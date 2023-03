All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 1

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Adelaide Crows — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

Hawthorn Hawks vs. Essendon Bombers — FS2, midnight

St. Kilda Saints vs. Fremantle Dockers — Fox Soccer Plus, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Baseball

World Baseball Classic

Quarterfinal, loanDepot Park, Miami, FL

United States vs. Venezuela — Fox, 7 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 25

FC Augsburg vs. FC Schalke 04 — ESPN+, 10:20 a.m.

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Hertha Berlin — ESPN+, 10:20 a.m.

VfB Stuttgart vs. VfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+, 10:20 a.m.

VfL Bochum 1848 vs. Red Bull Leipzig — ESPN+, 10:20 a.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. 1. FC Köln — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Tournament — 2nd Round

South Region, Amway Center, Orlando, FL — Kevin Harlan/Dan Bonner/Stan Van Gundy//Lauren Shehadi

Furman vs. San Diego State — CBS, 12:10 p.m.

East Region, Amway Center, Orlando, FL — Kevin Harlan/Dan Bonner/Stan Van Gundy//Lauren Shehadi

Duke vs. Tennessee — CBS, 2:40 p.m.

West Region, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, IA — Brian Anderson/Jim Jackson//Allie LaForce

Arkansas vs. Kansas — CBS, 5:15 p.m.

South Region, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA — Brad Nessler/Brendan Haywood//Dana Jacobson

Princeton vs. Missouri — TNT, 6:10 p.m.

Midwest Region, Legacy Arena, Birmingham, AL — Jim Nantz/Bill Raftery/Grant Hill//Tracy Wolfson

Auburn vs. Houston — TBS, 7:10 p.m.

Midwest Region, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, IA — Brian Anderson/Jim Jackson//Allie LaForce

Penn State vs. Texas — CBS, 7:45 p.m.

West Region, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA — Brad Nessler/Brendan Haywood//Dana Jacobson

Northwestern vs. UCLA — TNT, 8:40 p.m.

South Region, Legacy Arena, Birmingham, AL — Jim Nantz/Bill Raftery/Grant Hill//Tracy Wolfson

Maryland va. Alabama — TBS, 9:40 p.m.

College GameDay — ESPN, 11 a.m.

NCAA Tip-Off — TNT, 5 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 11 pm.

Inside March Madness — TBS, midnight

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

NCAA Division III Tournament

National Championship, Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, IN

Christopher Newport vs. Mount Union — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

College Basketball Invitational Tournament

Opening Round, Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, FL

Indiana State vs. South Carolina Upstate — FloSports, 11 a.m.

Southern Utah vs. North Alabama — FloSports, 1:30 p.m.

San Jose State vs. Southern Indiana — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Charlotte vs. Western Carolina — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

National Invitation Tournament

2nd Round — Home Sites

Michigan at Vanderbilt — ESPN, noon

Cincinnati at Hofstra — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Tournament — 1st Round

Greenville Region 2, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Indiana University, Bloomington, IN — Brenda VanLengen/Holly Warlick

Tennessee Tech vs. Indiana — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.

Miami (FL) vs. Oklahoma State — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Seattle Region 3, Thompson-Boling Arena, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN — Pam Ward/Stephen White

Saint Louis vs. Tennessee — ABC, 1 p.m.

Toledo vs. Iowa State — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Seattle Region 3, Value City Arena at the Jerome Schottenheimer Center, Ohio State University, Columbus, OH — Sam Gore/Kim Adams

James Madison vs. Ohio State — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

St. John’s (NY) vs. North Carolina — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Greenville Region 2, Finneran Pavilion, Villanova University, Villanova, PA — John Brickley/Aja Wilson

Florida Gulf Coast vs. Washington State — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

Cleveland State vs. Villanova — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Seattle Region 3, Gampel Pavilion, University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT — Beth Mowins/Christy Thomaskutty

Vermont vs. UConn — ABC, 3 p.m.

Alabama vs. Baylor — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Seattle Region 4, Cameron Indoor Stadium, Duke University, Durham, NC — Sam Ravech/Kelly Gramlich

Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Iona vs. Duke — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle Region 4, Moody Center, University of Texas, Austin, TX — Eric Frede/Tamika Catchings

Drake vs. Louisville — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

East Carolina vs. Texas — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Greenville Region 1, Pauley Pavilion, University of California, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA — Ann Schatz/Meghan McKeown

Portland vs. Oklahoma — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Sacramento State vs. UCLA — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Big Ten Conference Women’s Gymnastics Championship

Finals, Xtream Arena, Coralville, IA

Session I — Big Ten Network, noon

Session II — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Big XII Gymnastics Championship

Finals, WVU Coliseum, West Virginia University, Morgantown, WV

Session I — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Pac-12 Conference Women’s Gymnastics Championships

Finals, Maverik Center, West Valley City, UT

Session I — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

Session II — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

Southeastern Conference Gymnastics Championship

Finals, Gas South Arena, Duluth, GA

Session I — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Session II — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Illinois at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Championship, 3M Arena at Mariucci, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN

Michigan at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

BTN Live: Hockey Pregame — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

BTN Live: Hockey Postgame — Big Ten Network 10:30 p.m.

Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament

Championship, 1980 Rink – Herb Brooks Arena, Lake Placid, NY

Colgate vs. Harvard — ESPN+, 7:32 p.m.

Hockey East Tournament

Championship, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Merrimack vs. Boston University — NESN/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

National Collegiate Hockey Conference Tournament

Frozen Faceoff, Championship, Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

Colorado College vs. St. Cloud State — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

On the Ice — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Maryland at Virginia — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Women’s

Virginia at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, noon

College Softball

Utah at Arizona — Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Arizona, 4 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Oregon, 5 p.m.

Washington at UCLA — Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Arkansas at Alabama — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

College Wrestling

NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships

Session V, BOK Center, Tulsa, OK

Medal Rounds — ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Session VI, BOK Center, Tulsa, OK

National Finals — ESPN, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 28

Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur — USA Network/Universo, 10:55 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Bournemouth — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Brentford vs. Leicester City — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leeds United — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Everton — USA Network/Universo, 1:25 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 10 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 10:30 a.m.

Goal Rush — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 1 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 1 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 3:30 p.m.

FA Cup

Knockout Round

Quarterfinal, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Manchester City vs. Burnley — ESPN+, 1:15 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 9:25 a.m.

Qualifying — ESPNews, 12:55 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Valspar Championship, Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, FL

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour Champions

Hoag Classic, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, CA

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m.

Asian Tour

DCG Open, Delhi Golf Club, Delhi, India

Final Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 26

UD Almería vs. Cádiz CF — ESPN+, 8:50 a.m.

Rayo Vallecano vs. Girona — ESPN+, 11:05 a.m.

RCD Espanyol de Barcelona vs. Celta de Vigo — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

Atlético de Madrid vs. Valencia CF — ESPN+, 3:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 28

Toulouse vs. LOSC Lille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:50 a.m.

RC Lens vs. Angers — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 3:50 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 3:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 286

Edwards vs. Usman 3, The O2 Arena, London, England, United Kingdom

Early Prelims — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Prelims — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+/Pay per view, 5 p.m.

UFC Live: Edwards vs. Usman Pre-Show — ABC, noon

UFC 286 Countdown: Edwards vs. Usman 3 — ESPNews, noon

Combate Global

Featherweights, Mediapro Univision Studios, Miami, FL

Ivan Tena vs. Pablo Burgos — Univision/TUDN, 11 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox (SS) — MASN2/NESNplus, 1 p.m.

Boston Red Sox (SS) vs. Tampa Bay Rays — Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Detroit Tigers vs. St. Louis Cardinals — Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals — MASN, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Minnesota Twins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (The Final Days), 1 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays — MLB Network/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves — MLB.com, 6 p.m.

Cactus League

Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants — Marquee Sports Network/NBC Sports app, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Oakland A’s — NBC Sports app, 4 p.m.

Kansas City Royals (SS) vs. Colorado Rockies (SS) — Bally Sports Kansas City/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (The Final Days), 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox — Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.

Texas Rangers vs. Anaheim Angels — Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 4

Free Games

Seattle Sounders vs. LAFC — Apple TV/Fox, 4 p.m.

Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. Sporting Kansas City — Apple TV, 8:30 p.m.

Houston Dynamo vs. Austin FC — Apple TV, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado Rapids vs. Minnesota United — Apple TV, 9:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — Apple TV/TSN1, 10:30 p.m.

MLS 360 — Apple TV, 7:25 p.m.

MLS on TSN Pregame — TSN1, 10 p.m.

MLS Season Pass (Subscription)

Atlanta United vs. Portland Timbers — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal Impact vs. Philadelphia Union — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

New England Revolution vs. Nashville SC — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

New York Red Bulls vs. Columbus Crew — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City SC vs. Charlotte FC — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Fire vs. FC Cincinnati — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis City SC vs. San Jose Earthquakes — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

MLS Countdown — Apple TV+, 7:25 p.m.

MLS Wrap-Up — Apple TV+, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Ambetter Health 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA

Qualifying — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Fr8 208, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA

Race — FS1, 2 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NCTS Setup — FS1, 1 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Raptor 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA

Race — FS1, 5 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity Series — FS1, 4 p.m.

NBA

Denver at New York — Altitude 2/MSG Network, 1 p.m.

Orlando at Los Angeles Clippers — Bally Sports Florida/KTLA/ClipperVision, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto — Bally Sports North/TSN1, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis — NBA TV/NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Miami at Chicago — Bally Sports Sun/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Washington — NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Washington, 8 p.m.

Boston at Utah — NBC Sports Boston/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (The Final Days), 9 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA G League

Lakeland Magic at Raptors 905 — NBA TV Canada, 2 p.m.

Westchester Knicks at Motor City Cruise — NBA app, 3 p.m.

Grand Rapids Gold at College Park Skyhawks — WPCH, 6:30 p.m.

Greensboro Swarm at Austin Spurs — Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 8 p.m.

Iowa Wolves at Santa Cruz Warriors — Bally Sports Bay Area Plus, 10 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Edmonton at Seattle — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay — City TV/Sportsnet East/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Sun Extra, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa — CBC/Sportsnet (Ontario/Pacific/West), 7 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary — CBC/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/Bally Sports Southwest, 10 p.m./Sportsnet One, 10:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Vancouver at Los Angeles — City TV/Sportsnet Pacific/Sportsnet 360/Bally Sports Southwest, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

After Hours — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Colorado at Detroit — Sportsnet One/NHL Network/Altitude/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota — NESN/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville — TSN3/Bally Sports South, 2 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia — ESPN+/Hulu, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Florida — MSG SportsNet/Bally Sports Florida Extra, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New York Rangers — ABC, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona — NBC Sports Chicago Plus/Bally Sports Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

New York Islanders at San Jose — NHL Network/MSG SportsNet/NBC Sports California Plus, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 9 a.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Boston at Minnesota/Winnipeg at Nashville Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Soccer

Soccer Today — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:50 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:15 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 10:30 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward: Good Eats — NBC, 11 a.m.

The First Team — Stadium, 11 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: Journey to the Top — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, 12:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:15 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Campus Eats — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Fate of a Sport — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, midnight

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

SEC Now — SEC Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Bad Beats: Worst of February — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Center, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s Semifinals/Men’s and Women’s Doubles Finals — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

XFL

Week 5

D.C. Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks — FX, 7 p.m.

Orlando Guardians at Vegas Vipers — FX, 10 p.m.