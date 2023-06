Jared Triolo of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Photo Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 16

Adelaide Crows vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.

Western Bulldogs vs. Fremantle Dockers — FS2, 11:30 p.m.

Gold Coast Suns vs. Collingwood Magpies — FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Essendon Bombers vs. Port Adelaide Power — Fox Soccer Plus, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Relentless: Jared Anderson — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

CFL

Week 4

Edmonton Elks at Ottawa Redblacks — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/CFL+, 7:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group C, Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ

Martinique vs. Panama — FS1 (Keith Costigan/Warren Barton)/UniMás/TUDN, 6:30 p.m.

El Salvador vs. Costa Rica — FS1 (JP Dellacamera/Cobi Jones)/UniMás, 9 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 5 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Matchday — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Announcers: Phil Liggett/Bob Roll//Steve Porino//Christian Vande Velde

Stage 1: Bilbao to Bilbao — Peacock, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — Peacock (Paul Burmeister/Sam Bewley/Brent Bookwalter), 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Austrian Grand Prix (Großer Preis von Österreich), Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria

Practice — ESPN2, 7:25 a.m.

Qualifying — ESPN2, 10:55 a.m.

Sprint Shootout — ESPN2, 5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

PGA Tour

Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, MI

2nd Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 6:45 a.m.

Featured Holes: 5, 11, 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7 a.m.

Featured Groups: Max Homa/Brian Harman/Taylor Moore & Cam Davis/Adam Hadwin/Sepp Straka — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:15 a.m.

Marquee Group: Justin Thomas/Hideki Matsuyama/Sungjae Im — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:15 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Tony Finau/Rickie Fowler/Joel Dahman — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Keegan Bradley/Tom Kim/Collin Morikawa — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Holes: 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock (Mike Tirico/Curt Byrum/Nick Dougherty//Billy Ray Brown//Arron Oberholser), 3 p.m.

DP World Tour

British Masters, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England, United Kingdom

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 8 a.m.

USGA

U.S. Senior Open, SentryWorld, Stevens Point, WI

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Paul Azinger/Peter Jacobsen/Mark Rolfing//Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Roger Maltbie//Jimmy Roberts

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, noon

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

ONE Fighting Championship

ONE Friday Fights 23, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Bangkok. Thailand

Main Card — FanDuel, 8:30 a.m.

UFC Live: Strickland vs. Magomedov — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Toronto — NESN/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore — Bally Sports North/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Houston at Texas — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland — NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle — Bally Sports Sun/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

San Diego at Cincinnati — MLB San Diego Padres/Bally Sports Ohio, 5 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia — MASN/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at New York Mets — NBC Sports Bay Area/SNY, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

Interleague

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Bally Sports Great Lakes/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado — MLB Network/Bally Sports Detroit/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Kansas City — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

New York Yankees at St. Louis — MLB Network/Amazon Prime Video/Bally Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim — Apple TV+, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 6:25 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 8:55 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA Today: Free Agency Special — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Free Agent Fever — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

Inside the Association: Free Agency Special — Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

NBA Today: Free Agency Special — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 8 p.m.

NHL

Quest for the Stanley Cup: Jackpot — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Top 32 Draft Prospects — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8 p.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

Fubo News– Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

The Ringer: Local Angle — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

37 Words: Part 1: Too Pushy for a Woman — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Pushing Forward: Title IX in the ACC — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Game ON — Women Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

30 for 30: The Luckiest Guy in The World, Part 1 — ESPN, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

30 for 30: The Luckiest Guy in The World, Part 2 — ESPN, 10 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Tallahassee — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: The Luckiest Guy in The World, Part 3 — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

30 for 30: The Luckiest Guy in The World, Part 4 — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 2: 30 a.m. (Saturday)

Track & Field

Diamond League

Athletissma, Stade olympique de la Pontaise, Lausanne, Switzerland

Announcers: Paul Swangard/Ato Boldon/Kara Goucher/Trey Hardee

Finals — Peacock, 2 p.m.

WNBA

Commissioners Cup

Washington Mystics at Atlanta Dream — Ion, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Sparks at Chicago Sky — Ion, 8 p.m.