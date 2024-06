Jun 28, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; A general view of the exterior of The Sphere after the NHL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Men’s

Round 16

St. Kilda Saints vs. Port Adelaide Power — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Richmond Tigers vs. Carlton Blues — FS2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

West Coast Eagles vs. Hawthorn Hawks — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Basketball

Big3

Week 3, CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, MD

Bivouac vs. 3 Headed Monsters/Power vs. Triplets — CBS, 1 p.m.

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

WBO Junior Welterweight Title, James L. Knight Center, Miami, FL

Announcers: Joe Tessitore/Mark Kriegel/Bernardo Osuna/Chris Algieri

Teofimo Lopez vs. Steve Claggett — ESPN, 10 p.m.

CFL

Week 4

Winnipeg Jets at Calgary Stampeders — TSN3/TSN5/CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Copa América

Group Stage — Matchday 3 (Simultaneous Matches)

Group A, The Stadium Formerly Knowns as Joe Robbie, Miami Gardens, FL

Announcers — FS1: John Strong/Stu Holden//Ana Jurka//Dr. Joe Machnik (rules)

Argentina vs. Peru — FS1/UniMás, 8 p.m.

Group A, Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, FL

Canada vs. Chile — FS2/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Rob Stone/Clint Dempsey/Alexi Lalas/Carli Lloyd

Copa América Tonight — FS1/FS2, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Jimmy Conrad/Melissa Ortiz/Wes Morgan/Maurice Edu

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 7:40 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 9:50 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Announcers: Phil Liggett/Bob Roll//Steve Porino/Christian Vande Velde

Stage 2: Cesenatico to Bologne — Peacock, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria

Qualifying — ESPN2, 9:55 a.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Italian Open, Adriatic Golf Club Cervia, Ravenna, Italy

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

Final Round — 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

PGA Tour

Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, MI

3rd Round

Announcers — Golf Channel/Peacock: George Savaricas/Frank Nobilo/Johnson Wagner//Billy Ray Brown//Colt Knost//CBS: Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Ian Baker-Finch/Frank Nobilo//Mark Immelman//Colt Knost//Dottie Pepper//Amanda Balionis

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:45 a.m.

Featured Groups: Rickie Fowler/Ryan Fox/Matt Kuchar & Nick Dunlap/Dylan Wu/Will Zalatoris — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:45 a.m.

Marquee Group: Wesley Bryan/Jake Knapp/Sam Stevens — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:15 p.m.

Featured Group 1: Wesley Bryan/Jake Knapp/Sam Stevens– ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Joe Highsmith/Neal Shipley/Jhonnatan Vegas — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, ` p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

USGA

U.S. Senior Open, Newport Country Club, Newport, RI

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Brad Faxon/Peter Jacobsen//Roger Maltbie//Mark Rolfing//Jimmy Roberts

3rd Round — NBC/Peacock, noon

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Dow Championship, Midland Country Club, Midland, MI

3rd Round — Peacock, 4 p.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 5 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 303

Pereira vs. Prochazka, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Early Prelims — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Prelims — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+ pay per view, 10 p.m.

UFC 303 Post Show: Pereira vs. Prochazka — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington (12/16/2023) — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

MLB

American League

Baseball Night in America, Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

New York Yankees at Toronto — YES/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim — MLB Network (backup)/Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports West, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle — MLB Network (main)/Bally Sports North/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

Baseball Night in America, Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Fox Saturday Baseball Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee — FS1/Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Southeast, 4 p.m.

Interleague

Colorado at Chicago White Sox — MLB Network/Rockies.TV/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Houston at New York Mets — Space City Home Network/WPIX, 4 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona — NBC Sports California/Dbacks.TV, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Boston — Padres.TV/NESN, 4 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay — MASN/Bally Sports Sun, 4 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 2:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)\

MLS

Matchday 23

Free Games

Announcers — English: Nate Bukaty/Devon Kerr//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla

New England Revolution vs. Columbus Crew — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Blake Price/Paul Dolan//Spanish: Adrian García Márquez/Francisco Pinto

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. St. Louis City SC — Apple TV+, 10:30 p.m.

MLS Season Pass — Subscription Required

Announcers — English: Neil Sika/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: Pablo Ramírez/Jesús Bracamontes

Atlanta United vs. Toronto FC — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Joe Tolleson/Greg Sutton//Spanish: Moisés Linares/Pablo Mariño//French: Frédéric Lord/Vincent Destouches

Montréal Impact vs. Philadelphia Union — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik/Diego Valeri

New York Red Bulls vs. D.C. United — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Mark Followill/Warren Barton//Oscar Salazar/Luis Gerardo Bucci

FC Dallas vs. FC Cincinnati — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Callum Williams/Jalil Anibaba//Spanish: Jesús Acosta/Carlos Suárez

Houston Dynamo vs. Charlotte FC — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Jaíme Macías

Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Tyler Terens/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Diego Pessolano/Daniel Chapela

Sporting Kansas City vs. Austin FC — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Raúl Guzmán/Carlos Ruiz

LAFC vs. Colorado Rapids — Apple TV+, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Diego Tabares

Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United — Apple TV+, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Keith Costigan/Lori Lindsey//Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa

San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy — Apple TV+, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Carlos Mauricio Ramírez/Diego Arrioja

Seattle Sounders vs. Chicago Fire — Apple TV+, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kaylyn Kyle/Andrew Wiebe/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS Countdown — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Miguel Gallardo/Giovanni Savarese

MLS La Previa — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Kaylyn Kyle/Adrian Heath/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS 360 — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Tony Cherchi/Miguel Gallardo/Giovanni Savarese

MLS 360 en Español — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Kaylyn Kyle/Andrew Wiebe/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS Wrap-Up — Apple TV+, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Miguel Gallardo/Giovanni Savarese

MLS El Resumen — Apple TV+, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, Lebanon, TN

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Steve Letarte//Dave Burns//Kim Coon//Marty Snider

Practice and Qualifying — USA Network, noon

NASCAR Cup Series

Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Lebanon, TN

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Steve Letarte//Dave Burns//Kim Coon//Marty Snider

Practice and Qualifying — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Race — USA Network, 5 p.m.

Countdown to Green: Xfinity Series — USA Network, 4:30 p.m.

NBA

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NHL

2024 NHL Entry Draft

Day 2, Sphere, Paradise, NV

Rounds 2-7 — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 11:30 a.m.

NWSL

Matchday 15

Racing Louisville vs. Bay FC — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Washington Spirit vs. North Carolina Courage — Ion, 7:30 p.m.

Utah Royals vs. Portland Thorns — Ion, 10 p.m.

NWSL On Ion Pre Match Show — Ion, 7 p.m.

NWSL On Ion Match Break Show — Ion, 9:30 p.m.

Olympic Trials

USA Gymnastics

U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Announcers: Mike Tirico (host)/Terry Gannon (play-by-play)/Tim Daggett/Samantha Peszek/John Roethlisberger//Zora Stephenson

Men’s Day 2 — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Men’s Floor Exercise — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Men’s High Bar — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Men’s Parallel Bars — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Men’s Pommel Horse — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Men’s Rings — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Men’s Vault — Peacock, 3 p.m.

USA Track & Field

U.S. Olympic Team Trials

Day 7, Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Announcers: Leigh Diffey/Paul Swangard/Ato Boldon/Sanya Richards-Ross/Kara Goucher/Trey Hardee//Lewis Johnson

Morning Session

Men’s and Women’s 20 km Race Walk — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Evening Session

Men’s Discus Throw Final — Peacock, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinals/Women’s Long Jump Final/Women’s 200m Final/Women’s 400m Hurdles Semifinal/Women’s Shot Put Final/Women’s 10,000m Final/Men’s 200m Final — NBC/Peacock, 8 p.m.

Women’s Long Jump Final — Peacock, 8:20 p.m.

Women’s Shot Put Final — Peacock, 8:50 p.m.

Paralympic Trials

U.S. Paralympic Swimming

U.S. Paralympic Team Trials, Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN

Announcers: Todd Harris/Michelle Konkoly

Qualifying Heats — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Finals — CNBC/Peacock, 6 p.m.

U.S. Paralympics Track & Field

U.S. Paralympic Team Trials, Ansin Sports Complex, Miramar, FL

Announcers: Paul Swangard/Amanda McGrory/Katy Sullivan

Day 3: Morning Session — Peacock, 8 a.m.

Day 3: Afternoon Session — CNBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Day 3: Evening Session — Peacock, 5 p.m.

Soccer

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Matchday, 11 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Matchday, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Matchday, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Center Court Live: Finals: Mallorca Championships (ATP Tour)/Rothesay International (ATP/WTA)/Bad Homburg Open — Tennis Channel, 7:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 11:30 a.m.

UEFA EURO 2024

Knockout Round

Round of 16, Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany

Announcers: Jacqui Oatley/Warren Barton//Mark Clattenburg (rules)

Switzerland vs. Italy — FS1, noon

Announcers: Jules Breach/Giorgio Chiellini/Peter Schmeichel/Daniel Sturridge

UEFA EURO Today — FS1, 11 a.m.

Round of 16, Westfalenstadion, Dortmund, Germany

Announcers: Derek Rae/Robert Green//Geoff Shreeves//Mark Clattenburg (rules)

Germany vs. Denmark — Fox, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Jules Breach/Alexi Lalas/Peter Schmeichel/Daniel Sturridge

UEFA EURO Today — Fox, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Jimmy Conrad/Melissa Ortiz/Wes Morgan/Juan Pablo Angel

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 11:40 a.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 1:50 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 2:40 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 4:50 p.m.

WNBA

Las Vegas Aces at Washington Mystics — Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network/Monumental Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Dallas Wings at Seattle Storm — Bally Sports Southwest/Amazon Prime Video (Seattle only)/KZJO, 9 p.m.