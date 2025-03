Mar 10, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Hockey Club defenseman John Marino (6) sets up play against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Men’s — Round 1

Richmond Tigers vs. Carlton Blues — Fox Soccer Plus, 4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Oakland at Louisville — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

American Athletic Conference Tournament

First Round, UNT Coliseum, University of North Texas, Denton, TX

Announcers: Mike Corey/Perry Clark

Charlotte vs. Rice — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

2nd Round, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Announcers: Dave O’Brien/Cory Alexander//Angel Gray

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech — ESPN2, noon

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Brown/Jon Crispin

Cal vs. Stanford — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Syracuse vs. SMU — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net live from the ACC Tournament, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC — ACC Network, 11:30 p.m.

Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

First Round, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Davidson vs. Richmond — USA Network, 11:30 a.m.

URI vs. Fordham — USA Network, 2 p.m.

UMass vs. La Salle — USA Network, 4:30 p.m.

Big East Conference Tournament

First Round, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Announcers: Noah Eagle/Donny Marshall//John Fanta

Providence vs. Butler — Peacock, 4 p.m.

Georgetown vs. DePaul — Peacock, 6:30 p.m.

Villanova vs. Seton Hall — Peacock, 9 p.m.

Big East Conference Tournament College Basketball In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Big Sky Conference Tournament

Championship, Idaho Central Arena, Boise, ID

Announcers: Tony Parks/Joe Cravens

Northern Colorado vs. Montana — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

First Round, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Announcers: Paul Burmeister/Robbie Hummel//Nicole Auerbach

Northwestern vs. Minnesota — Peacock, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa vs. Ohio State — Peacock, 6 p.m.

USC vs. Rutgers — Peacock, 8:30 p.m.

Big XII Conference Tournament

Second Round, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

Announcers: Roxy Bernstein/King McClure

Iowa State vs. Cincinnati — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

West Virginia vs. Colorado– ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Jon Sciambi/Fran Fraschilla//Kris Budden

Baylor vs. Kansas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kansas vs. Central Florida — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Big West Conference Tournament

First Round, Lee’s Family Forum, Henderson, NV

Cal-Santa Barbara vs. Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal-Davis vs. Cal Poly — ESPN+, 11:30 p.m.

Conference USA Tournament

Quarterfinals, Propst Arena, Huntsville, AL

Liberty vs. Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Florida International vs. Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Norfolk Scope, Norfolk, VA

Howard vs. Morgan State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

South Carolina State vs. Coppin State — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Quarterfinals, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

Quinnipiac vs. Rider — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Mountain West Conference Tournament

First Round, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

San José State vs. Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 2 p.m.

Nevada vs. Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 4:30 p.m.

UNLV vs. Air Force — Mountain West Network, 7 p.m.

Patriot League Tournament

Championship, Bender Arena, American University, Washington, D.C.

Navy vs. American — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Southeastern Conference Tournament

First Round, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Announcers: Dan Shulman/Jay Bilas//Jess Sims

South Carolina vs. Arkansas — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Texas vs. Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

SEC Now live from the SEC Tournament, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN — SEC Network, 12:30 p.m.

SEC Now live from the SEC Tournament, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SEC Now live from the SEC Tournament, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Announcers: Karl Ravech/Jimmy Dykes//Molly McGrath

LSU vs. Mississippi State — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Georgia — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

SEC Now live from the SEC Tournament, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Now live from the SEC Tournament, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Now live from the SEC Tournament, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN — SEC Network, 11:30 p.m.

Southland Conference Tournament

Championship, The Legacy Center, McNeese State University, Lake Charles, LA

Announcers: Kevin Fitzgerald/Mark Wise

McNeese vs. Lamar — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Southwest Athletic Conference Tournament

First Round, Gateway Center Arena, College Park, GA

Southern vs. Grambling State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Jackson State vs. Florida A&M — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

Grand Canyon vs. Utah Tech — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Tarleton State vs. Southern Utah — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, noon

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 2 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

The Journey: Big Ten Basketball — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Women’s

American Athletic Conference Tournament

Championship, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Rice vs. South Florida — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Big Sky Conference Tournament

Championship, Idaho Central Arena, Boise, ID

Montana State vs. Montana — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Big West Conference Tournament

First Round, Lee’s Family Forum, Henderson, NV

Cal-Santa Barbara vs. Cal Poly– ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Long Beach State vs. Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association Tournament

First Round, Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

Hampton vs. Stony Brook — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Northeastern vs. Towson — FloSports, 4:30 p.m.

Conference USA Tournament

Quarterfinals, Propst Arena, Huntsville, AL

Liberty vs. Sam Houston — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee State vs, Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Quarterfinals, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

Fairfield vs. Manhattan — ESPN+, noon

Quinnipiac vs. Iona — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Mid-American Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH

Ball State vs. Western Michigan — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Kent State vs. Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Toledo vs. Central Michigan — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Buffalo vs. Bowling Green — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Norfolk Scope, Norfolk, VA

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State — ESPN+, noon

Howard vs. Delaware State — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Mountain West Conference Tournament

Championship, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

San Diego State vs. Wyoming — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Southland Conference Tournament

Semifinals, The Legacy Center, McNeese State University, Lake Charles, LA

Southeastern Louisiana vs. Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Lamar vs. Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southwest Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Gateway Center Arena, College Park, GA

Texas Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman — ESPN+, noon

Southern vs. Mississippi Valley State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

Utah Tech vs. Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Southern Utah vs. Tarleton State — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Ohio State at Oregon — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions Cup

Round of 16

2nd Leg, Estadio Corona, Torreón, México

CF Monterrey vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — FS1/TUDN, 8:30 p.m.

2nd Leg, Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA

LA Galaxy vs. CS Herediano — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

2nd Leg, Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, Ciudad de México, México

Club América vs. Chivas de Guadalajara — TUDN/tubi, 10:30 p.m.

EFL Championship

Matchday 37

Stoke City vs. Blackburn Rovers — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

Golf

Exhibition

Creator Classic, TPC Sawgrass (The Players Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Stroke Play — Golf Channel/YouTube, 4 p.m.

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, noon

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Morning Kombat — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Anik and Florian — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

Good Guy/Bad Guy — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League — Florida

Tampa Bay vs. Detroit — MLB Network/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 1 p.m.

Cactus League — Arizona

Anaheim vs. Chicago White Sox — FanDuel Sports Network West, 4 p.m.

Arizona vs. Sacramento — NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Texas — KDAF, 4 p.m.

San Diego vs. Colorado — Padres.TV/Rockies.TV, 4 p.m.

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight: 30 Clubs in 15 Days: Baltimore Orioles — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight: 30 Clubs in 15 Days: Cleveland Guardians (season finale) — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NBA

NBA on ESPN

Oklahoma City Thunder at Boston Celtics — ESPN/FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets — ESPN/FanDuel Sports Network North/Altitude, 10 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Atlanta — FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio — KFAA/FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Miami — FanDuel Sports Network SoCal/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Houston — KPHE/KTVK/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Utah at Memphis — KJZZ/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/WMC, 8 p.m.

New York at Portland — MSG Network/KUNP/KATU 2.2, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 6 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

Capital City Go-Go at Motor City Cruise — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Rip City Remix at Cleveland Charge — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at Osceola Magic — ESPN+/NBC Sports Bay Area/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 7 p.m.

Iowa Wolves at Oklahoma City Blue — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Maine Celtics at Windy City Bulls — ESPN+/Chicago Sports Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Stockton Kings at Birmingham Squadron — ESPN+/WABM, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 11 a.m.

With the First Pick — CBS Sports Network, noon

Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, noon

Pushing the Pile — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency Countdown — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Free Agency Coverage — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 4:30 p.m.

Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

NHL on TNT

Announcers: Brendan Burke/Darren Pang//Jackie Redmond

Buffalo Sabres at Detroit Red Wings — TNT/truTV/Max/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kenny Albert/Eddie Olczyk/Brian Boucher

Anaheim Ducks at Utah Hockey Club — TNT/truTV/Max, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Anson Carter/Chris Chelios/Henrik Lundqvist

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT/truTV/Max, 7 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame — TNT/truTV/Max, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Wednesday Night Hockey

Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames — Sportsnet, 9 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 8:30 p.m.

Montréal at Seattle — TSN2/RDS/Kraken Hockey Network (KING/KONG), 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

PWHL

Montréal Victoires at New York Sirens — TSN1/RDS/MSG SportsNet 2, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Gojo and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

BetMGM The Daily Tip – Stadium, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Thru the Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Bet Sweats — Stadium, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz (Local hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

Coach and Company — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

B1G Women’s Sports Report — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Speak — FS1, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

All the Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Izzy Gutierrez — DraftKings Network, 6:30 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

TrueSouth: Brunswick — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight Live — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

30 for 30: Dominican Dream — ESPNews, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

Sportsday — BBC News, 12:45 a.m. (Thursday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Thursday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Round of 16

2nd Leg, Stade Pierre Mauroy, Villeneuve d’Ascq, France

LOSC Lille vs. Borussia Dortmund — UniMás/TUDN, 1:25 p.m./CBS Sports Network, 1:45 p.m. (1st leg aggregate, 1-1)



Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Kate Scott/Jamie Carragher/Thierry Henry/Micah Richards

UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 3:45 p.m.

2nd Leg, Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid — UniMás/TUDN, 3:50 p.m. (1st leg aggregate, 1-2)

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

2nd Leg, Villa Park, Birmingham, England, United Kingdom

Aston Villa vs. Club Brugge — Paramount+/ViX+, 4 p.m. (1st leg aggregate, 3-1)

2nd Leg, Emirates Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Arsenal vs. PSV Eindhoven — Paramount+/ViX+, 4 p.m. (1st leg aggregate, 2-1)

Announcers: Kate Scott/Jamie Carragher/Thierry Henry/Micah Richards

UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The Champions Club — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.