All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Relegation Playoff

2nd Leg, Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany

Hamburger SV vs. VfB Stuttgart — 2:35 p.m.

College Baseball

NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament

Gainesville Regional, Condron Family Ballpark, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL

Announcers: Mike Monaco/Xavier Scruggs

Regional Final

Florida vs. Texas Tech — ESPNU, noon

Baton Rouge Regional, Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA

Announcers: Dave Neal/Ben McDonald

Regional Final

Oregon State vs. LSU — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

If Necessary

LSU vs. Oregon State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Auburn Regional, Plainsman Park, Auburn University, Auburn, AL

Announcers: Clay Matvick/Gregg Olson

Regional Final

Southern Mississippi vs. Penn — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Fayetteville Regional, Baum–Walker Stadium at George Cole Field, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AK

Announcers: Mike Ferrin/Greg Swindell

Regional Final

TCU vs. Arkansas — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

If Necessary

Arkansas vs. TCU — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Conway Regional, Springs Brooks Stadium/Vrooman Field, Coastal Carolina University, Conway, SC

Announcers: Dani Wexelman/Jay Walker

Regional Final

Coastal Carolina vs. Duke — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Lexington Regional, Kentucky Proud Park, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY

Announcers: John Schiffren/Todd Walker

Regional Final

Kentucky vs. Indiana — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Stanford Regional, Klein Field at Sunken Diamond, Stanford University, Stanford, CA

Announcers: Roxy Bernstein/Wes Clement

Regional Final

Stanford vs. Texas A&M — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Squeeze Play — ESPN+ (Kris Budden/Matt Schick/Chris Burke/Mike Rooney), 2 p.m.

College Softball

NCAA Women’s College World Series

National Semifinals, USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, Oklahoma City, OK

Afternoon — Announcers: Kevin Brown/Amanda Scarborough//Courtney Lyle

Oklahoma vs. Stanford — ESPN, noon

Stanford vs. Oklahoma — ESPN, 2:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Evening — Announcers: Beth Mowins/Jessica Mendoza/Michele Smith//Holly Rowe

Florida State vs. Tennessee/Oklahoma State — ESPN. 7 p.m.

Tennessee/Oklahoma State vs. Florida State — ESPN, 9:30 p.m. (if necessary)

7Innings Live: Softball Studio Update — ESPN (Pam Ward/Danielle Lawrie/Madison Shipman), 2 p.m.

7Innings Live: Softball Studio Update — ESPN (Pam Ward/Danielle Lawrie/Madison Shipman), 4:30 p.m.

7Innings Live: Softball Studio Update — ESPN (Pam Ward/Danielle Lawrie/Madison Shipman), 9 p.m.

Cycling

Critérium du Dauphiné

Stage 2: Brassac-les-Mines to La Chaise-Dieu — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Golf

Golf Central — Golf Channel, noon

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Golf Central: Golf’s Longest Day — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Classic: 2000 Canadian Open — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

PGA Tour Classic: 2019 Canadian Open — CBS Sports Network, midnight

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Complete Highlights Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay at Boston — Bally Sports Sun/NESN, 4 p.m.

Houston at Toronto — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego — Marquee Sports Network/MLB San Diego Padres, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Detroit at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami — FS1/Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Oakland at Pittsburgh — MLB Network/NBC Sports California/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas — MLB Network/Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.

NBA Finals Film Room: NBA Finals, Game 2 — NBA TV (Nabil Karim/Sam Mitchell/Earl Watson), 9 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stanley Cup Final

Game 2, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights — CBC/Sportsnet (Chris Cuthbert/Craig Simpson//Kyle Bukauskas)/TVA Sports/TNT (Kenny Albert/Eddie Olczyk/Keith Jones/Darren Pang//Jackie Redmond)/TBS/truTV, 8 p.m. (Vegas leads series, 1-0)

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Pregame — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off live from Paradise, NV — TNT/TBS/truTV (Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Henrik Lundqvist/Wayne Gretzky), 7 p.m.

Hockey Central live from Paradise, NV — Sportsnet (Ron MacLean/Kevin Bieksa/Jennifer Botterill/Kelly Hrudey/Elliotte Friedman), 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Post-Game — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL on TNT Post Game Show live from Paradise, NV — TNT (Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Henrik Lundqvist/Wayne Gretzky), 11 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE , 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

One for the Ages — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m,

Daily Wager — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Game On — Women Sports Network, 8 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Nine for IX: Venus vs. — ESPNU, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

French Open, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — Peacock (Dan Hicks/Mary Carillo/John McEnroe), 3 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)