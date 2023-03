All Times Eastern

Basketball

High School

McDonald’s All American Game, Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Girl’s Scrimmage — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Boy’s Scrimmage — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Jamfest — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

CAF African Cup of Nations Qualifying

Group Stage

Group A, Estádio 24 de Setembro, Bissau, Guinea-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau vs. Nigeria — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:50 a.m.

Group F, Hammadi Agrebi Olympic Stadium, Tunis, Tunisia

Niger vs. Algeria — beIN Sports Xtra, 11:50 a.m.

Group I, Al-Hilal Stadium, Omdurman, Sudan

Sudan vs. Gabon — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 3:50 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Inside College Hoops — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Tournament

Regional Finals

Greenville Regional 1, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC — Beth Mowins/Debbie Antonelli/Angel Gray

Maryland vs. South Carolina — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Seattle Regional 3, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA — Ryan Ruocco/Rebecca Lobo/Andraya Carter//Holly Rowe

Ohio State vs. Virginia Tech — ESPN, 9 p.m.

NJCAA Tournament

National Championship, Rip Griffin Center, Lubbock Christian University, Lubbock, TX

Northwest Florida State vs. Trinity Valley — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League

Group Stage

Group D: League B, Estadio Panamericano, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic vs. Belize — TUDN, 5:50 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Group D: League A, Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL

United States vs. El Salvador — TNT/Universo, 7:30 p.m.

U.S. Soccer Pregame Show — TNT, 7 p.m.

U.S. Soccer Postgame — TNT, 9:30 p.m.

Group C: League B, Dwight Yorke Stadium, Scarborough, Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago vs. Nicaragua — TUDN, 7:50 p.m.

Group D: League B, Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores, Guatemala City, Guatemala

Guatemala vs. French Guiana — TUDN, 9:50 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves — Bally Sports Southeast, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (same day coverage)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Minnesota Twins — Bally Sports North, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Baltimore Orioles — MASN, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees — MLB Network/YES, 1 p.m.

Cactus League

Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Exhibition

Houston vs. Space Cowboys — AT&T SportsNet Southwest (The Final Days), 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Anaheim — Spectrum SportsNet/KCOP, 9 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco — NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing — FS2, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Dallas at Indiana — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Houston at New York — AT&T SportsNet Southwest (The Final Days)/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah — Bally Sports Arizona/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (The Final Days), 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Denver — NBA TV/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Altitude, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Sacramento — Bally Sports North Extra/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland — Bally Sports New Orleans/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles Clippers — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports SoCal/ClipperVision, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, midnight

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Elway to Marino — NFL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Rogers Monday Night Hockey

Florida at Ottawa — Sportsnet (Ontario/West)/Sportsnet One/RDS2/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo — Sportsnet (East/Pacific)/RDS/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

New Jersey at New York Islanders — MSG SportsNet 2/MSG SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota — ESPN+/Hulu/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim — Sportsnet One/Altitude 2/Bally Sports West, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona — Sportsnet West/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Arizona Extra, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Colorado at Anaheim/Edmonton at Arizona Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m,

Daily Wager — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Forgotten Champions — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Celebration of Title IX — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life: ACC Unite Selma to Montgomery — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Miami Open, The Stadium Formerly Known at Joe Robbie, Miami Gardens, FL

Men’s 3rd Round/Women’s Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Men’s 3rd Round/Women’s Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers

Group Stage

Group B, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

Republic of Ireland vs. France — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Group B, Stadion Feijenoord ‘De Kuip’, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Netherlands vs. Gibraltar — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

Group E, PGE Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland

Poland vs. Albania — Fubo Sports Network, 2:32 p.m.

Group E, Stadionul Zimbru, Chisina, Moldova

Moldova vs. Czechia — Fubo Sports Network 2, 2:35 p.m.

Group F, Raiffeisen Arena, Linz, Austria

Austria vs. Estonia — Fubo Sports Network 3, 2:35 p.m.

Group F, Friends Arena, Solna, Sweden

Sweden vs. Azerbaijan — Fubo Sports Network 4, 2:35 p.m.

Group G, Gradski Stadion Podgorica, Podgorica, Montenegro

Montenegro vs. Serbia — Fubo Sports Network 5, 2:35 p.m.

Group G, Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary

Hungary vs. Bulgaria — Fubo Sports Network 8, 2:35 p.m.

UEFA European Qualifiers Matchnight Highlights — FS1, 4 a.m. (Tuesday)

XFL

Week 6

Houston Roughnecks at D.C. Defenders — ESPN2, 7 p.m.