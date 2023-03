All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 2

Brisbane Lions vs. Melbourne Demons — FS2, 4:30 a.m. (Friday)

Boxing

Top Rank Presents: The Dream Americano — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Duke at North Carolina — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Auburn — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at BYU — BYUtv, 8 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Division I Tournament

Regional Semifinals

East Region, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY — Brian Anderson/Jim Jackson//Allie LaForce

Michigan State vs. Kansas State — TBS, 6:30 p.m.

Florida Atlantic vs. Tennessee — TBS, 9 p.m.

West Region, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV — Kevin Harlan/Dan Bonner/Stan Van Gundy//Lauren Shehadi

Arkansas vs. UConn — CBS, 7:15 p.m.

Gonzaga vs. UCLA — CBS, 9:45 p.m.

NCAA Tip-Off — TBS, 5:30 p.m.

Inside College Hoops — Stadium, 6 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Inside March Madness — TBS, 11:30 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, midnight

NCAA Division II Tournament

National Semifinals, Ford Center, Evansville, IN

Black Hills State vs. West Liberty — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Cal State San Bernardino vs. Nova Southeastern — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Women’s

BTN Live: Iowa Women’s Basketball Sweet Sixteen Press Conference — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Football

SEC Now: Alabama Pro Day — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

NCAA Ice Hockey Tournament

1st Round

Manchester Region, SNHU Arena, Manchester, NH — Drew Carter/Paul Caponigri

Western Michigan vs. Boston University — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Cornell vs. Denver — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m.

Fargo Region, Scheels Arena, Fargo, ND — Roxy Bernstein/Ben Clymer

Minnesota State vs. St. Cloud State — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Canisius vs. Minnesota — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Big Ten Elite: 1979 Minnesota Hockey — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

On the Ice — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League

Group Stage

Group D: League C, A.O. Shirley Recreation Ground, Road Town, British Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands vs. Puerto Rico — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Group D: League B, Stade Municipal Dr. Edmard Lama, Cayenne, French Guiana

French Guiana vs. Dominican Republic — TUDN, 5:20 p.m.

Group A: League A, Dr. Ir. Franklin Essed Stadium, Paramaribo, Suriname

Suriname vs. Mexico — Univision/TUDN, 7:30 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision, 7 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU World Figure Skating Championships

Day 3, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan

Ice Dance – Rhythm Dance — Peacock, 10 p.m.

Women’s Free Skate — Peacock, 4:15 a.m. (Friday)

Women’s Free Skate — USA Network/Peacock, 6:30 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

PGA Tour

World Golf Championships-Match Play, Austin Country Club, Austin, TX

Day Two: Field of 32

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:15 a.m.

Featured Matches: Tony Finau vs. Adrian Meronk/Will Zalatoris vs. Harris English — ESPN/PGA Tour Live, 10:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 11 & 13 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11 a.m.

Marquee Match: Jordan Spieth vs. Taylor Montgomery — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 11 & 13 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Match 1: Max Homa vs. Kevin Kisner — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Match 2: Jordan Match vs. Taylor Montgomery — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour

Corales Puntacana Championship, Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Course), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 10:30 a.m.

LPGA Tour

LPGA Drive On Championship, Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club, Gold Canyon, AZ

1st Round — Golf Channel, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 3 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Middleweight Knockouts — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

PFL 2023: More Than a Fight — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Boston Red Sox vs. Pittsburgh Pirates — NESN360/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (The Final Days), 1 p.m.

Detroit Tigers (SS) vs. Philadelphia Phillies — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 1 p.m.

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southeast, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. St. Louis Cardinals — Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Toronto Blue. Jays vs. Minnesota Twins — Sportsnet/Bally Sports North, 1 p.m.

Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros — AT&T SportsNet Southwest (The Final Days), 6 p.m.

Cactus League

Arizona Diamondbacks (SS) vs. Chicago Cubs — Marquee Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Kansas City Royals vs. San Diego Padres (SS) — MLB Network/Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (SS) — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.

San Diego Padres (SS) vs. Milwaukee Brewers — Bally Sports Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

San Francisco Giants (SS) vs. Chicago White Sox — NBC Sports Chicago, 4 p.m.

Cleveland Guardians vs. San Francisco Giants (SS) — NBC Sports Bay Area, 9 p.m.

Oakland A’s vs. Texas Rangers — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southwest, 9 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

New York at Orlando — NBA TV/MSG Network/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn — Bally Sports Ohio/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at New Orleans — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV/Bally Sports Oklahoma/Bally Sports SoCal/ClipperVision, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

#Handles — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Friday)

NBA G League

Grand Rapids Gold at Cleveland Charge — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Long Island Nets at Lakeland Magic — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Westchester Knicks at Maine Celtics — ESPN+/NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Herd at Capital City Go-Go — ESPN+/WACY/NBC Sports Washington Plus, 7 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Windy City Bulls — ESPN+/NBC Sports Chicago Plus, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at Rio Grande Valley Bulls — ESPN+/NBC Sports Bay Area Plus/KRGV, 8 p.m.

Austin Spurs at Salt Lake City Stars — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City Blue at G League Ignite — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Texas Legends at Ontario Clippers — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Minnesota at Philadelphia — ESPN/Sportsnet (East/Pacific), 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Washington — NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Boston — TSN2/RDS/NESN, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at Carolina — MSG Network/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa — Bally Sports Sun/TSN5/RDS2, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida — Sportsnet Ontario/Bally Sports Florida Extra, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville — Root Sports/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Dallas — ESPN/Sportsnet East/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (The Final Days)/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver — NBC Sports California/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim — TSN3/Bally Sports West, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central: Toronto Maple Leafs Pre-Game — Sportsnet Ontario, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet West/Sportsnet 360, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Tonight — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: San Jose at Vancouver/Winnipeg at Anaheim Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Friday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, Puskás Aréna Park, Budapest, Hungary

Hungary vs. Estonia — Fubo Sports Network 5, 1:30 p.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Rise and Shine with beIN: Cooalangatta Gold-Mass Participation 2023 — beIN Sports, 7:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid. 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. & Hatch: Marcellus Wiley — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SEC Now — SEC Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Miami Open, The Stadium Formerly Known at Joe Robbie, Miami Gardens, FL

Men’s 1st Round/Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Men’s 1st Round/Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers

Group Stage

Group H, Astana Arena, Astana, Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan vs. Slovenia — FS2, 10:45 a.m.

Group C, Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy

Italy vs. England — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Group H, Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark

Denmark vs. Finland — Fox Soccer Plus, 3:30 p.m.

Group J, Stadion Bilino polje, Zenic, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Iceland — Fubo Sports Network, 3:32 p.m.

Group C, Toše Proeski National Arena, Skopje, North Macedonia

North Macedonia vs. Malta — Fubo Sports Network 2, 3:35 p.m.

Group H, Stadio Olimpico di San Marino, Serravalle, San Marino

San Marino vs. Northern Ireland — Fubo Sports Network 3, 3:35 p.m.

Group J, Štadión Antona Malatinského, Trnava, Slovakia

Slovakia vs. Luxembourg — Fubo Sports Network 4 p.m. 3:35 p.m.

Group J, Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal

Portugal vs. Liechtenstein — Fubo Sports Network 8, 3:35 p.m.