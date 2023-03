All Times Eastern

Baseball

World Baseball Classic

Pool D, loanDepot Park, Miami, FL

Nicaragua vs. Puerto Rico — FS2, noon

Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela — FS1, 7 p.m.

Pool C, Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Colombia vs. Mexico — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

Great Britain vs. United States — Fox, 9 p.m.

Pool B, Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan

Czech Republic vs. Republic of Korea — FS1, 10 p.m.

Japan vs. Australia — FS1, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Pool A, Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium, Taichung City, Taiwan

Taiwan vs. Cuba — FS2, 11 p.m.

Boxing

Showtime Boxing International

WBA/WBC/WBO/IBF Junior Middleweight Titles, Sydney SuperDome, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison — Showtime, 10:45 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 24

Bayern München vs. FC Augsburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. VfB Stuttgart — ESPN+. 9:20 a.m.

Hertha Berlin vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

FC Schalke 04 vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

College Baseball

Manhattan at Texas — Longhorn Network, 2 p.m.

Utah at Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

Washington State at Oregon State — Pac-12 Insider, 4:30 p.m.

Nevada at Fresno State — Stadium College Sports Central, 6 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

America East Tournament

Championship, Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium, University of Vermont, Burlington, VT

UMass-Lowell at Vermont — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

American Athletic Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Cincinnati vs. Houston — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Memphis vs. Tulane — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Championship, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Duke vs. Virginia — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Virginia Commonwealth vs. Saint Louis — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Dayton vs. Fordham — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Big East Conference Tournament

Championship, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Marquette vs. Xavier — Fox/Fox 4K, 6:30 p.m.

Big East Tournament: Final Pre-Game Show — Fox/Fox 4K, 5:30 p.m.

Big East Tournament Postgame — Fox/Fox 4K 8:30 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Semifinals, United Center, Chicago, IL

Purdue vs. Ohio State — CBS, 1 p.m.

Penn State vs. Indiana — CBS, 3:30 p.m.

BTN Live: B1G Semifinals Pregame — Big Ten Network, 12:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS, 3 p.m.

BTN Live: B1G Semifinals Postgame — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Big XII Conference Tournament

Championship, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

Kansas vs. Texas — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Big West Conference Tournament

Championship, Dollar Loan Center, Henderson, NV

Cal State-Fullerton vs. Cal-Santa Barbara/Cal-Riverside — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Conference USA Tournament

Championship, Ford Center at the Star, Frisco, TX

Florida Atlantic vs. UAB — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Ivy League Tournament

Semifinals, Jadwin Gymnasium, Princeton University, Princeton, NJ

Yale vs. Cornell — ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Princeton vs. Penn — ESPNU, 1:30 p.m.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament

Championship, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

Iona vs. Marist — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-American Conference Tournament

Championship, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

Toledo vs. Kent State — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament

Championship, Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA

Howard vs. Norfolk State — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Mountain West Conference Tournament

Championship, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

San Diego State vs. Boise State/Utah State — CBS, 6 p.m.

Pac-12 Conference Tournament

Championship, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

UCLA vs. Arizona State/Arizona — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Basketball Pregame — Pac-12 Networks, 10 p.m.

Basketball Postgame — Pac-12 Networks, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Southeastern Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Alabama vs. Missouri — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Southwest Athletic Conference Tournament

Championship, Bartow Arena, Birmingham, AL

Texas Southern vs. Grambling State– ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference Tournament

Championship, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS, noon

College GameDay live from the ACC Tournament, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC — ESPN, noon

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

College GameDay live from the ACC Tournament, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

College GameDay live from the ACC Tournament, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Women’s

Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament

Championship, Alico Arena, Florida Gulf Coast University, Fort Myers, FL

Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Big XII Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City, MO

Texas vs. Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Big West Conference Tournament

Championship, Dollar Loan Center, Henderson, NV

Hawai’i vs. Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Conference USA Tournament

Championship, Ford Center at the Star, Frisco, TX

Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Ivy League Tournament

Semifinals, Jadwin Gymnasium, Princeton University, Princeton, NJ

Princeton vs. Penn — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Columbia vs. Harvard — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament

Championship, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

Iona vs. Manhattan — ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.

Mid-American Conference Tournament

Championship, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

Toledo vs. Bowling Green — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament

Championship, Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA

Norfolk State vs. Howard — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Vibrant Arena, Moline, IL

Illinois State vs. Drake — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Belmont vs. Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Southwest Athletic Conference Tournament

Championship, Bartow Arena, Birmingham, AL

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Southern — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference Tournament

Championship, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

California Baptist vs. Southern Utah — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Iowa State at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Penn State and Oklahoma at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon, 5 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Semifinals — Home Sites

Ohio State at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

On the Ice — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Hockey East Tournament

Quarterfinals — Home Sites

UMass-Lowell at UConn — NESNplus, 4 p.m.

Vermont at Boston University — NESN, 4:30 p.m.

Providence at Northeastern — NESNplus, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Merrimack — NESN, 7:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Ohio State at Notre Dame — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Towson at Virginia — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Women’s

Notre Dame at Syracuse — ACC Network, noon

College Softball

Bevo Classic

Tournament, Red & Charline McCombs Field, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Alabama at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

Auburn at Georgia — SEC Network, noon

Kentucky at Missouri — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Virginia Tech at North Carolina — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

LSU at South Carolina — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Arkansas — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

Ohio State at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

College Water Polo

Women’s

USC at Cal — Pac-12 Bay Area, 4 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 27

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool — USA Network/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Leicester City vs. Chelsea — USA Network/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Everton vs. Brentford — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Leeds United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Nottingham Forest — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Crystal City vs. Manchester City — USA Network/Universo, 12:25 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 9:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Rush — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Premier League Live – USA Network, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Goal Zone — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass (The Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

2nd Round

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 7 a.m.

Featured Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7 a.m.

Featured Holes: 16 and 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7 a.m.

3rd Round

Featured Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 16 and 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

DP World Tour

Magical Kenya Open, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m. (same day coverage)

R&A/USGA/Augusta National Golf Club

Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific Championship, The Singapore Island Country Club, Singapore

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 3 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 25

Real Madrid vs. RCD Espanyol de Barcelona — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Elche CF vs. Real Valladolid — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Celta de Vigo vs. Rayo Vallecano — ESPN+, 12:20 p,m.

Valencia vs. Osasuna — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 27

AJ Auxerre vs. Stade Rennais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Stade Brestois 29 vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Yan vs. Dvalishvili, The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Prelims — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays — Sportsnet, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins — MLB Network/NESN/Bally Sports North, 1 p.m.

Detroit Tigers at Atlanta Braves — MLB.com, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees (SS) at Pittsburgh Pirates — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (The Final Days), 1 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Yankees (SS) — YES, 1 p.m.

New York Mets at Washington Nationals — MASN, 7 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (same night coverage)

Cactus League

Arizona Diamondbacks at Anaheim Angels — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports West, 3 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers (SS) — Marquee Sports Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 3 p.m.

Kansas City Royals at Milwaukee Brewers — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers (SS) at San Francisco Giants — NBC Sports app, 3 p.m.

Seattle Mariners at Colorado Rockies — Root Sports Plus/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (The Final Days), 3 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 3

Free Games

Charlotte FC vs. Atlanta United — Fox/Apple TV, noon

FC Cincinnati vs. Seattle Sounders — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville SC vs. Montreal Impact — TSN5/Apple TV, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. Austin FC — Apple TV, 9:30 p.m.

Portland Timbers vs. St. Louis City — Apple TV, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Colorado Rapids — Apple TV, 10:30 p.m.

MLS 360 — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

MLS on TSN Pregame — TSN5, 8 p.m.

MLS Season Pass

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. FC Dallas — Apple TV+, 5 p.m.

D.C. United vs. Orlando City SC — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC vs. Inter Miami — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Union vs. Chicago Fire — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC vs. Columbus Crew — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United vs. New York Red Bulls — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City vs. LA Galaxy — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

2023 United Rentals 200, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, AZ

Qualifying — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

Race — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity Series-Phoenix — F1, 3:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

2023 United Rentals United 500, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, AZ

Qualifying — FS1, 2 p.m.

NBA

New York at Los Angeles Clippers — MSG Network/Bally Sports SoCal/ClipperVision, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Detroit — Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Miami at Orlando — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Florida, 7 pm.

Utah at Charlotte — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (The Final Days)/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta — NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Houston — NBC Sports Chicago/AT&T SportsNet Southwest (The Final Days), 8 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Golden State — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New Orleans — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA G League

College Park Skyhawks at Delaware Blue Coats — DETV Channel 28, 6 p.m.

Ontario Clippers at Cleveland Charge — Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Stockton Kings at South Bay Lakers — Spectrum SportsNet LA, 8 p.m.

Iowa Wolves at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — KRGV, 8:30 p.m.

Westchester Knicks at Santa Cruz Warriors — MSG SportsNet/NBC Sports Bay Area Plus, 10 p.m.

NFL

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Around the NFL — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Edmonton at Toronto — CBC/Sportsnet (Ontario/Pacific)/NHL Network, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal — City TV/Sportsnet East/TVA Sports/MSG SportsNet/MSG SportsNet 2, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Florida — City TV/Sportsnet West/Bally Sports Florida Extra, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet/TVA Sports 2, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

After Hours — CBC/Sportsnet, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Detroit at Boston — ABC/Sportsnet One, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh — ABC/Sportsnet One, 3:30 p.m.

New York Rangers at Buffalo — MSG SportsNet/MSG Western New York, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado — Bally Sports Arizona/Altitude, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay — NBC Sports Chicago Plus/Bally Sports Sun Extra, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (The Final Days)/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Washington at New York Islanders — NBC Sports Washington/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle — Bally Sports Southwest Extra/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose — Bally Sports North/NBC Sports California Plus, 10:30 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 9 a.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame — ABC, 12:30 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Dallas at Seattle/Ottawa at Vancouver/Minnesota at San Jose/Nashville at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Soccer

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 4 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Center, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

XFL

Week 4

Houston Roughnecks at Orlando Guardians — FX, 7 p.m.

San Antonio Brahmas at Seattle Sea Dragons — FX, 10 p.m.