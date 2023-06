All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 12

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Richmond Tigers — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Essendon Bombers vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Boxing

Trash Talk: Taylor vs. Lopez — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

College Baseball

NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament

Charlottesville Regional, Davenport Field at Disharoon Park, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA

Announcers: Anish Shroff/Devon Travis

Elimination Game

Army vs. East Carolina/Oklahoma– ESPN+, noon

Winners Bracket

East Carolina/Oklahoma vs. Virginia — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Clemson Regional, Doug Kingsmore Stadium, Clemson, SC

Announcers: Tom Hart/Kyle Peterson

Elimination Game

Lipscomb vs. Charlotte — ESPN+, noon

Winners Bracket

Clemson vs. Tennessee — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Columbia Regional, Founders Park, University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC

Announcers: Derek Jones/Roddy Jones

Elimination Game

Campbell vs. Central Connecticut State/South Carolina — ESPN+, noon

Winners Bracket

North Carolina State vs. Central Connecticut State/South Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Conway Regional, Springs Brooks Stadium/Vrooman Field, Coastal Carolina University, Conway, SC

Announcers: Dani Wexelman/Jay Walker

Elimination Game

North Carolina-Wilmington vs. Rider/Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, noon

Winners Bracket

Duke vs. Rider/Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Coral Gables Regional, Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, University of Miami, Coral Gables, FL

Announcers: Roy Philpott/Gaby Sanchez

Elimination Game

Louisiana vs. Maine/Miami (FL) — ESPN+, noon

Winners Bracket

Texas vs. Maine/Miami (FL) — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Gainesville Regional, Condron Family Ballpark, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL

Announcers: Mike Monaco/Xavier Scruggs

Elimination Game

UConn vs. Florida A&M/Florida — ESPN+, noon

Winners Bracket

Texas Tech vs. Florida A&M/Florida — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Lexington Regional, Kentucky Proud Park, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY

Announcers: John Schiffren/Todd Walker

Elimination Game

Ball State vs. Indiana/West Virginia — ESPN+, noon

Winners Bracket

Indiana/West Virginia vs. Kentucky — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Terre Haute Regional, Bob Warn Field, Indiana State University, Terre Haute, IN

Announcers: Sam Ravech/Danan Hughes

Elimination Game

Wright State vs. Iowa/North Carolina — ESPN+, noon

Winners Bracket

Indiana State vs. Iowa/North Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Winston-Salem Regional, David F. Couch Ballpark, Winston-Salem, NC

Announcers: Kevin Fitzgerald/Bobby Moranda

Elimination Game

Northeastern vs. George Mason/Wake Forest — ESPN+, noon

Winners Bracket

Maryland vs. George Mason/Wake Forest — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Auburn Regional, Plainsman Park, Auburn University, Auburn, AL

Announcers: Clay Matvick/Gregg Olson

Elimination Game

Southern Mississippi vs. Penn/Auburn — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Winners Bracket

Samford vs. Penn/Auburn — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Baton Rouge Regional, Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA

Announcers: Dave Neal/Ben McDonald

Elimination Game

Sam Houston/Oregon State vs. Tulane — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Winners Bracket

Sam Houston/Oregon State vs. LSU — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Fayetteville Regional, Baum–Walker Stadium at George Cole Field, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AK

Announcers: Mike Ferrin/Greg Swindell

Elimination Game

Santa Clara vs. TCU/Arizona — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Winners Bracket

Arkansas vs. TCU/Arizona — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Nashville Regional, Hawkins Field, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN

Announcers: Mike Morgan/David Dellucci

Elimination Game

Xavier vs. Eastern Illinois/Vanderbilt — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Winners Bracket

Oregon vs. Eastern Illinois/Vanderbilt — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Stanford Regional, Klein Field at Sunken Diamond, Stanford University, Stanford, CA

Announcers: Roxy Bernstein/Wes Clement

Elimination Game

Cal State-Fullerton/Texas A&M vs. San Jose State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Winners Bracket

Cal State-Fullerton/Texas A&M vs. Stanford — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Stillwater Regional, O’Brate Stadium, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, OK

Announcers: Victor Rojas/Keith Moreland

Elimination Game

Dallas Baptist vs. Oral Roberts/Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Winners Bracket

Oral Roberts/Oklahoma State vs. Washington — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Tuscaloosa Regional, Sewell-Thomas Stadium, University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, AL

Announcers: Richard Cross/Lance Cormier

Elimination Game

Boston College vs. Nicholls State/Alabama — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Winners Bracket

Troy vs. Nicholls State/Alabama — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Squeeze Play — ESPN+ (Kris Budden/Matt Schick/Chris Burke/Mike Rooney), noon

Squeeze Play — ESPNU (Kris Budden/Matt Schick/Chris Burke/Mike Rooney), 1 p.m.

Squeeze Play — ESPNU (Kris Budden/Matt Schick/Chris Burke/Mike Rooney), 4 p.m.

College Softball

NCAA Women’s College World Series

Winners Bracket, USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, Oklahoma City, OK

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma — ABC (Beth Mowins/Jessica Mendoza/Michele Smith//Holly Rowe), 3 p.m.

Florida State vs. Washington — ESPN (Kevin Brown/Amanda Scarborough//Courtney Lyle), 7 p.m.

College Softball Studio — Pam Ward/Danielle Lawrie/Madison Shipman

DFB Pokal (German Cup)

Knockout Round

Final, Olympiastadion Berlin, Berlin, Germany

Red Bull Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPNU, 1:30 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, NH

Qualifying Show 2 — FS1, 9 p.m.

FA Cup

Knockout Round

Final, Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Announcers: Jon Champion/Jim Beglin//Alexis Nunes//Nedum Onuoha

Manchester City vs. Manchester United — ESPN+, 9:50 a.m.

ESPN FC: FA Cup Final Preview Show — ESPN2 (Dan Thomas/Craig Burley/Kieran Gibbs/Shaka Hislop), 8:30 a.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Gran Premio de España, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Qualifying — ESPN, 9:55 a.m.

Formula E

FIA Formula E World Championship

Jakarta E-Prix, Jakarta International E-Prix Circuit, Jakarta, Indonesia

Round 10 — CBS, 1 p.m. (same day coverage)

Round 11 — CBS Sports Network, 3;30 a.m. (Sunday)

Golf

DP World Tour

Porsche European Open, Green Eagle Golf Courses, Hamburg, Germany

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

The Memorial Tournament, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, OH

3rd Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:30 a.m.

Featured Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:155 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 12, 15, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Marquee Group — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Group 1 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:30 p.m.

Featured Group 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:30 p.m.

Featured Holes: 15, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:30 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock (Terry Gannon/Frank Nobilo/Cury Byrum//Colt Knost//Arron Oberholser), 12:30 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS (Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Ian Baker-Finch/Frank Nobilo//Mark Immelman//Colt Knost//Dottie Pepper//Amanda Renner), 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11:30 am.

PGA Tour Champions

Principal Charity Classic, Wakonda Club, Des Moines, IA

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2:3o p.m.

LPGA Tour

Mizuho Americas Open, Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City, NJ

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Karen Stupples//Kay Cockerill

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 5 p.m.

Golfing the World: Colorado — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Golfing the World: Florida — NLSE, 8:30 a.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Detroit Grand Prix, Detroit Road Course, Detroit, MI

Announcers: Leigh Diffey/Townsend Bell/James Hinchcliffe//Dave Burns//Kevin Lee//Marty Snider)

Qualifying — Peacock, 1:20 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 38 — Final Day

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Clermont Foot 63 — beIN Sports, 2:50 p.m.

Stade Brestois 29 vs. Stade Rennais — beIN Sports 4, 2:55 p.m.

Estac Troyes vs. LOSC Lille — beIN Sports 5, 2:55 p.m.

FC Nantes vs. Angers SCO — beIN Sports 6, 2:55 p.m.

AJ Auxerre vs. RC Lens — beIN Sports 7, 2:55 p.m.

AS Monaco vs. Toulouse — beIN Sports Ligue 1, 2:55 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at Durham Bulls — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Kara-France vs. Albazi, UFC APEX, Enterprise, NV

Prelims — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN, 9 p.m.

UFC Top 10: One-Round Wars — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay at Boston — MLB Network/Bally Sports Sun/NESN, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox — MLB Network/Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Anaheim at Houston — Bally Sports West/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 5 p.m. (joined in progress)

Seattle at Texas — Root Sports/Bally Sports Southwest, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston — Bally Sports Sun/NESN, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Ohio, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington — NBC Sports Philadelphia/MASN, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Midwest/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego — FS1/Marquee Sports Network/MLB San Diego Padres, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Colorado at Kansas City — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Oakland at Miami — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Florida, 4 p.m.

Toronto at New York Mets — MLB Network/Sportsnet/SNY, 4 p.m.

New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco — MASN/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 3:30 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Baseball Night in America Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War — ESPN2, midnight

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

MLS

Matchday 17

All Games Free — Apple TV

New York City FC vs. New England Revolution, 3:30 p.m. — English: Tony Husband/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla

Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers, 4:30 p.m. (also on Fox) — English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa

Columbus Crew vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Ed Cohen/Jamie Watson//Spanish: Stefano Fusaro/Mariano Trujillo

FC Cincinnati vs. Chicago Fire, 7:30 p.m. — English: Jenn Hildreth/Dan Gargan//Spanish: Jose Hernandez/Pablo Mariño

Inter Miami vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. — English: Eric Krakauer/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: Moisés Linares/Jaime Macias

New York Red Bulls vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Miguel Gallardo

Philadelphia Union vs. Montreal Impact, 7:30 p.m. — English: Callum Williams/Calen Carr//Spanish: Juan Arango/Carlos Suárez//French: Frêdêric Lord/Vincent Destouches

Austin FC vs. Real Salt Lake, 8:30 p.m. — English: Adrian Healey/Cobi Jones//Spanish: Raúl Guzmán/Sonny Guadarrama

FC Dallas vs. Nashville SC, 8:30 p.m. — English: Chris Wittyngham/Greg Sutton//Spanish: Diego Pessolano/Francisco Pinto

Minnesota United vs. Toronto FC, 8:30 p.m. — English: Kevin Egan/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Luis Gerardo Bucci//French: Olivier Brett/Patrice Bernier

St. Louis City SC vs. Houston Dynamo, 8:30 p.m. — English: Max Bretos/Ross Smith//Spanish: Pablo Ramírez/Carlos Ruiz

Colorado Rapids vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 9:30 p.m. — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Maximiliano Cordaro

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Sporting Kansas City, 10:30 p.m. — English: Blake Price/Paul Dolan//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Martín Zuñiga//French: Matt Cullen/Sêbastien Le Toux

MLB 360, 7 p.m. — Kaylin Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Phillips/Taylor Twellman/Christina Unkel (rules analyst)

MLS Countdown — English: Jillian Sakovits/Nigel Reo-Coker/Andrew Wiebe//Spanish: Tony Cherchi/Diego Valeri/Melissa Ortiz, 7 p.m.

MLS Wrap-Up — English: Jillian Sakovits/Nigel Reo-Coker/Andrew Wiebe//Spanish: Tony Cherchi/Diego Valeri/Melissa Ortiz, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Enjoy Illinois 300. World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, IL

Qualifying — FS1, 10 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Pacific Office Automation 147, Portland International Speedway, Portland, OR

Qualifying — FS1, noon

Race — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Portland — 4 p.m.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Toyota 200, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, IL

Race — FS1, 1 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NCTS Setup — FS1, noon

NBA

NBA GameTime Live at the Finals — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stanley Cup Final

Game 1, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights — CBC/Sportsnet (Chris Cuthbert/Craig Simpson/Kyle Bukauskas)/TVA Sports/TNT (Kenny Albert/Eddie Olczyk/Keith Jones//Darren Pang//Jackie Redmond)/TBS/truTV, 8 p.m.

Quest for the Stanley Cup — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Pregame — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL on TNT Faceoff live from Paradise, NV — TNT (Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Henrik Lundqvist/Wayne Gretzky), 7 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday live from Paradise, NV — CBC/Sportsnet (Ron MacLean/Elliotte Friedman/Jennifer Botterill), 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Post-Game — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL on TNT Post Game live from Paradise, NV — TNT (Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Henrik Lundqvist/Wayne Gretzky), 11 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 10

OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Washington Spirit vs. Racing Louisville — Paramount+, 8 p.m.

Houston Dash vs. Orlando Pride — Paramount+, 8:30 p.m.

Kansas City Current vs. North Carolina Courage — Paramount+, 8:30 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 38

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 37

Kasımpaşa Spor vs. Beşiktaş — beIN Sports, 11:55 a.m.

Trabzonspor vs. Alanyaspor — beIN Sports Xtra, noon

Misión Europa — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Nine for IX: Let Them Wear Towels — ESPNU, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

The Spirit of Yachting: One Shot — BBC World News, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Betting Above the Rim — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: The American Gladiators, Part 1 — ESPNews, 10:30 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Art in the Jet — NBC, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: Front-Runner — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

30 for 30: The American Gladiators, Part 2– ESPNews, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Game ON — Women Sports Network, 4:58 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 5 p.m.

TrueSouth: Tompkinsville — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

E60: Truth Be Told — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Dickie V — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women Sports Network, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Atlanta — ACC Network, noon

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

SEC Storied: Croom — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

French Open, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — NBC/Peacock (Dan Hicks/Mary Carillo/John McEnroe), noon

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — Peacock (Dan Hicks/Mary Carillo/John McEnroe), 3 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

UEFA Women’s Champions League

Knockout Round

Final, Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Germany

Barcelona vs. VfL Wolfsburg — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

UEFA Women’s Champions League Final Pre-Match — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

UEFA Women’s Champions League Final Post-Match — CBS Sports Network, noon

USFL

Week 8

Houston Gamblers vs. Pittsburgh Maulers (at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, OH) — USA Network, noon

Philadelphia Stars at Birmingham Stallions — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

WNBA

Minnesota Lynx at Washington Mystics — Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports, 7 p.m.

Seattle Storm at Los Angeles Sparks — CBS Sports Network/KZJO/Amazon Prime Video (Seattle only)/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.