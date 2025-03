Fans stream into the AMP for the evening games of the NCAA tournament in Providence on Thursday evening.

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s — Round 2

Essendon Bombers vs. Adelaide Crows — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

Port Adelaide Power vs. Richmond Tigers — Fox Soccer Plus, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

St. Kilda Saints vs. Geelong Cats — FS2, 4;30 a.m. (Saturday)

College Baseball

Florida State at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

LSU at Texas — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Nebraska at USC — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Tournament

1st Round

East Region, Lenovo Center, Raleigh, NC

Announcers: Ian Eagle/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson

Baylor vs. Mississippi State — CBS, 12:15 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s vs. Duke — CBS, approximately 2:50 p.m.

East Region, Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH

Announcers: Spero Dedes/Jim Spanarkel//Jon Rothstein

Robert Morris vs. Alabama — truTV, 12:40 p.m.

Vanderbilt vs. Saint Mary’s — truTV, approximately 3:15 p.m.

South Region, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Dan Bonner/Stan Van Gundy//Lauren Shehadi

Lipscomb vs. Iowa State — TNT, 1:30 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Mississippi — TNT, approximately 4:05 p.m.

West Region, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Announcers: Lisa Byington/Robbie Hummel/Jalen Rose//Andy Katz

Colorado State vs. Memphis — TBS, 2 p.m.

Grand Canyon vs. Maryland — TBS, approximately 4:35 p.m.

West Region, Lenovo Center, Raleigh, NC

Announcers: Ian Eagle/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson

Norfolk State vs. Florida — TNT, 6:50 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. UConn — TNT, approximately 9:25 p.m.

Midwest Region, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Dan Bonner/Stan Van Gundy//Lauren Shehadi

Troy vs. Kentucky — CBS, 7:10 p.m.

Xavier vs. Illinois — CBS, approximately 9:45 p.m.

South Region, Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH

Announcers: Spero Dedes/Jim Spanarkel//Jon Rothstein

New Mexico vs. Marquette — TBS, 7:25 p.m.

Bryant vs. Michigan State — TBS, approximately 10 p.m.

East Region, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Announcers: Lisa Byington/Robbie Hummel/Jalen Rose//Andy Katz

Akron vs. Arizona — truTV, 7:35 p.m.

Liberty vs. Oregon — truTV, approximately 10:10 p.m.

Announcers: Adam Lefkoe/Candace Parker/Jay Wright/Seth Davis

NCAA Tip-Off — truTV, noon

NCAA Pre-Game: Road to the Final Four — TNT, 1 p.m.

NCAA Pre-Game: Road to the Final Four — TBS, 1:30 p.m.

NCAA Tip-Off — truTV, 7 p.m.

Inside March Madness — truTV, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

247 Sports College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Bracket Central NCAA College Basketball March Madness — SportsGrid, noon

Bracket Central NCAA College Basketball March Madness — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Bracket Central NCAA College Basketball March Madness — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Bracket Central NCAA College Basketball March Madness — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Women’s

NCAA Tournament

1st Round

Birmingham 3 Region, Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center, University of Notre Dame, South Bend, IN

Announcers: Pam Ward/Stephanie White

Iowa State vs. Michigan — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Notre Dame — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Spokane 4 Region, Historic Memorial Coliseum, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY

Announcers: Sam Gore/Tamika Catchings

Liberty at Kentucky — ESPN, noon

Fairfield vs. Kansas State — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.

Birmingham 2 Region, Colonial Life Arena, University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC

Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Carolyn Peck

Indiana vs. Utah — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at South Carolina — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Birmingham 3 Region, Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena, Texas Christian University, Fort Worth, TX

Announcers: Brenda VanLengen/Andrea Lloyd

Fairleigh Dickinson at Texas Christian University — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Nebraska vs. Louisville — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Spokane 1 Region, Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion, Baylor University, Waco, TX

Announcers: Krista Blunk/Mary Murphy

Grand Canyon at Baylor — ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.

Ball State vs. Mississippi — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Birmingham 3 Region, Value City Arena, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Announcers: Matthew Schumacker/Brooke Weisbrod

Montana State at Ohio State — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

South Florida vs. Tennessee — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Birmingham 2 Region, Cameron Indoor Stadium, Duke University, Durham, NC

Announcers: Jenn Hildreth/Kelly Gramlich

Oregon vs. Vanderbilt — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m.

Lehigh at Duke — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Spokane 1 Region, Pauley Pavilion, University of California, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA

Announcers: Dave O’Brien/Christy Winters-Scott//Holly Rowe

Georgia Tech vs. Richmond — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.

Southern vs. UCLA — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Elle Duncan/Andraya Carter/Chiney Ogwumike

NCAA Championship in the Studio — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

NCAA Championship in the Studio — ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kelsey Riggs Cuff/Muffet McGraw/Megan McKeown

NCAA Championship in the Studio — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

WNIT

1st Round — Home Sites

Siena at Howard — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UAB at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 8 p.m.work

Utah Valley at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Men’s

Michigan at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Women’s

Big Ten Women’s Gymnastics Championships

Session I, Crisler Center, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI

Nebraska vs. Ohio State vs. Rutgers vs. Washington — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

On the Beam — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

On the Beam — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Eastern College Athletic Conference Tournament

Semifinals, 1980 Herb Brooks Arena, Olympic Center, Lake Placid, NY

Cornel vs. Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Dartmouth vs. Clarkson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hockey East Tournament

Championship, TD Garden, Boston, MA

UConn vs. Maine — NESNplus/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

National Collegiate Hockey Conference Tournament

Frozen Faceoff, Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

Semifinals

Denver vs. Arizona State — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

North Dakota vs. Western Michigan — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Wrestling

NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships

Day 2, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Announcers: Sean Kenney/Tim Johnson//Quint Kessenich

Session III: Quarterfinals — ESPNU, noon

Announcers: Shane Sparks/Trent Hidlay

Session III MatCast — ESPN+, noon

Announcers: Mike Couzens/Daniel Cormier/Rock Harrison (rules)//Quin Kessenich

Session IV: Semifinals– ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Shane Sparks/Trent Hidlay

Session IV MatCast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Communist China Grand Prix, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, Communist China

Sprint — ESPNU/ESPN Deportes, 10:55 p.m.

Qualifying — ESPN2, 2:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

PGA Tour

Valspar Championship, Innisbrook Golf Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, FL

2nd Round

Announcers — Golf Channel: (play-by-play) Dan Hicks/Terry Gannon/Steve Sands//(analysts) Curt Byrum/Brad Faxon/Gary Koch//(reporters) Smylie Kaufman/Jim “Bones” Mackay/John Wood//(reporter) Kara K. Dixon

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:30 a.m.

Marquee Groups: Sam Burns/Tom Kim/Peter Malnati & Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas/Karl Vilips — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Groups: Corey Connors/Shane Lowry/Sahith Theegala & Viktor Hovland/Jake Knapp/Cameron Young//Xander Schauffele/Adam Scott/Sepp Straka & Thomas Detry/Tommy Fleetwood/Billy Horschel — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 8, 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Xander Schauffele/Adam Scott/Sepp Straka — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Group 2: JSam Burns/Tom Kim/Peter Malnati– ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Hole: No. 8 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Hole: No. 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Hoag Classic, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, CA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

DP World Tour

Singapore Classic, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 10:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Edwards vs. Brady, O2 Arena, London, England, United Kingdom

UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Edwards vs. Brady — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

UFC Live — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League — Florida

Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay — FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 1 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Philadelphia (SS) — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia (SS) vs. Toronto — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

St. Louis vs. New York Mets — SNY, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

New York Yankees vs. Detroit — MLB Network/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Extra, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Boston — NESN, 6 p.m./MLB Network, midnight (same night coverage)

Cactus League — Arizona

Texas vs. Anaheim (SS) — FanDuel Sports Network West, 3 p.m.

Arizona vs. Milwaukee — MLB Network/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Baptist Health 200, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, FL

Practice and Qualifying — FS2, 3:30 p.m.

Race — Fox, 8 p.m.

NBA

Orlando at Washington — FanDuel Sports Network Florida/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Oklahoma City — FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Houston at Miami — NBA TV/Space City Home Network/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 8 p.m

New Orleans at Minnesota — Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network/FanDuel Sports Network North, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Antonio — NBC Sports Philadelphia/FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/KFAA/WFAA, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Utah — NBC Sports Philadelphia/KJZZ, 9:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Phoenix — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/KPHE/KTVK, 10 p.m.

Denver at Portland — Altitude/KUNP/KATU 2.2, 10 p.m.

Memphis at Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

Raptors 905 at Motor City Cruise — Motor City Facebook Live, 7 p.m.

Westchester Knicks at College Park Skyhawks — MSG Network/Peachtree Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Mexico City Capitanes at Windy City Bulls — tubi/Chicago Sports Network, 8 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at Sioux Falls Skyforce — FanDuel Sports Network Florida Extra, 8 p.m.

Memphis Hustle at Valley Suns — tubi/Suns Live, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Columbus at Pittsburgh — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NHL Network/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 2

Portland Thorns vs. Angel City — Amazon Prime Video, 10 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 10 p.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Call It What You Want — CBS Sport Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Miami Open, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.