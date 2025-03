Flau’Jae Johnson 4, LSU Tigers take on San Diego State in the first round of the NCAA Womens Basketball Tournament in Baton Rouge, LA. March 22, 2025.

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

College Basketball Invitational

Quarterfinals, Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, FL

Incarnate Word vs. Jacksonville — FloSports, noon

Army vs. Florida Gulf Coast — FloSports, 2:30 p.m.

Queens vs. Cleveland State — FloSports, 5 p.m.

Eye on College Basketball — CBS Sports Network

Women’s

NCAA Tournament

2nd Round

Spokane 1 Region, Reynolds Coliseum, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC

Announcers: Wes Durham/Angela Taylor

Michigan State at North Carolina State — ESPN, noon

Birmingham 3 Region, Moody Center, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Announcers: Tiffany Greene/Steffi Sorensen

Illinois at Texas — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Spokane 4 Region, Lloyd Noble Center, University of Oklahoma, Norman, OK

Announcers: Kevin Fitzgerald/Kim Adams

Iowa at Oklahoma — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Birmingham 2 Region, Coleman Coliseum, University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, AL

Announcers: Jay Alter/Helen Williams

Maryland at Alabama — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Spokane 1 Region, Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA

Announcers: Roy Philpott/Jimmy Dykes

Florida State at LSU — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Birmingham 2 Region, Dean E. Smith Student Activities Center, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC

Announcers: Angel Gray/Aja Ellison

West Virginia at North Carolina — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Spokane 4 Region, Gampel Pavilion, University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT

Announcers: Beth Mowins/Rebecca Lobo

Arkansas State at UConn — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Spokane 4 Region, Galen Center, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA

Announcers: Eric Frede/Christy Thomaskutty//Holly Rowe

Mississippi State at USC — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Elle Duncan/Andraya Carter/Chiney Ogwumike

NCAA Championship in the Studio — ESPN, 11:30 a.m.

On the Court — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Bracket Central NCAA Women’s College Basketball March Madness — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, midnight

WNIT

2nd Round — Home Sites

Howard at College of Charleston — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at North Texas — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 7:30 p..

New Mexico State at North Dakota State — Midco Sports/WDAY Xtra, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley at Washington State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

College Football

ACC Huddle: Miami (FL) Pro Day — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Ross Tucker College Draft — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

Miami (FL) Pro Day Special — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Selection Show — ESPNU, noon

College Softball

Arkansas at Tennessee — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Qualifying

UEFA European Qualifiers

Matchday 2

Group C, Dariaus ir Girėno stadionas, Kaunas, Lithuania

Lithuania vs. Finland — Fox Soccer Plus, 12:50 p.m.

Group K, Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

England vs. Latvia — FS2, 3;30 p.m.

Group G, PGE Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland

Poland vs. Malta — Fubo Sports, 3:30 p.m.

UEFA World Cup Qualifying Highlights — FS1, midnight

Golf

TGL Playoffs

Finals, SoFi Center, Palm Beach State College, Palm Beach, FL

Match 1: Atlanta Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

5 Clubs with Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lev — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

LPGA Season Preview — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

MLB Spring Training

Exhibition

Baltimore at Washington — MASN2/MASN, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas — Rangers Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Boston at Sultanes (at Estadio Mobil Super, Monterrey, México) — MLB Network/NESN, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Anaheim (Freeway Series, Angel Stadium, Anaheim, CA) — Spectrum SportsNet LA/FanDuel Sports Network, 9 p.m./MLB Network, midnight (same night coverage)

Cleveland at Arizona — Dbacks.TV, 9:30 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco — NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Grapefruit League — Florida

New York Yankees vs. New York Mets — MLB Network/SNY, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota — Twins.TV, 1 p.m.

Cactus League — Arizona

Milwaukee vs. Colorado — Rockies.TV, 3 p.m.

Sacramento vs. Chicago White Sox — Chicago Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/WPCH/Marquee Sports Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NBA

Los Angeles Lakers at Orlando — NBA TV/Spectrum SportsNet/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana — FanDuel Sports Network North Extra/FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington — Sportsnet One/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Brooklyn — KFAA/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Orleans — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network/WVUE, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Denver — Chicago Sports Network/Altitude/KTVD, 9 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento — NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Phoenix — NBA TV/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin/KPHE/KTVK, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA G League

Motor City Cruise at Osceola Magic — The Roku Sports Channel/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Herd at Grand Rapids Gold — WACY, 7 p.m.

Texas Legends at Iowa Wolves — Urban Edge Network, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at South Bay Lakers — The Roku Sports Channel/NBC Sports Bay Area Plus/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings, 10 a.m.

Pushing the Pile — CBS Sports Network, noon

First Draft — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 4:30 p.m.

Best of 2025 Combine — NFL Network, 5:30 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Amazon Prime Monday Night Hockey

Announcers: John Forslund/Jody Shelley/Thomas Hickey

Vancouver Canucks at New Jersey Devils — Amazon Prime Video (Canada only)/ESPN+/hulu/Disney+, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at New York Islanders — TVA Sports/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/MSG SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas — FanDuel Sports Network North/Victory+, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Utah Hockey Club — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/KUPX, 9 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

On the Fly: Minnesota at Dallas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Detroit at Utah Hockey Club Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m

Fútbol Americas — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 10 p.m.

MASL Monday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Gojo and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

BetMGM The Daily Tip — Stadium, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Bet Sweats — Stadium, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz (Local Hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

Coach and Company — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Betard Show with Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN2, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

Speak — FS1, 5 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 5;30 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Izzy Gutierrez — DraftKings Network, 6:30 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight Live — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

The Last Word — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

30 for 30: Four Days in October — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Sportsday — BBC News, 12:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 1 a.m (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Miami Open, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Men’s 3rd Round/Women’s Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Men’s 3rd Round/Women’s Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.