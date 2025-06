Media trailers are pictured park outside the Paycom Center before the NBA Finals in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, June, 4, 2025.

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s — Round 13

Adelaide Crows vs. Brisbane Lions — FS2, 5:38 a.m. (Friday)

CFL

Week 1 — Season Opener

Ottawa Redblacks at Saskatchewan Roughriders — TSN3/TSN5/RDS2/CBS Sports Network/CFL+, 9 p.m.

2025 CFL Season Preview — TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pre-Game — TSN3/TSN5, 8:30 p.m.

College Football

ACC Huddle: North Carolina State Football Preview — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

ACC Huddle: Clemson Football Preview — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

All Access: Missouri Spring Football — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

All-Access: Kentucky Spring Football — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

College Softball

Women’s College World Series Finals

Game 2, OGE Energy Field at Devon Park, USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex, Oklahoma City, OK

Announcers: Beth Mowins/Jessica Mendoza/Michele Smith//Holly Rowe

Texas Tech vs. Texas — ESPN, 8 p.m. (Texas leads series 1-0)

Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Danielle Lawrie/Madison Shipman

7Innings Live: Championship Finals Special — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Danielle Lawrie/Madison Shipman

NCAA Women’s World Series Pregame Show — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

KLM Open, The International, Amsterdam, Netherlands

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

Canadian Open, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, Caledon, Ontario, Canada

1st Round

Announcers — Golf Channel: Steve Sands/Graham DeLaet/George Savaricas//Billy Ray Brown//Colt Knost//Kira K. Brown

Featured Holes: 4, 7, 11, 14 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7 a.m.

Featured Groups: Sam Burns/Max Homa/Sungjae Im//Nick Taylor/Taylor Pendrith/Mackenzie Hughes & Ryan Fox/Tom Kim/Cameron Young//Wyndham Clark/Justin Rose/Adam Hadwin — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:15 a.m.

Marquee Groups: Rory McIlroy/Ludvig Åberg/Luke Clanton & Robert MacIntyre/Shane Lowry/Corey Conners — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:30 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Wyndham Clark/Justin Rose/Adam Hadwin — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Robert MacIntyre/Shane Lowry/Corey Conners — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Hole: 7 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Hole: 14 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

PGA Korn Ferry Tour

BMW Charity Pro-Am, Thornblade Club/Carolina Country Club, Greer, SC

1st Round — Golf Channel, noon

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga 2024/25 Top Goals — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 316

Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley 2, Prudential Center, Newark NJ

Press Conference: Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley 2 — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Anik and Florian — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

MLB

American League

Detroit at Chicago White Sox — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/Chicago Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle — MLB Network (backup)/MASN2/Root Sports, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Sacramento — Twins.TV/NBC Sports California, 3:30 p.m.

Cleveland at New York Yankees — MLB Network (main)/CleGuardians.TV/YES, 7 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay — Rangers Sports Network/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 7:30 p.m.

National League

Arizona at Atlanta — MLB Network/Dbacks.TV/FanDuel Sports Network South, 12:15 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco — Padres.TV/NBC Sports Bay Area, 3:45 p.m.

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network (main)/SNY/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington — MLB Network (backup)/Marquee Sports Network/MASN, 6:45 p.m.

Interleague

Kansas City at St. Louis — FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 1:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Houston at Pittsburgh — Space City Home Network/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis — FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 2:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

NASCAR

Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour: Kevin & Keelan Harvick Interview — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

NBA Finals

Game 1, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Announcers — ABC: Mike Breen/Doris Burke/Richard Jefferson//Lisa Salters//ESPN Deportes: Ernesto Jerez/Fabricio Oberto//Katia Castorena/Sebastian Martinez-Christensen

Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder — ABC/ESPN Deportes, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Bob Myers/Kendrick Perkins/Stephen A. Smith//Shams Charania

NBA Countdown live at Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown live at Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK — ABC, 8 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Playoff Central: Live at the Finals — NBA TV, 12:30 p.m.

Beyond the Arc — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Countdown to the Finals — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 4:30 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA Live at the Finals — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Numbers on the Board — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Finals Game 1 In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8:30 p.m.

NBA Live at the Finals-Postgame: 2025 Finals, Game 1 — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

With the First Pick — CBS Sports Network, noon

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 4:30 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena, Tbilisi, Georgia

Georgia vs. Faroe Islands — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:50 a.m.

International Friendly, Dinamo Stadium, Minsk, Minsk Voblast, Belarus

Belarus vs. Kazakhstan — Fubo Sports, 12:45 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Vasco, una vida — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Tricolor al dia — TUDN, 7 p,m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Fútbol Américas — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal With David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Sports Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Mina Kimes Show Featuring Lenny — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Underdogs — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

SEC Storied: In Spirit — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Good Follow — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption– ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Speak — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Front Office Sports Today — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Gametime Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Izzy Gutierrez — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight Live — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

TNT Sports Conversations: Excellence in Hockey — truTV, 1 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

French Tennis Federation

Roland-Garros, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Men’s Doubles Semifinals: Hugo Nys/Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs. Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos — truTV/Max, 8 a.m.

Women’s Semifinal: Aryna Sabalenka vs. Iga Świątek– TNT/Max, 9 a.m.

Women’s Semifinal: Coco Gauff vs. Lois Boisson — TNT/Max, 11:30 a.m.

Women’s Doubles Semifinal — truTV, 5 a.m. (Friday)

Live at Roland-Garros: Day 12 — TNT/Max, 8:30 p.m.

Live at Roland-Garros: Day 12 — TNT/truTV/Max, 2 p.m.

Best of Roland-Garros: Zverev vs. Djokovic — truTV, 3 p.m.

Best of Roland-Garros: Sabalenka vs. Świątek — truTV, 7 p.m.

Best of Roland-Garros: Gauff vs. Boisson — truTV, 8:30 p.m.

The Soccer Tournament

Men’s Group Stage

Round 3, WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, NC

West Ham United vs. Tenfifteen FC — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Raleigh Rebels FC vs. Kwick Goal FC — ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Selección Potrero vs. Certified Lions FC — ESPNU/ESPN Deportes, 4:30 p.m.

Wrexham Red Dragons vs. CONCAFA FC — ESPNU/ESPN Deportes, 5:30 p.m.

Nani FC vs. Club América — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Women’s Group Stage

Round 1, WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, NC

Solo FC vs. Speedy Turtles — ESPNU, noon

US Women vs. Austin Rise FC — ESPNU/ESPN Deportes, 6:30 p.m.

UEFA Nations League

Knockout Round

Semi-Final, MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany

Announcers: John Strong/Stuart Holden//Mark Clattenburg (rules analyst)

Spain vs. France — FS1, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Rob Stone/Maurice Edu/Alexi Lalas

UEFA Nations League Match Day — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA Nations League Match Day — FS1, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

FIVB Women’s Nations League

Group Play

Pool 2: Week 1, Maracanãzinho, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil

United States vs. Brazil — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

WNBA

Commissioner’s Cup

New York Liberty at Washington Mystics — Amazon Prime Video/WNYW/Monumental Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State Valkyries at Phoenix Mercury — Amazon Prime Video/KPYX/KMAX/KPHE, 10 p.m.