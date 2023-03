All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Michigan at UCLA — Pac-12 Insider, 8 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Big South Conference Tournament

1st Round, Bojangles Coliseum, Charlotte, NC

High Point vs. Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Campbell vs. Presbyterian — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Northeast Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals — Home Sites

Central Connecticut State at Saint Francis — NEC Front Row, 7 p.m.

Long Island University at Merrimack — NEC Front Row, 7 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Fairleigh Dickinson — NEC Front Row, 7 p.m.

Wagner at Sacred Heart — NEC Front Row, 7 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference Tournament

1st Round, Ford Center, Evansville, IN

Southeast Missouri vs. Lindenwood — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville vs. Southern Indiana — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Lamar at Nicholls — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Xavier at Providence — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Maryland at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

DePaul vs. UConn (at Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, CT) — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Alabama — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Davidson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at South Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Fordham at George Mason — MASN/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Sam Houston at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Creighton — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Penn State at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

URI at Loyola Chicago — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Texas at TCU — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Tulane at East Carolina — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Chicago State at Gonzaga –KNDU/AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest Plus), Root Sports Plus, 9 p.m.

Missouri at LSU — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at California Baptist — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Utah State at UNLV — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Women’s

America East Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals — Home Sites

Bryant at Vermont — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Binghamton at Maine — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Albany — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

1st Round, Chase Fieldhouse, Wilmington, DE

Dayton vs. Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, noon

Duquesne vs. Loyola Chicago — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Davidson vs. St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

1st Round, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Wake Forest vs. Virginia — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Boston College vs. Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 12:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Big South Conference Tournament

1st Round, Bojangles Coliseum, Charlotte, NC

North Carolina-Asheville vs. Winthrop — ESPN+, noon

South Carolina Upstate vs. Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

1st Round, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Penn State vs. Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Northwestern vs. Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

BTN Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference Tournament

1st Round, Ford Center, Evansville, IN

Tennessee-Martin vs. Morehead State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville vs. Tennessee State — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Conference Tournament

1st Round, Michelob Ultra Arena, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Paradise, NV

Arizona State vs. UCLA — Pac-12 Networks, 3 p.m.

Oregon vs. Washington — Pac-12 Networks, 5:30 p.m.

Cal vs. Washington State — Pac-12 Networks, 9 p.m.

Oregon State vs. USC — Pac-12 Networks, 11:30 p.m.

Basketball Pregame — Pac-12 Networks, 2:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Game Break — Pac-12 Networks, 5 p.m.

Basketball Post-Game — Pac-12 Networks, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball Pregame — Pac-12 Networks, 8:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Game Break — Pac-12 Networks, 11 p.m.

Basketball Post-Game — Pac-12 Networks, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Southeastern Conference Tournament

1st Round, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

Florida vs. Kentucky — SEC Network, 1:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Sun Belt Conference Tournament

2nd Round, Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, FL

Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Old Dominion vs. Georgia State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern vs. Arkansas State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Louisiana vs. Appalachian State — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

SMU at Temple — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Central Florida at Tulsa — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Tulane at Memphis — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Wichita State at Houston — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

College Golf

Women’s

Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Long Cove Club, Hilton Head, SC

Final Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

College Softball

North Texas at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7 p.m.

Coupe de France

Knockout Round

Quarterfinal, Stade de la Beaujoire – Louis Fonteneau, Nantes, France

FC Nantes vs. RC Lens — FS2, 12:05 p.m.

Quarterfinal, Stade de Toulouse, Toulouse, France

Toulouse vs. Rodez Aveyron Football — Fox Soccer Plus, 12:35 p.m.

Quarterfinal, Orange Vélodrome, Marseille, France

Olympique de Marseille vs. FC Annecy — FS2, 2:50 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 25

Arsenal vs. Everton — USA Network/Universo, 2:40 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 4:45 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 4:45 p.m.

FA Cup

Fifth Round Proper

Southampton vs. Grimsby Town — ESPN+. 2:10 p.m.

Manchester United vs. West Ham United — ESPN+, 2:15 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. Tottenham Hotspur — ESPN+, 2:15 p.m.

Burnley vs. Fleetwood Town — ESPN+, 2:25 p.m.

FA Cup Round 5 Goals Show — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

Women’s World Championship, Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Course), Sentosa Island, Singapore

1st Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Minnesota Twins — Bally Sports North, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

Washington Nationals vs. New York Yankees — ESPN/YES, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

Cactus League

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Texas Rangers (SS) — Spectrum SportsNet LA, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Anaheim Angels — MLB Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports West, 3 p.m.

Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago Cubs — Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Texas Rangers (SS) vs. San Diego Padres — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports San Diego, 3 p.m.

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Chicago at Detroit — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Charlotte — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York — YES/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston — ESPN/Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City — Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Houston — Bally Sports Southeast/AT&T SportsNet Southwest (The Final Days), 8 p.m.

Orlando at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland — Bally Sports New Orleans/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

Delaware Blue Coats at Westchester Knicks — MSG Network, 11 a.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

New York Rangers at Philadelphia — TNT/TVA Sports/MSG2, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton — Sportsnet, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas — TNT/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports, 10 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Arizona at Dallas — Bally Sports Arizona Extra/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Colorado — MSG SportsNet/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim — NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports SoCal, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

E60: The Survivor — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Rhoden’s Road Trip — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Thursday)