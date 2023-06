All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 13

Hawthorn Hawks vs. Brisbane Lions — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.

Adelaide Crows vs. West Coast Eagles — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Fremantle Dockers vs. Richmond Tigers — FS2, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

ShoBox: The New Generation

IBF/USBA Light Heavyweight Title, Turning Stone & Casino, Verona, NY

Charles Foster vs. Ali Izmailov — Showtime, 9 p.m.

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Trash Talk: Taylor vs. Lopez — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

CFL

Week 1

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Winnipeg Blue Bombers — TSN1/TSN3/CFL+ (United States only), 8:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN1/TSN3, 8 p.m.

College Baseball

NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament

Charlottesville Super Regional

Game 1, Davenport Field at Disharoon Park, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA

Announcers: John Schiffren/Lance Cormier

Duke vs. Virginia — ESPN2, noon

Fort Worth Regional

Game 1, Charlie and Marie Lupton Baseball Stadium at Williams-Reilly Field, Texas Christian University, Fort Worth, TX

Announcers: Clay Matvick/Gregg Olson

Indiana State vs. TCU — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Gainesville Super Regional

Game 1 Condron Family Ballpark, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL

Announcers: Dave Neal/Chris Burke

South Carolina vs. Florida — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Eugene Super Regional

Game 1, PK Park, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Announcers: Roxy Bernstein/Xavier Scruggs

Oral Roberts vs. Oregon — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

SEC Inside: Baseball Tournament — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s and Women’s

Arnold Palmer Cup

United States vs. International, Laurel Valley Country Club, Ligonier, PA

Day 2 — NLSE, 7:30 a.m.

College Track & Field

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Mike A. Myers Stadium, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Announcers: Dwight Stones/Robert Griffin III/Dan O’Brien//John Anderson//Larra Overton

Day 2 (multiple feeds) — ESPN+, 3:35 p.m.

Day 2 — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Cycling

Critérium du Dauphiné

Stage 6: Nantua to Crest-Voland — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, TN

Qualifying Show 1 — FS1, 7 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour/Ladies European Tour

Scandinavian Mixed, Ullna Golf & Country Club, Stockholm, Sweden

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

Canadian Open, Oakdale Golf & Country Club, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

2nd Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7 a.m.

Featured Holes: 2, 5, 11, 14 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:15 a.m.

Featured Groups: Sam Burns/Matt Kuchar/Sahith Theegala & Adam Hadwin/Mackenzie Hughes/Adam Svensson (Bonus coverage: Ludvig Åberg/Matt Fitzpatrick/Tyrrell Hatton & Corey Conners/Tommy Fleetwood/Nick Taylor) — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:30 a.m.

Marquee Groups: Shane Lowry/Brandt Snedeker/Cameron Young & Rory McIlroy/Justin Rose/Webb Simpson — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:45 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Corey Conners/Tommy Fleetwood/Nick Taylor Adam Hadwin/Mackenzie Hughes/Adam Svensson — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Rory McIlroy/Justin Rose/Webb Simpson — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Holes: 5, 14 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock (Steve Sands/John Cook/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Billy Ray Brown/Smylie Kaufman), 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Shoprite LPGA Classic, Seaview Golf Club, Galloway, NJ

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill/Karen Stupples

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, noon

1st Round — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

American Family Insurance Championship. University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, WI

1st Round — Peacock, 3 p.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Korn Ferry Tour

BMW Charity Pro-Am, Thornblade Club/Carolina Country Club, Greer, SC

2nd Round — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, 5 p.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

ONE Fighting Championship

ONE Friday Fights 20, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand

Main Card — FanDuel TV, 8:30 p.m.

ONE Fight Night 11

Eersel vs. Menshikov, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand

Main Card — Amazon Prime Video, 8 p.m.

UFC 289 Countdown: Nunes vs. Aldana — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

UFC Live: Nunes vs. Aldana — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Texas at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Sun, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at New York Yankees — MLB Network/NESN/YES, 7 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto — Bally Sports North/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim — Root Sports/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia — Spectrum SportsNet LA/WCAU, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Pittsburgh — SNY/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta — MASN/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado — MLB San Diego Padres/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco — Marquee Sports Network/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Arizona at Detroit — MLB Network/Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

DoorDash 250, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, CA

Practice — FS1, 4 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

NBA Finals

Game 4, Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

Announcers: Mike Breen/Mark Jackson/Jeff Van Gundy//Lisa Salters

Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV (Adam Lefkoe/Tim Doyle/Vince Goodwill/Chris Raybon), 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime at the NBA Finals 2023 live from Miami, FL: Game 3 Pregame — NBA TV (Chris Miles/Jamal Crawford/Kenny Smith/Isiah Thomas), 6:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN (Mike Greenberg/Jalen Rose/Stephen A. Smith/Michael Wilbon/Adrian Wojnarowski), 7:30 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN (Mike Greenberg/Jalen Rose/Stephen A. Smith/Michael Wilbon/Adrian Wojnarowski), 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime at the NBA Finals 2023 live from Miami, FL: Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV (Chris Miles/Jamal Crawford/Kenny Smith/Isiah Thomas), 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 11

Racing Louisville vs. San Diego Wave — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

The Ringer: Local Angle — FanDuel TV, 7:30 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

Fubo News– Fubo Sports, 9 a.m..

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 11:30 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

The Immortals — NLSE, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

The B1G Moment: Desmond Howard — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Tallahassee — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

French Open, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Men’s Semifinals: Novak Djokovic vs. Carlos Alcaraz & Casper Ruud vs. Alexander Zverev — Tennis Channel, 8:45 a.m.

Men’s Semifinals: Casper Ruud vs. Alexander Zverev — NBC (Dan Hicks/Mary Carillo/John McEnroe), 11 a.m. (live ET only)

Men’s Semifinals: Casper Ruud vs. Alexander Zverev — Peacock (Dan Hicks/Mary Carillo/John McEnroe), 11 a.m. (live all time zones)

Tennis Channel Live at Roland Garros — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

WNBA

Commissioners Cup

New York Liberty at Atlanta Dream — Ion, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx — Ion, 8 p.m.

Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings — Ion, 8 p.m.

Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks – Ion, 10 p.m.

Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm — Ion, 10 p.m.