonzaga at Minnesota — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Women’s NIT

Super 16 — Home Sites

Buffalo at Southern Indiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

College of Charleston at Rutgers — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Texas at Troy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Illinois State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Washington State at North Dakota State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Tournament

1st Round

Toledo Region, Huntington Center, Toledo, OH

Announcers: Kevin Gehl/Sean Ritchin

Ohio State vs. Boston University — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Cornell vs. Michigan State — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Fargo Region, Scheels Arena, Fargo, ND

Announcers: Roxy Bernstein/Ben Clymer

Minnesota State vs. Western Michigan — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

UMass vs. Minnesota — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Michigan State at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

EFL League One

Matchday 39

Leyton Orient vs. Stevenage — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

FA Cup

FA Cup Quarterfinal Preview — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Figure Skating

International Skating Union

ISU World Figure Skating Championships, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Announcers — USA Network: Terry Gannon/Tara Lipinski/Johnny Weir//Andrea Joyce//Adam Rippon

Men’s Short Program — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Men’s Short Program — USA Network, 3 p.m.

Pairs’ Free Program — Peacock, 6:15 p.m.

Pairs’ Free Program — USA Network, 8 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Texas Children’s Houston Open, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, TX

Announcers — Golf Channel: (play-by-play): Dan Hicks/Steve Sands//(analysts): Brad Faxon/Curt Byrum/Kevin Kisner//(reporters): Jim “Bones” Mackay/Smylie Kaufman/John Wood//(interviews): Kara K. Dixon

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 2, 9, 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Marquee Groups: Rory McIlroy/Maverick McNealy/Wyndham Clark & Scottie Scheffler/Rickie Fowler/Sungjae Im — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Featured Groups: Nico Echavarria/Jake Knapp/Sahith Theegala & Karl Vilips/Harris English/Min Woo Lee & Thomas Detry/Stephan Jäger/Tony Finau & Nick Taylor/Patton Kizzire/Jason Day — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Scottie Scheffler/Rickie Fowler/Sungjae Im — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Thomas Detry/Stephan Jäger/Tony Finau — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Hole: 9 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Ford Championship, Whirlwind Golf Club, Chandler, AZ

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel//Kay Cockerill//Paige Mackenzie

1st Round — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, 6 p.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

DP World Tour

Indian Open, DLF Golf & Country Club, New Delhi, India

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3:30 a.m. (Friday)

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, noon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

IndyCar

Greatest Races: 2021 Indianapolis 500 — FS1, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, noon

Mixed Martial Arts

Anik and Florian — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

PFL Origins: Jackson vs. Koreshkov — ESPNews, midnight

UFC Unleashed: Queens of the Octagon — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Friday)

MLB

Opening Day

American League

Baltimore at Toronto — MASN/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago White Sox — FanDuel Sports Network/Chicago Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Boston at Texas — NESN/Rangers Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City — Guardians.TV/FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Sacramento at Seattle — NBC Sports California/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

MLB Network Showcase, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Announcers: Matt Vasgersian/Tom Verducci//Jon Morosi

Chicago Cubs at Arizona — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network/Dbacks.TV, 10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego — FanDuel Sports Network South/Padres.TV, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington — NBC Sports Philadelphia/MASN2, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami — SportsNet Pittsburgh/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati — NBC Sports Bay Area/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 4 p.m.

Interleague

Announcers: Joe Buck/Joe Girardi/Bill Schroeder

Milwaukee Brewers at New York Yankees — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Karl Ravech/David Cone/Eduardo Pérez//Buster Olney

Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Dodgers — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Connors/Xavier Scruggs/Tim Kurkjian

Baseball Tonight (season premiere) — ESPN, 6 p.m.

New York Mets at Houston — SNY/Space City Home Network, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis — Twins.TV/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 4:15 p.m.

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 2 p.m.

MLB Big Inning (season premiere) — MLB Network, 4 p.m..

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Quick Pitch (season premiere) — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour — FS1, 10 p.m.

NBA

Dallas at Orlando — NBA TV/KFAA/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Washington — FanDuel Sports Network Indiana/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Cleveland — FanDuel Sports Network Southwest/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/WUAB, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami — FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/FanDuel Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Chicago — Spectrum SportsNet/Chicago Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City — FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/WMC/FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Houston at Utah — Space City Home Network/KJZZ, 9 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento — KUNP/KATU 2.2/NBC Sports California Plus, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NBA G League

Indiana Mad Ants at Grand Rapids Gold — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Austin Spurs at Memphis Hustle — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Mexico City Capitanes at Salt Lake City Stars — ESPN+/Jazz+, 9 p.m.

Texas Legends at Valley Suns — ESPN+/KFAA/Urban Edge Network/KPHE/Suns Live, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

Pushing the Pile — CBS Sports Network, noon

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 4:30 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL on ESPN

Announcers: Bob Wischusen/Ray Ferraro/Emily Kaplan

Washington Capitals at Minnesota Wild — ESPN+/Disney+/Hulu/Sportsnet (East/Pacific)/Monumental Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Mike Monaco/Cassie Campbell-Pascall//Leah Hextall

Los Angeles Kings at Colorado Avalanche — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Steve Levy/AJ Mleczko

The Point — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Montréal at Philadelphia — TSN2/RDS/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit — TSN5/RDS2/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo — SportsNet Pittsburgh/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Utah Hockey Club at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet Ontario/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville — FanDuel Sports Network Midwest/FanDuel Sports Network South, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary — Victory+/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle — Sportsnet (East/Pacific)/Sportsnet One/Kraken Hockey Network (KING/KONG), 10 p.m.

Toronto at San José — Sportsnet Ontario/NBC Sports California Plus, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Network: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Skiing

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup Finals

Women’s Slalom, Sun Valley Resort, Sun Valley, ID

Run 2 — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Americas — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

BetMGM The Daily Tip — Stadium, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Bet Sweats — Stadium, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal With David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

Coach and Company — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Underdogs — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

The Mina Kimes Show Featuring Lenny — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Good Follow — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Speak — FS1, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption– ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

HQ Primetime Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

HQ Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Izzy Gutierrez — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

HQ Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Sportsday — BBC News, 12:45 a.m. (Friday)

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Miami Open, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Men’s Quarterfinals/Women’s Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Men’s Quarterfinals/Women’s Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.