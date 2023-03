All Times Eastern

Baseball

World Baseball Classic

Pool A, Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium, Taichung City, Taiwan

Netherlands vs. Italy — FS2, 7 a.m.

Pool D, loanDepot Park, Miami, FL

Nicaragua vs. Israel — FS2, noon

Venezuela vs. Puerto Rico — FS1, 7 p.m.

Pool C, Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Great Britain vs. Canada — FS1, 3 p.m.

Mexico vs. United States — FS1, 10 p.m.

Pool B, Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan

Australia vs. Czech Republic — FS2, 11 p.m.

Republic of Korea vs. Communist China — FS2, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Bundesliga

Matchday 24

Sport Club Freiburg vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — ESPN+, 10:20 a.m.

SV Werder Bremen vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Baseball

Manhattan at Texas — Longhorn Network, 1 p.m.

Utah at Washington — Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

Washington State at Oregon State — Pac-12 Insider, 4 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

American Athletic Conference Tournament

Championship, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Houston vs. Memphis — ESPN, 3:15 p.m.

Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

Championship, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Virginia Commonwealth vs. Dayton — CBS, 1 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Championship, United Center, Chicago, IL

Purdue vs. Penn State — CBS, 3:30 p.m.

Ivy League Tournament

Championship, Jadwin Gymnasium, Princeton University, Princeton, NJ

Yale vs. Princeton — ESPN2, noon

Southeastern Conference Tournament

Championship, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Alabama vs. Texas A&M — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS, noon

College Basketball Live — ESPN, noon

BTN Live: B1G Championship Pregame — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS, 3 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show — CBS, 6 p.m.

B1G Basketball & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Bracketology-Field of 136 — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Southern Hoops: A History of SEC Basketball: Part Six (1998-2010) — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Bracket Central — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Nothing But Net: Selection Special — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

B1G Basketball & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Now: Selection Special — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

NIT Selection Special — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Bracketology: Field of 136 — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Big XII Conference Tournament

Championship, Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City, MO

Texas vs. Iowa State — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association Tournament

Championship, SECU Arena, Towson University, Towson, MD

Monmouth vs. Towson — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament

Championship, Vibrant Arena, Moline, IL

Drake vs. Belmont — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Northeast Conference Tournament

Championship, Rothman Center, Fairleigh Dickinson University, Hackensack, NJ

Sacred Heart at Fairleigh Dickinson — ESPNU, noon

Patriot League Tournament

Championship, Case Gym, Boston University, Boston, MA

Holy Cross at Boston University — CBS Sports Network, noon

NCAA Women’s Selection Special — ESPN, 8 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Selection Special — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Nebraska at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

College Softball

Bevo Classic

Tournament, Red & Charline McCombs Field, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Wisconsin vs. Alabama — Longhorn Network, 10:30 a.m.

Texas State vs. Texas — Longhorn Network, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame at North Carolina State — ACC Network, noon

Mississippi at Tennessee — SEC Network, noon

Louisville at Duke — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Kentucky at Missouri — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Oregon at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Virginia — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

LSU at South Carolina — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 5 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, FL

Qualifying 2 — FS1, 9 a.m.

TF All-Star Callout — FS1, 10:30 a.m.

Finals — Fox, noon

English Premier League

Matchweek 27

West Ham United vs. Aston Villa — USA Network, 9:55 a.m.

Fulham vs. Arsenal — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Southampton — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Newcastle United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — USA Network/Telemundo, 12:25 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 9 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 11:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, noon

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass (The Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

2nd Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:30 a.m.

Morning Groups and All Access Coverage — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:38 a.m. through 12:53 p.m.

Marquee Group: Justin Thomas/Tom Kim — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Holes: 3, 12, 16, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Group #1: Jordan Spieth/Denny McCarthy — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group #2: Rickie Fowler/Patrick Cantlay — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 12, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

Grand Rapids Griffins at Chicago Wolves — NHL Network/WPWR, 4 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 3 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 25

RCD Mallorca vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 8:50 a.m.

Sevilla vs. UD Almería — ESPN+, 11:05 a.m.

Villarreal vs. Real Betis — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Barcelona — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 27

Clermont Foot 63 vs. RC Lens — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 7:50 a.m.

FC Lorient vs. Estac Troyes — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Espańol, 9:50 a.m.

FC Nantes vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Espańol, 9:55 a.m.

AS Monaco vs. Stade de Reims — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:55 a.m.

Olympique de Marseille vs. RC Strasbourg Alsace — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 3:35 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 7:30 a.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 3:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 5;45 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 286 Countdown: Edwards vs. Usman 3 — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

UFC Top Ten: The Ultimate Fighter Alumni — ESPNews, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 (11/06/2021) — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Monday)

MLB

Grapefruit League

Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (The Final Days), 1 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox (SS) — NESNplus, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Mets — MLB Network/WPIX, 1 p.m.

Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals — Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

Cactus League

Anaheim Angels vs. Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports West/NBC Sports Chicago, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds — Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Oakland A’s (SS) vs. San Francisco Giants — NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners — Root Sports Plus, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 3

LAFC vs New England Revolution — Apple TV+, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

2023 United Rentals Work United 500, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, AZ

Race — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Phoenix — FS1, 2 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Phoenix — Fox, 3 p.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at Denver — YES/Altitude, 3:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Southeast, 5 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia — NBC Sports Washington/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at San Antonio — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Bally Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans — Root Sports Plus/Bally Sports New Orleans, 7 p.m.

New York at Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN/Spectrum SportsNet, 9 p.m.

High Tops — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA G League

Long Island Nets at Maine Celtics — NBC Sports Boston, 1 p.m.

Capital City Go-Go at Lakeland Magic — Bally Sports Florida, 3 p.m.

G League Ignite at Texas Legends — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southwest, 4:30 p.m.

NFL

Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Boston at Detroit — TNT/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports/NESN, 1:30 p.m.

New York Rangers at Pittsburgh — TNT/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports, 4 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet 360/Bally Sports South/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis — NHL Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (The Final Days)/Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Tampa Bay — TSN3/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary — TSN5/RDS/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona — Sportsnet 360/Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports SoCal, 9:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT, 1 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame — TNT, 6:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Ottawa at Calgary/Minnesota at Arizona/Nashville at Anaheim Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1:15 a.m. (Monday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 11 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

ESPN Films: Fab Five — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:15 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5:15 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

E60: The Great Imposter And Me — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: Heat Checks: Bradley Beal — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:35 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Center, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Women’s Super League

Matchday 15

Chelsea vs. Manchester United — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 a.m.

XFL

Arlington Renegades at St. Louis Battlehawks — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Vegas Vipers at D.C. Defenders — ESPN2, 7 p.m.