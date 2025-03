Mar 16, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) bats during the third inning against the Hanshin Tigers at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Basketball

Women’s

Unrivaled

Championship, Wayfair Arena, Medley, FL

Rose vs. Vinyl — TNT/truTV/Max, 7:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Eye on College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Nothing But Net: Men’s Selection Special — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Bracketology — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Nothing But Net: Women’s Selection Special — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

College Football

Ross Tucker College Draft — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

College Softball

Texas at Florida — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass (The Players Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Announcers — Golf Channel: Dan Hicks/Kevin Kisner/Brad Faxon//Notah Begay III//Curt Byrum//Smylie Kaufman//John Wood//Cara Banks

Three Hole Playoff: Rory McIlroy vs. J.J. Spaun — Golf Channel/Peacock, 9 a.m.

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 10:30 a.m.

TGL Playoffs

Semifinal, SoFi Center, Palm Beach State College, Palm Beach, FL

New York Golf Club vs. Los Angeles Golf Club — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

5 Clubs with Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 12: Graduation — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Ligue 1

Ligue 1 – Highlight Show — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League — Florida

Baltimore vs. Boston (SS) — MASN/NESN, 1 p.m.

Boston (SS) vs. Atlanta — FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 1 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh (SS)– SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

New York Mets (SS) vs. Miami — MLB Network/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Toronto (SS) — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh (SS) vs. Detroit — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 1 p.m./MLB Network, midnight (same day coverage)

Tampa Bay vs. New York Mets (SS) — WPIX, 1 p.m.

Cactus League — Arizona

Anaheim vs. Arizona — MLB Network/FanDuel Sports Network West, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. San Diego — Padres.TV, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Cleveland — MLB Network/Guardians.TV, 9 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB

National League

MLB World Tour, Tokyo Series, Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs — Fox/Fox Deportes/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Marquee Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour: Patrick Dempsey Interview — FS2, 5:30 p.m.

NBA

NBA on ESPN

Miami Heat at New York Knicks — ESPN/FanDuel Sports Network Sun/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors — ESPN/Altitude/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New Orleans — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota — FanDuel Sports Network Indiana/FanDuel Sports Network North Extra, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Utah — Chicago Sports Network/KJZZ, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento — FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Phoenix — TSN3/TSN4/KPHE/KTVK, 10 p.m.

Washington at Portland — Monumental Sports Network/KUNP/KATU 2.2, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Los Angeles Lakers — FanDuel Sports Network/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

High Tops: Best of February — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks NBA In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

Pushing the Pile — CBS Sports Network, noon

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

First Draft — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 4:30 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Players: Second Acts: Chris Heatherington — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Amazon Prime Monday Night Hockey

Announcers: John Forslund/Jody Shelley/Thomas Hickey

Calgary Flames at Toronto Maple Leafs — Amazon Prime Video (Canada only), 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Boston — TVA Sports/MSG Western New York/NESN, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus — MSG SportsNet/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay — NBC Sports Philadelphia/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota — FanDuel Sports Network West/FanDuel Sports Network North, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Buffalo at Boston/New Jersey at Columbus/Philadelphia at Tampa Bay Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Los Angeles at Minnesota Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

Tricolor al dia — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Fútbol Americas — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Call It What You Want — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 10 p.m.

MASL Monday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Gojo and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

BetMGM The Daily Tip — Stadium, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Bet Sweats — Stadium, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz (Local Hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

Coach and Company — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Betard Show with Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

E60: The Other Hurley — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

SEC Storied: Volunteer for Life — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

Speak — FS1, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Inside ACCess — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

HQ Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Izzy Gutierrez — DraftKings Network, 6:30 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

HQ Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight Live — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

HQ Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

The Last Word — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sportsday — BBC News, 12:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 1:30 a.m (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)