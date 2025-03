A look at the outdoor rink at Ohio Stadium, Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio ahead of tonight’s Stadium Series game. Photo courtesy Columbus Blue Jackets

All Times Eastern

LaLiga

Matchday 26

Girona FC vs. Celta de Vigo — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 7:55 a.m.

Rayo Vallecano vs. Sevilla — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Real Betis vs. Real Madrid — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 12:15 p.m.

Atlético de Madrid vs. Athletic Club Bilbao — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 24

AS Saint-Étienne vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:50 a.m.

RC Lens vs. Le Havre AC — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 12:55 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. LOSC Lille — beIN Sports en Español, 2:55 p.m.

Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 10:30 a.m.

Ligue 1-Highlight Show — beIN Sports en Español, 10:30 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Kape vs. Almabayev, UFC Apex, Enterprise, NV

Announcers: Jon Anik/Dominick Cruz//Heidi Androl

Prelims — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UFC Fight Night Post Show: Kape vs. Almabayev — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

UFC 313 Countdown: Pereira vs. Akalaev — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League — Florida

Houston vs. New York Yankees — Space City Home Network/YES, 1 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Boston — NESN, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore — MLB Network/MASN, 1 p.m.

Cactus League — Arizona

Cleveland vs. Chicago Cubs — Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Colorado vs. Arizona — Dbacks.TV, 3 p.m.

Oakland vs. Anaheim — FanDuel Sports Network West, 3 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight: 30 Clubs in 15 Days: St. Louis Cardinals — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: 30 Clubs in 15 Days: Seattle Mariners — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 2

Free Games

Announcers — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla//Fox: Joe Malfa/Tony Meola

Charlotte FC vs. Atlanta United — Apple TV/Fox, 2:15 p.m.

Announcers — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Martín Zuñiga

Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders — Apple TV, 4:45 p.m.

Announcers: Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Dax McCarty/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS Countdown — Apple TV, 4 p.m.

Announcers: Antonella González/Osvaldo Alonso/Miguel Gallardo/Gio Savarese

MLS La Previa — Apple TV, 4 p.m.

Announcers — English: Callum Williams/Calen Carr//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Tony Cherchi

New York Red Bulls vs. Nashville SC — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Walter Roque

Orlando City vs. Toronto FC — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Nate Bukaty/Devon Kerr//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Diego Tabares

Chicago Fire vs. D.C. United — Apple TV, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Tyler Terens/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Raúl Guzmán/Ashley Gonzalez

Minnesota United vs. Montréal Impact — Apple TV, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Blake Price/Warren Barton//Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa

Colorado Rapids vs. FC Dallas — Apple TV, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Rodolfo Landeros/Mariano Trujillo

LAFC vs. New York City FC — Apple TV, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Pablo Ramírez/Jesús Bracamontes

Portland Timbers vs. Austin FC — Apple TV, 10:30 p.m.

MLS Season Pass — Subscription Required

Announcers — English: Neil Sika/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: Jesús Acosta/Carlos Suárez

New England Revolution vs. Columbus Crew — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Chris Wittyngham/Lori Lindsey//Spanish: Diego Pessolano/Daniel Chapela

Philadelphia Union vs. FC Cincinnati — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Josh Eastern/Jamie Watson//Spanish: Carlos Mauricio Ramírez/Maximiliano Cordaro

Sporting Kansas City vs. San José Earthquakes – Apple TV+, 8;30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik/Diego Valeri

San Diego FC vs. St. Louis City SC — Apple TV+, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Dax McCarty/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS Countdown — Apple TV, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Antonella González/Osvaldo Alonso/Miguel Gallardo/Gio Savarese

MLS La Previa — Apple TV, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Dax McCarty/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS 360 — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Ramsés Sandoval/Osvaldo Alonso/Miguel Gallardo/Michele Giannone/Gio Savarese

MLS 360 en Español — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, TX

Practice and Qualifying — Amazon Prime Video, 11 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Focused Health 250, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, TX

Announcers: Adam Alexander/Parker Kligerman/Jamie McMurray//Kim Coon//Dillon Welch

Race — The CW, 2:30 p.m.

Host: Carla Gebhart

NASCAR Countdown Live — The CW, 2 p.m.

NBA

NBA on ABC Saturday

Announcers: Dave Pasch/Tim Legler//Cassidy Hubbarth

Golden State Warriors at Philadelphia 76ers — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Bob Myers/Kendrick Perkins/Stephen A. Smith//Shams Charania

NBA Countdown — ABC, 8 p.m.

Washington at Charlotte — Monumental Sports Network/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Detroit — YES/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston — NBC Sports California/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis — KENS/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Dallas — FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin/WMLW/KFAA, 8:30 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers NBA In-Game Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA G League

Westchester Knicks at Greensboro Swarm — MSG Network, 6 p.m.

Raptors 905 at Wisconsin Herd — tubi/WACY, 8 p.m.

Long Island Nets at Texas Legends — Urban Edge Network, 8:30 p.m.

Indiana Mad Ants at San Diego Clippers — tubi/ClipperVision, 10 p.m.

Memphis Hustle at Santa Cruz Warriors — NBC Sports Bay Area Plus, 10 p.m.

NFL

2025 NFL Scouting Combine

Day 3, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis IN

Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers and Running Backs — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NHL

NHL on ABC

Announcers: Bob Wischusen/Ryan Callahan//Leah Hextall

Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins — ABC/TVA Sports, 3 p.m.

NHL Stadium Series

Outdoor Game, Ohio Stadium, Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Announcers: Sean McDonough/Ray Ferraro//Emily Kaplan//Marty Smith//Kevin Weekes

Detroit Red Wings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets — ESPN/TVA Sports Direct, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stadium Series Pre-Game — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stadium Series Post Game — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

Hockey Night in Canada

Calgary Flames at Florida Panthers — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Scripps Sports, 3 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers at Carolina Hurricanes — Sportsnet (Ontario/Pacific)/CBC, 7 p.m.

Montréal Canadiens at Buffalo Sabres — Sportsnet East/City TV/TVA Sports/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia Flyers at Winnipeg Jets — Sportsnet West/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San José Sharks at Ottawa Senators — Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Vancouver Canucks at Seattle Kraken — Sportsnet/CBC/City TV, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/CBC, 6:30 p.m.

After Hours — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360/CBC, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Nashville at New York Islanders — NHL Network/FanDuel Sports Network South/MSG SportsNet, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington — FanDuel Sports Network Sun/Monumental Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis — KCAL/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Utah Hockey Club — MSG SportsNet/KUPX, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim — Chicago Sports Network/Victory+/KCOP, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Los Angeles at St. Louis Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: New Jersey at Utah Hockey Club Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Chicago at Anaheim/Vancouver at Seattle Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

PWHL

Boston Fleet at Montréal Victoires — CBC/NESN, 2 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 27

Atalanta vs. Venezia FC — Paramount+, 9 a.m.

SSC Napoli vs. Inter Milan — Paramount+/CBS Sports Golazo Network (watchalong), noon

Udinese Calcio vs. Parma Calcio 1913 — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

AC Monza vs. Torino — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Center Court Live: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Final (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.

Center Court Live: Chile Open Semifinals (ATP Tour)/ATX Open Semifinals (WTA Tour)/Mérida Open Akron Semifinals (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Center Court Live: Chile Open (ATP Tour)/Mérida Open Akron (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 10:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.