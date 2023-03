All Times Eastern

Baseball

World Baseball Classic

Semifinal, loanDepot Park, Miami, FL

Mexico vs. Japan — FS1, 7 p.m.

World Baseball Classic Pregame — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

World Baseball Classic Postgame — FS1, 10 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

College Basketball Invitational

Quarterfinals, Ocean Arena, Daytona Beach, FL

Indiana State vs. Eastern Kentucky — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Southern Utah vs. Rice — FloSports, 3:30 p.m.

San Jose State vs. Radford — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Charlotte vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee — FloSports, 8:30 p.m.

Inside College Hoops — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Tournament — 2nd Round

Seattle Regional 3, Value City Arena at the Jerome Schottenstein Center, Ohio State University, Columbus, OH — Sam Gore/Kim Adams

North Carolina vs. Ohio State — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Seattle Regional 3, Thompson-Boling Arena, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN — Pam Ward/Stephanie White

Toledo vs. Tennessee — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Greenville Regional 2, Finneran Pavilion, Villanova University, Villanova, PA — John Brickley/Aja Ellison

Florida Gulf Coast vs. Villanova — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Seattle Regional 4, Moody Center, University of Texas, Austin, TX — Eric Frede/Tamika Catchings

Louisville vs. Texas — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Greenville Regional 2, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Indiana University, Bloomington, IN — Brenda VanLengen/Holly Warlick

Miami (FL) vs. Indiana — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Seattle Regional 3, Gampel Pavilion, University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT — Beth Mowins/Christy Thomaskutty

Baylor vs. UConn — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Seattle Regional 4, Cameron Indoor Stadium, Duke University, Durham, NC — Sam Ravech/Kelly Gramlich

Colorado vs. Duke — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Greenville Regional 1, Pauley Pavilion, University of California, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA — Ann Schatz/Meghan McKeown

Oklahoma vs. UCLA — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Southern Hoops: A History of SEC Basketball: Part Seven (2011-2022) — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

On the Court — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Air Force at Duke — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

College Softball

Arkansas at Alabama — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF Films: Becoming Annika — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga Complete Highlights Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Baltimore Orioles vs. Philadelphia Phillies — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 1 p.m.

Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals — MLB Network/Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Boston Red Sox — NESN, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Atlanta Braves — MLB.com, 1 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Detroit Tigers — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Cactus League

Anaheim Angels vs. Cincinnati Reds — Bally Sports SoCal/Bally Sports Ohio, 4 p.m.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Texas Rangers — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Southwest, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies — Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9;30 p.m./MLB Network, 11:30 p.m. (same night coverage)

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Chicago at Philadelphia — NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Charlotte — Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New York — Bally Sports North/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Houston — NBC Sports Bay Area/AT&T SportsNet Southwest (The Final Days), 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah — NBC Sports California/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (The Final Days), 9 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA G League

Birmingham Squadron at Mexico City Capitanes — WABM, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Florida at Detroit — NHL Network/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/RDS/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (The Final Days), 7 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado — NBC Sports Chicago Plus/Altitude, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton — Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles — Sportsnet West/Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: San Jose at Edmonton Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly: Calgary at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:30 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m,

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

The B1G Story: The Brand Brothers — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 3 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)