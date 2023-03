All Times Eastern

Baseball

World Baseball Classic

Pool D, loanDepot Park, Miami, FL

Nicaragua vs. Venezuela — FS2, noon

Israel vs. Dominican Republic — FS1, 7 p.m.

Pool C, Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Canada vs. Colombia — FS2, 3 p.m.

Great Britain vs. Mexico — FS1, 10 p.m.

Quarterfinal, Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan

Australia vs. Cuba — FS2, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

College Baseball

Saint Mary’s at San Jose State — Stadium College Sports Central, 5 p.m.

Auburn at Georgia Tech — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

North Dakota State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

Yale at Pacific — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Tournament

First Four, University of Dayton Arena, University of Dayton, Dayton, OH

Southeast Missouri State vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — truTV, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Mississippi State — truTV, 9:10 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

NCAA Tip-Off — truTV, 6 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Inside March Madness — truTV, 11:30 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, midnight

National Invitation Tournament

1st Round — Home Sites

Toledo at Michigan — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Rutgers — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at UAB — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Villanova at Liberty — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Yale at Vanderbilt — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Bradley at Wisconsin — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Colorado — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Washington State — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

Inside College Hoops — Stadium, 3 p.m.

SEC Inside: Men’s Tournament — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

On the Court — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Yale at Duke — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Round of 16

2nd Leg, Q2 Stadium, Austin, TX

Austin FC vs. Violette — FS2/TUDN, 8 p.m.

2nd Leg, Subaru Park, Chester, PA

Philadelphia Union vs. Alianza — Fox Soccer Plus, 8 p.m.

2nd Leg, Estadio Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico

Atlas FC vs. CD Olímpia — FS2/TUDN, 10 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 2: Short Game Secrets — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Playing Lessons From The Pros: Corey Conners — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Billy Andrade-Fairways & Greens — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 1 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (SS) — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (The Final Days), 1 p.m.

Minnesota Twins (SS) vs. Tampa Bay Rays — Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates (SS) vs. Minnesota Twins (SS) — Bally Sports North, 1 p.m.

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets — MLB Network/SNY, 1 p.m.

Cactus League

Anaheim Angels vs. Cleveland Guardians — MLB Network/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Kansas City Royals (SS) — MLB Network/Bally Sports Kansas City, 9 p.m.

Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs — Marquee Sports Network, 9 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Detroit at Washington — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Denver at Toronto — NBA TV/Altitude/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Oklahoma City — YES/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans — Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Orlando at San Antonio — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Phoenix — NBA TV/Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

New York at Portland — MSG Network/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

#Handles — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA G League

Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Long Island Nets — ESPN+/YES app, 7 p.m.

Raptors 905 at Grand Rapids Gold — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas Legends at Delaware Blue Coats — ESPN+/DETV Channel 28, 7 p.m.

Westchester Knicks at Stockton Kings — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 11 a.m.

NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, noon

NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Montreal at Pittsburgh — TSN2/RDS/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (The Final Days), 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey — Bally Sports Sun/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Philadelphia — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (The Final Days)/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at New York Rangers — ESPN/Sportsnet (East/Pacific)/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina — TSN3/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Boston at Chicago — NESN/NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton — TSN5/RDS2/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360/Bally Sports Arizona Extra, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver — Bally Sports Southwest/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose — Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

New York Islanders at Los Angeles — MSG SportsNet/Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Ottawa at Edmonton Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly: Columbus at San Jose/New York Islanders at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SEC Storied: The Believer — ESPNews, 7:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Duke — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Bad Beats: Worst of February — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Center, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Round of 16

2nd Leg, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Manchester City vs. Red Bull Leipzig — UniMás/TUDN/Paramount+, 2:55 p.m. (Aggregate 1-1)

2nd Leg, Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal

FC Porto vs. Inter Milan — Paramount+/ViX+, 2:55 p.m. (Aggregate 0-1)

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Pregame Show — Paramount+, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.