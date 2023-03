All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Week 1 (season opener)

Richmond Tigers vs. Carlton Blues — Fox Soccer Plus, 4 a.m. (Thursday)

Baseball

World Baseball Classic

Pool D, loanDepot Field, Miami, FL

Venezuela vs. Israel — FS2, noon

Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic — FS1, 7 p.m.

Pool C, Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Mexico vs. Canada — FS2, 3 p.m.

United States vs. Colombia — FS1, 10 p.m.

Quarterfinal, Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan

Italy vs. Japan — FS2, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

College Baseball

North Dakota State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Tournament

First Four, University of Dayton Arena, University of Dayton, Dayton, OH

Texas Southern vs. Fairleigh Dickinson — truTV, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona State vs. Nevada — truTV, 9 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

NCAA Tip-Off — truTV, 6 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Inside March Madness — truTV, 11:30 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, midnight

National Invitation Tournament

1st Round — Home Sites

Central Florida at Florida — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Morehead State at Clemson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Alcorn State at North Texas — ESPN+, 8 p.m

Virginia Tech at Cincinnati — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Sam Houston at Santa Clara — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Utah Valley at New Mexico — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Oregon — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Inside College Hoops — Stadium, 3 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Tournament

First Four

Game 1, Purcell Pavilion, Notre Dame University, South Bend, IN

Mississippi State vs. Illinois — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Game 2, Maples Pavilion, Stanford University, Stanford, CA

Sacred Heart vs. Southern — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

College Football

SEC Now: Georgia Pro Day — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

College Softball

Charlotte at Clemson — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Utah at BYU — BYUtv, 8 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Round of 16

2nd Leg, Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Real España vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — FS2, 5:56 p.m./TUDN, 6 p.m.

2nd Leg, Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL

Orlando City SC vs. Tigres UANL — TUDN, 8 p.m./FS2, 8:05 p.m.

2nd Leg, BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

LA FC vs. LD Alajuelense — TUDN, 10 p.m./FS2, 10:20 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 27

Southampton vs. Brentford — USA Network, 3:30 p.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace — Peacock, 3:30 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 3 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

Ladies European Tour

Aramco Team Series-Singapore, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

1st Round — Golf Channel, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 3: Driving Distance — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 4: Better Banker Play — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF Films: The Open at St Andrews — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

GOLF Films: St Andrews — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

Hershey Bears at Lehigh Valley Phantoms — NHL Network/Service Electric Network, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Houston Astros vs. Atlanta Braves — MLB.com, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Yankees — MLB Network/YES, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Toronto Blue Jays — Sportsnet, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets — SNY, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Tampa Bay vs. Boston Red Sox — NESN, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

Cactus League

Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco Giants (SS) — NBC Sports app, 4 p.m.

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland A’s — NBC Sports app, 4 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds — Marquee Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (SS) — Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Memphis at Miami — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland — ESPN/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota — NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Houston — Spectrum SportsNet/AT&T SportsNet Southwest (The Final Days), 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Chicago — NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio — Bally Sports Southwest/KENS, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Los Angeles Clippers — ESPN/NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports SoCal/ClipperVision, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

Maine Celtics at Wisconsin Herd — ESPN+/WACY, 7 p.m.

Mexico City Capitanes at Greensboro Swarm — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Memphis Hustle at Windy City Bulls — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Ontario Clippers at Oklahoma City Blue — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at Austin Spurs — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City Stars at Santa Cruz Warriors — ESPN+/NBC Sports Bay Area Plus, 10 p.m.

Sioux Falls Skyforce at G League Ignite — ESPN+/KTNV, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 11 a.m.

NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, noon

NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency Countdown– ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Colorado at Toronto — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/TNT/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis — TNT/TVA Sports, 9:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington — MSG Western New York/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Anaheim — MSG SportsNet/Bally Sports West, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 pm.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1:45 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6:15 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

E60: The Perfect Machine — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: Bullies of Baltimore — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanFuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

30 for 30: One and Not Done — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Center, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Round of 16

2nd Leg, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid vs. Liverpool — Univision/TUDN/Paramount+. 2:55 p.m. (Aggregate 5-2)

2nd Leg, Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy

SSC Napoli vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — Paramount+/ViX+, 2:55 p.m. (Aggregate 2-0)

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Pregame Show — Paramount+, 2 p.m.

UCL Multicast — Paramount+, 2:55 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.