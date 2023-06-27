Jun 25, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa (13) clears the ball during the first half against Honduras at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

College Golf

Arnold Palmer Cup Highlights: Final Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 1

Group D, BMO Field, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Canada vs. Guadeloupe — FS1 (JP Dellacamera/Cobi Jones)/UniMás/TUDN, 7 p.m.

Group D, DRV Pink Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Guatemala vs. Cuba — FS1 (Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu)/UniMás/TUDN, 9:30 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 6 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Golfing the World: Florida — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Chronicles of a Champion Golfer: Louis Oosthuizen — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Chronicles of a Champion Golfer: John Daly — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler

Episode 2 — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Episode 3 — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Episode 4 — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Episode 5 — ESPN, 10 p.m.

DC & RC — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

American League

Cleveland at Kansas City — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Texas — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Anaheim — MLB Network/NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

New York Yankees at Oakland — MLB Network/YES/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee at New York Mets — Bally Sports Wisconsin/SNY, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh — MLB San Diego Padres/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta — TBS (Brian Anderson/Ron Darling)/Bally Sports North/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado — Spectrum SportsNet LA/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Interleague

Cincinnati at Baltimore — Bally Sports Ohio/MASN, 7 p.m.

Miami at Boston — Bally Sports Florida/NESN, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto — NBC Sports Bay Area/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Washington at Seattle — MASN2/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS (Lauren Shehadi/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins), 6:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS, (Lauren Shehadi/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins) 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.

Basketball Stories: The Mailman — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Quest for the Stanley Cup: Jackpot — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Preview Series: Group C — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11:30 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Preview Series: Group D — FS1, midnight

Softball

Athletes Unlimited

AUX Softball, Parkway Bank Sports Complex, Rosemont, IL

Team Warren vs. Team Leach — ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.

Team Garcia vs. Team Leach — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Homestand Show — SportsGrid, 5 p.m.

Knew Me When — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m..

3-Day Weekend: Winston-Salem — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

30 for 30: The American Gladiators Documentary, Part 1 — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

30 for 30: The Gospel According to Mac — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

30 for 30: The American Gladiators Documentary, Part 2 — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts — ESPNU, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 3:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max (The Final Days) — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Swimming

USA Swimming

U.S. National Championships, Indiana University Natatorium, IUPUI, Indianapolis, IN

Announcers: Jason Knapp/Rowdy Gaines//Kara Dixon

Day 1 — Peacock, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Courtside Live: ATP Tour/WTA Tour: Rothesay Open/ATP Tour: Mallorca Championships/WTA Tour: Bad Homburg Open, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

UEFA U-21 EURO

Group Stage — Matchday 3

Group A, Boris Paichadze Dinamo Stadium, Tbilisi, Georgia

Netherlands vs. Georgia — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Group A, Mikheil Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi, Georgia

Portugal vs. Belgium — CBS Sports Network, noon

Group B, Steaua Stadium, Bucharest, Romania

Croatia vs. Romania — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Group B, Superbet Arena, Bucharest, Romania

Spain vs. Ukraine — CBS Sports Network, 2:45 p.m.

Box 2 Box: UEFA U-21 EURO Edition — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

WNBA

Commissioners Cup

New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun — NBA TV/YES/NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

Seattle Storm at Minnesota Lynx — CBS Sports Network/Amazon Prime Video (Seattle only)/KZJO/Bally Sports North Extra, 8 p.m.

Dallas Wings at Phoenix Mercury — CBS Sports Network/Bally Sports Southwest Extra/KPHE, 10 p.m.