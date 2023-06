All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 13

Western Bulldogs vs. Port Adelaide Power — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

CFL

Week 1

Opening Day

BC Lions at Calgary Stampeders — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4, 8:30 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s and Women’s

Arnold Palmer Cup

United States vs. International, Laurel Valley Country Club, Ligonier, PA

Day 1 — NLSE, 7:30 a.m.

College Softball

NCAA Women’s College World Series

Championship Series

Game 2, USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, Oklahoma City, OK

Announcers: Beth Mowins/Jessica Mendoza/Michele Smith//Holly Rowe

Oklahoma vs. Florida State — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

College Softball Studio: Pam Ward/Danielle Lawrie/Madison Shipman

College Track & Field

Women’s

NCAA Division I Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Mike A. Myers Stadium, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Day 1 (multiple feeds) — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Day 1 — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour/Ladies European Tour

Scandinavian Mixed, Ullna Golf & Country Club, Stockholm, Sweden

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

Canadian Open, Oakdale Golf & Country Club, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

1st Round

Announcers: Steve Sands/John Cook/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Billy Ray Brown/Smylie Kaufman

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7 a.m.

Featured Holes: 2, 5, 11, 14 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:15 a.m.

Featured Groups: Ludvig Åberg/Matt Fitzpatrick/Tyrrell Hatton & Corey Conners/Tommy Fleetwood/Nick Taylor (Bonus coverage: Sam Burns/Matt Kuchar/Sahith Theegala & Adam Hadwin/Mackenzie Hughes/Adam Svensson) — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:30 a.m.

Marquee Groups:Rory McIlroy/Justin Rose/Webb Simpson & Shane Lowry/Brandt Snedeker/Cameron Young — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:30 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Adam Hadwin/Mackenzie Hughes/Adam Svensson — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Shane Lowry/Brandt Snedeker/Cameron Young — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Holes: 5, 14 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour

BMW Charity Pro-Am, Thornblade Club/Carolina Country Club, Greer, SC

1st Round — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Professional Fighters League

Regular Season: The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Virgin Hotels, Paradise, NV

Welterweights & Lightweights — ESPN, 10 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Nunes vs. Pennington — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

PFL 2023 Rewind — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Bellator 221: Chandler vs. Pitbull (05/07/2022) — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Bellator 272: Sergio Pettis vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (12/03/2021) — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

MLB

American League

Minnesota at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland — NESN/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees — NBC Sports Chicago/YES, 7 p.m.

Houston at Toronto — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

National League

Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Ohio, 12:30 p.m.

Arizona at Washington — Bally Sports Arizona/MASN2, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado — MLB Network/NBC Sports Bay Area/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

New York Mets at Atlanta — MLB Network/SNY/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

Interleague

Baltimore at Milwaukee — MLB Network/MASN/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Anaheim — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

Inside Baseball — MLB Network, 7:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA Finals Film Room: NBA Finals, Game 3 — NBA TV (Nabil Karim/Sam Mitchell/Earl Watson), 9 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stanley Cup Final

Game 3, FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

Vegas Golden Knights at Florida Panthers — CBC/Sportsnet (Chris Cuthbert/Craig Simpson//Kyle Bukauskas)/TVA Sports/TNT (Kenny Albert/Eddie Olczyk/Keith Jones/Darren Pang//Jackie Redmond)/TBS/truTV, 8 p.m. (Vegas leads series, 2-0)

Quest for the Stanley Cup — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Pregame — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT/TBS/truTV (Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Henrik Lundqvist/Wayne Gretzky), 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet (Ron MacLean/David Amber/Kevin Bieksa/Jennifer Botterill/Elliotte Friedman/Kelly Hrudey), 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Postgame — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL on TNT Post Game Show — TNT (Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Henrik Lundqvist/Wayne Gretzky), 11 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

The Immortals — NLSE, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 a.m.

The Ringer: Beyond the Arc– FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid. 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9:30 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

The Ringer: Beyond the Arc — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: The Last Days of Knight — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

SEC Storied: Sarah & Suzanne — SEC Network, 11:30 a.m.

The B1G Moment: Sebastian Elney Strikes Twice — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Fubo Sports Network Presents — Fubo Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Game ON — Women Sports Network, 7:59 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. & Hatch: Michael Davis — Fubo Sports, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

French Open, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Women’s Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

Women’s Semifinals — NBC, 11 a.m. (live ET only)

Women’s Semifinals — Peacock, 11 a.m. (live all time zones)

Tennis Channel Live at Roland Garros — Tennis Channel, 1:45 p.m.

Track & Field

Diamond League

Meeting de Paris, Stade Sébastien Charléty, Paris, France

Finals — Peacock, 3 p.m.

WNBA

Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun — Amazon Prime Video/Silver State Entertainment & Sports Network/NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.