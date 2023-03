All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 2

Collingwood Magpies vs. Port Adelaide Power — Fox Soccer Plus, 10:30 p.m.

Adelaide Crows vs. Richmond Tigers — Fox Soccer Plus, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Western Bulldogs vs. St. Kilda Saints — FS2, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Fremantle Dockers vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — Fox Soccer Plus, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

CAF Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying

Group Stage

Group I, Japoma Stadium, Douala, Cameroon

Democratic Republic of Congo vs. Mauritania — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:50 a.m.

Group H, Stade Bouaké, Bouaké, Côte d’Ivoire

Côte d’Ivoire vs. Comoros — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 11:50 a.m.

Group D, Cairo International Stadium, Cairo, Egypt

Egypt vs. Malawi — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 2:50 p.m.

College Baseball

Purdue at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Missouri at South Carolina — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Notre Dame — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Cal at Oregon State — Pac-12 Insider, 8:30 p.m.

Fresno State at UNLV — Stadium College Sports Central, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

Washington at UCLA — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Tournament

Regional Semifinals

South Region, KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY — Ian Eagle/Jim Spanarkel//Evan Washburn

San Diego State vs. Alabama — TBS, 6:30 p.m.

Princeton vs. Creighton — TBS, 9 p.m.

Midwest Region, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO — Jim Nantz/Bill Raftery/Grant Hill//Tracy Wolfson

Miami (FL) vs. Houston — CBS, 7:15 p.m.

Xavier vs. Texas — CBS, 9:45 p.m.

Inside College Hoops — Stadium, 1 p.m.

Inside College Hoops — Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

On The Court — Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

NCAA Tip-Off — TBS, 5:30 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Inside March Madness — TBS, 11:30 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Women’s

NCAA Tournament

Regional Semifinals

Greenville Regional 2, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC — Courtney Lyle/Carolyn Peck//Brooke Weisbrod

Miami (FL) vs. Villanova — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

LSU vs. Utah — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Seattle Regional 4, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA — Pam Ward/Stephanie White/Andraya Carter//Holly Rowe

Colorado vs. Iowa — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi vs. Louisville — ESPN, 10 p.m.

BTN Live: Ohio State Women’s Basketball Sweet Sixteen Press Conference — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship in the Studio — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship in the Studio — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship in the Studio — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

College Football

SEC Now: Kentucky Pro Day — SEC Network, 11:30 a.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

NCAA Ice Hockey Tournament

1st Round

Bridgeport Region, Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, CT — John Buccigross/Colby Cohen

Ohio State vs. Harvard — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Merrimack vs. Quinnipiac — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m.

Allentown Region, PPL Center, Allentown, PA — Clay Matvick/Sean Ritchlin

Michigan Tech vs. Penn State — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Colgate vs. Michigan — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

On the Ice — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Colorado at USC — Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

College Softball

Texas Tech at Texas — Longhorn Network, 5:30 p.m.

Arizona State at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Washington, 8 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

Oregon State at Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

Pepperdine at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League

Group Stage

Group D: League A, Kirani James Athletics Stadium, St. George’s, Grenada

Grenada vs. United States — TNT/Universo, 8 p.m.

U.S. Soccer Pregame Show — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

U.S. Soccer Postgame Show — TNT, 10 p.m.

Group C: League B, Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica, San José, Costa Rica

Nicaragua vs. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines — TUDN, 7:50 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, AZ

Qualifying — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU World Figure Skating Championships

Day 4, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan

Free Dance — Peacock, 11:30 p.m.

Men’s Free Skate — Peacock, 4:15 a.m. (Saturday)

Men’s Free Skate — USA Network/Peacock, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

PGA Tour

World Golf Championships-Match Play, Austin Country Club, Austin, TX

Day Three: Field of 16

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:30 a.m.

Featured Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 11 & 13 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:15 a.m.

Marquee Group — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 11 & 13 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Match 1 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Match 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour

Corales Puntacana Championship, Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Course), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 10:30 a.m.

LPGA Tour

LPGA Drive On Championship, Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club, Gold Canyon, AZ

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

PGA Tour Champions

The Galleri Classic, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, CA

1st Round – Golf Channel/Peacock, 11 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 3 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

ONE Championship Fighting

ONE Friday Nights 10, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand

Main Card — FanDuel TV, 8:30 a.m.

ONE Fight Night 8

Superlek vs. Williams, Singapore Indoor Stadium, Kallang, Singapore

Main Card — Amazon Prime Video, 8 p.m.

UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes (06/30/2022) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

UFC Live: Vera vs. Sandhagen — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees (SS) — YES, 1 p.m.

New York Mets vs. Tampa Bay Rays — MLB Network/Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox — NESN, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays — Sportsnet, 6 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals — MASN, 6 p.m.

Houston Astros vs. Miami Marlins — Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Cactus League

Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland A’s (SS) — NBC Sports app, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers (SS) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m.

San Diego Padres vs. Anaheim Angels — MLB Network/Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

Texas Rangers vs. Chicago Cubs (SS) — Bally Sports Southwest Extra/Marquee Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (SS) vs. Cleveland Guardians — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 9 p.m.

Oakland A’s (SS) vs. Seattle Mariners — Root Sports Plus, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Pit Boss 250, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, TX

Qualifying — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

XPEL 225, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, TX

Practice — FS1, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

Qualifying — FS1, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Indiana at Boston — NBA TV/Bally Sports Indiana/NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Washington — Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto — Bally Sports Detroit/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Memphis — AT&T SportsNet Southwest (The Final Days)/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Dallas — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Utah — Bally Sports Wisconsin/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (The Final Days), 9 p.m.

Chicago at Portland — NBC Sports Chicago/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Golden State — NBA TV/NBC Sports Philadelphia/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento — Bally Sports Arizona/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Los Angeles Lakers — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Delaware Blue Coats — DETV Channel 28, 7 p.m.

Memphis Hustle at Sioux Falls Skyforce — Bally Sports Sun, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

New Jersey at Buffalo — MSG Network/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Columbus — NHL Network/MSG SportsNet/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado — Bally Sports Arizona Extra/Altitude, 9 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360, 6:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Arizona at Colorado Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Serie A

Serie A Full Impact — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside Serie A — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: Phi Slama Jama — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Immortals — NLSE, 12:30 p.m.

B1G Women’s Sports Report — Big Ten Network 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

The Short List– NLSE, 7:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Divided We Stand: Michigan vs. Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Louisville — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Game Theory With Bomani Jones — HBO, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 11:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, midnight

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

SEC Now — SEC Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Miami Open, The Stadium Formerly Known at Joe Robbie, Miami Gardens, FL

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Champions League Weekly — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers

Group Stage

Group G, Huvepharma Arena, Razgrad, Bulgaria

Bulgaria vs. Montenegro — FS2, 12:45 p.m.

Group F, Friends Arena, Solna, Sweden

Sweden vs. Belgium — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Group G, Stadion Rajko Mitić, Belgrade, Serbia

Serbia vs. Lithuania — Fox Soccer Plus, 3:30 p.m.

Group B, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

France vs. Netherlands — Fubo Sports Network, 3:32 p.m.

Group B, Estádio Algarve, Faro-Louié, Portugal

Gibraltar vs. Greece — Fubo Sports Network 2, 3:35 p.m.

Group E, Fortuna Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

Czechia vs. Poland — Fubo Sports Network 3, 3:35 p.m.

Group E, Stadionul Zimbru, Chisina, Moldova

Moldova vs. Faroe Islands — Fubo Sports Network 4, 3:35 p.m.

Group F, Raiffeisen Arena, Linz, Austria

Austria vs. Azerbaijan — Fubo Sports Network 8, 3:32 p.m.