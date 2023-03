All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Missouri at South Carolina — SEC Network, noon

Arkansas at LSU — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Saint Louis at San Jose State — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 2 p.m.

Cal at Oregon State — Pac-12 Insider, 3 p.m.

Washington at UCLA — Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

Kentucky at Alabama — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Texas Tech at Texas — Longhorn Network, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 7 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Tournament

Regional Finals

South Region, KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY — Ian Eagle/Jim Spanarkel//Evan Washburn

Creighton vs. San Diego State — CBS, 2:20 p.m.

Midwest Region, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO — Jim Nantz/Bill Raftery/Grant Hill//Tracy Wolfson

Miami (FL) vs. Texas — CBS, 5:05 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, noon

College GameDay — ESPN, noon

Road to the Final Four — CBS, 1 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Tournament

Regional Finals

Greenville Regional 2, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC — Courtney Lyle/Carolyn Peck//Brooke Weisbrod

Miami (FL) vs. LSU — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Seattle Regional 4, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA — Pam Ward/Stephanie White/Andraya Carter//Holly Rowe

Louisville vs. Iowa — ESPN, 9 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

NCAA Ice Hockey Tournament

Regional Finals

Bridgeport Region, Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, CT — John Buccigross/Colby Cohen

Ohio State vs. Quinnipiac — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Allentown Region, PPL Center, Allentown, PA — Clay Matvick/Sean Ritchlin

Penn State vs. Michigan — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

On the Ice — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Penn at Cornell — ESPNU, noon

Women’s

Duke at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, noon

Clemson at North Carolina — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Oregon at USC — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona State — Pac-12 Mountain, 3 p.m.

College Softball

Minnesota at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Texas Tech at Texas — Longhorn Network, 1 p.m.

Radford at Winthrop — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Washington — Pac-12 Arizona, 3 p.m.

Oregon State at Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona State — Pac-12 Mountain, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Notre Dame — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Arizona State at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League

Group Stage

Group A: League A, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico vs. Jamaica — Univision/TUDN, 7:30 p.m.

Dogs

AKC Flyball Dog Challenge — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, AZ

Qualifying Show 2 — FS1, noon

Finals — FS1, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

World Golf Championships-Match Play, Austin Country Club, Austin, TX

Day Five

Semifinals: Scottie Scheffler vs. Sam Burns/Cameron Young vs. Rory McIlroy — Golf Channel/Peacock, 10 a.m.

Finals — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour

Corales Puntacana Championship, Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Course), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

The Galleri Classic, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, CA

Final Round – Golf Channel/Peacock, 5 p.m.

LPGA Tour

LPGA Drive On Championship, Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club, Gold Canyon, AZ

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Hockey

Women’s

Premier Hockey Federation

Final-Isobel Cup, Mullett Arena, Arizona State University, Tempe, AZ

Minnesota Whitecaps vs. Toronto Six — ESPN2/TSN3, 9 p.m.

Ice Queens — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 3 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox — MLB Network/NESN, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves — Bally Sports South, 1 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees — Sportsnet/YES, 1 p.m.

Miami Marlins (SS) vs. New York Mets — WPIX, 4 p.m.

Cactus League

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds (SS) vs. Cleveland Guardians — Bally Sports Great Lakes, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds (SS) vs. Colorado Rockies — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (The Final Days), 4 p.m.

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Kansas City/Marquee Sports Network, 4 p.m.

San Francisco Giants at Oakland A’s — NBC Sports Bay Area/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres — Bally Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.

Anaheim Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Bally Sports SoCal/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, TX

Race — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Austin — FS1, 2 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Austin — Fox, 3 p.m.

NBA

Dallas at Charlotte — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Southeast, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles Lakers — NBC Sports Chicago/Spectrum SportsNet, 3:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Orlando — YES/Bally Sports Florida, 6 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland — AT&T SportsNet Southwest (The Final Days)/Bally Sports Ohio, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Atlanta — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Southeast, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Boston — Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Boston, 6 p.m.

Washington at Toronto — NBC Sports Washington/Sportsnet One, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Root Sports Plus, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State — NBA TV/Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Bay Area, 8:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 5:30 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

NFL Celebrates — ABC, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Mel Kiper’s NFL Mock Draft 3.0 — ESPN, 5 p.m.

NHL

Colorado at Arizona — NHL Network/Altitude/Bally Sports Arizona, 3 p.m.

Boston at Carolina — Sportsnet (East/West)/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports/NESN/Bally Sports South, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville — NHL Network/Sportsnet Ontario/Bally Sports South, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago — Sportsnet Pacific/NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 2:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly: St. Louis at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1:30 a.m. (Monday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Monday)

NWSL

Matchday 1 — NWSL Kickoff

Washington Spirit vs. OL Reign — Paramount+, 4 p.m.

Portland Thorns vs. Orlando Pride — Paramount+, 5 p.m.

Houston Dash vs. Racing Louisville — Paramount+, 7 p.m.

Angel City vs. NJ/NY Gotham — Paramount+, 9 p.m.

Soccer

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 11 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Fubo Sports Presents — Fubo Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

E60 Presents: Bonds — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

E60: Project 11: Alex Smith’s Final Drive — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 4:30 p.m.

ESPN Films: Roll Tide/War Eagle — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.

Fubo Sports Network Presents — Fubo Sports Network, 5:45 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Syracuse — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

B1G Live — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: Antawn Jamison — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Storied: Once Upon a Comeback — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Storied: Hold the Rope — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Winston-Salem — ACC Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Pushing Forward: Title IX in the ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

E60: Drew Bledsoe: Better With Age — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, midnight

E60 Presents: A Love Story — ESPNews, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SEC Now — SEC Network, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Miami Open, The Stadium Formerly Known at Joe Robbie, Miami Gardens, FL

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers

Group Stage

Group H, Astana Arena, Astana, Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan vs. Denmark — FS1, 9 a.m.

Group C, Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

England vs. Ukraine — Fubo Sports Network, 11:47 a.m.

Group H, Stadion Stožice, Ljubljana, Slovenia

Slovenia vs. San Marino — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:50 a.m.

Group J, Rheinpark Stadion, Vaduz, Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein vs. Iceland — FS2, 11:50 a.m.

Group J, Národný futbalový štadión, Bratislava, Slovakia

Slovakia vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

Group J, Stade de Luxembourg, Gasperich, Luxembourg

Luxembourg vs. Portugal — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Group H, National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom

Northern Ireland vs. Finland — Fubo Sports Network, 2:32 p.m.

Group C, National Stadium,Ta’ Qali, Malta

Malta vs. Italy — Fubo Sports Network 8, 2:32 p.m.

UEFA European Qualifiers Matchnight Highlights — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

XFL

Week 6

San Antonio Brahmas at Arlington Renegades — ABC, 3 p.m.