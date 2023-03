All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 1

Geelong Cats vs. Collingwood Magpies — FS2, 4:30 a.m. (Friday)

College Baseball

Virginia at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Alabama at Florida — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

BYU at Loyola Marymount — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Tournament

1st Round

South Region, Legacy Arena, Birmingham, AL — Jim Nantz/Bill Raftery/Grant Hill//Tracy Wolfson

Maryland vs. West Virginia — CBS, 12:15 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. Alabama — CBS, 2;45 p.m.

South Region, Amway Center, Orlando, FL — Kevin Harlan/Dan Bonner/Stan Van Gundy//Lauren Shehadi

Furman vs. Virginia — truTV, 12:40 p.m.

College of Charleston vs. San Diego State — truTV, 3:10 p.m.

South Region, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA — Brad Nessler/Brendan Haywood//Dana Jacobson

Utah State vs. Missouri — TNT, 1:40 p.m.

Princeton vs. Arizona — TNT, 4:10 p.m.

West Region, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, IA — Brian Anderson/Jim Jackson//Allie LaForce

Howard vs. Kansas — TBS, 2 p.m.

Illinois vs. Arkansas — TBS, 4:30 p.m.

Midwest Region, Legacy Arena, Birmingham, AL — Jim Nantz/Bill Raftery/Grant Hill//Tracy Wolfson

Auburn vs. Iowa — TNT, 6:50 p.m.

Northern Kentucky vs. Houston — TNT, 9:20 p.m.

East Region, Amway Center, Orlando, FL — Kevin Harlan/Dan Bonner/Stan Van Gundy//Lauren Shehadi

Oral Roberts vs. Duke — CBS, 7:10 p.m.

Louisiana vs. Tennessee — CBS, 9:40 p.m.

Midwest Region, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, IA — Brian Anderson/Jim Jackson//Allie LaForce

Colgate vs. Texas — TBS, 7:25 p.m.

Penn State vs. Texas A&M — TBS, 9:55 p.m.

West Region, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA — Brad Nessler/Brendan Haywood//Dana Jacobson

Boise State vs. Northwestern — truTV, 7:35 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville vs. UCLA — truTV, 10:05 p.m.

NCAA Tip-Off — truTV, noon

In-Game LIVE Backet Central — SportsGrid, noon

Road to the Final Four — TNT, 1 p.m.

Road to the Final Four — TBS, 1:30 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

NCAA Tip-Off – truTV, 7 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Inside March Madness — truTV, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Women’s

NCAA Tournament

First Four

Seattle Region 3, Value City Arena at the Jerome Schottenstein Center, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

St. John’s (NY) vs. Purdue — ESPN2, 7 p.m. (Sam Gore/Kim Adams)

Greenville Region 2, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Indiana University, Bloomington, IN

Monmouth vs. Tennessee Tech — ESPN2, 9 p.m. (Brenda VanLengen/Holly Warlick)

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Michigan at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College Wrestling

NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships

Session I, BOK Center, Tulsa, OK

First Round — ESPNU, noon

Session II, BOK Center, Tulsa, OK

Second Round & Consolation Round — ESPN, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Round of 16

2nd Leg, Estadio León, León, Guanajuato, Mexico

Club León vs. Tauro FC — FS1/TUDN, 8 p.m.

2nd Leg, Estadio Hidalgo, Pachuca, Hidalgo, Mexico

CF Pachuca vs. FC Motauga — FS1/TDUN, 10 p.m.

FA Cup

Quarterfinals Preview — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Valspar Championship, Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, FL

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock. 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Ladies European Tour

Aramco Team Series-Singapore, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 3 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 286 Countdown: Edwards vs. Usman 3 — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

UFC Unleashed: Fight of the Night Winners — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Atlanta Braves vs. Tampa Bay Rays (SS) — Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Houston Astros vs. St. Louis Cardinals — MLB Network/Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rays (SS) vs. Minnesota Twins — Bally Sports North, 1 p.m.

Cactus League

Anaheim Angels vs. Milwaukee Brewers — MLB Network/Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Arizona/Marquee Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Rangers — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Denver at Detroit — Altitude 2/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Toronto — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Brooklyn — NBC Sports California/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Phoenix — NBA TV/Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Florida, 10 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, midnight

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

NBA G League

Texas Legends at Delaware Blue Coats — DETV Channel 28, 11 a.m.

Lakeland Magic at Raptors 905 — NBA TV Canada, noon

Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Westchester Knicks — ESPN+/MSG 2, 7 p.m.

Mexico City Capitanes at Greensboro Swarm — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at Austin Spurs — ESPN+/Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls Skyforce at G League Ignite — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Free Agency Frenzy — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Free Agency Frenzy — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Free Agency Frenzy — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Free Agency Frenzy — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Free Agency Frenzy — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Free Agency Frenzy — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Colorado at Ottawa — Altitude/TSN5/RDS2, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida — TSN/RDS/Bally Sports Florida Extra, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New York Rangers — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet 360/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (The Final Days)/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey — Bally Sports Sun/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg — NESN/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville — ESPN+/Hulu, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Edmonton — Bally Sports Southwest/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (The Final Days), 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona — Sportsnet Pacific/Bally Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose — Root Sports/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Dallas at Edmonton Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Calgary at Vegas/Vancouver at Arizona/Columbus at Los Angeles/Seattle at San Jose Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6:15 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Rise and Shine with beIN — beIN Sports, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid. 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Homestand Show — SportsGrid, 5 p.m.

SEC Stories: Thunder and Lightning — ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

B1G Life — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. & Hatch — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, midnight

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS2, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SEC Now — SEC Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Center, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

UEFA Europa League

UEFA Europa League Today — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

The Golazo! Show — CBS Sports Network, 1:45 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

XFL

Week 5

Houston Roughnecks at Seattle Sea Dragons — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.