All Times Eastern
College Golf
Arnold Palmer Cup Highlights: Final Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
CONCACAF Gold Cup
Group Stage — Matchday 1
Group D, BMO Field, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Canada vs. Guadeloupe — FS1 (JP Dellacamera/Cobi Jones)/UniMás/TUDN, 7 p.m.
Group D, DRV Pink Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Guatemala vs. Cuba — FS1 (Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu)/UniMás/TUDN, 9:30 p.m.
Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 6 p.m.
Golf
Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.
Golfing the World: Florida — NLSE, 6 p.m.
Chronicles of a Champion Golfer: Louis Oosthuizen — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.
Chronicles of a Champion Golfer: John Daly — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler
Episode 2 — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Episode 3 — ESPN, 8 p.m.
Episode 4 — ESPN, 9 p.m.
Episode 5 — ESPN, 10 p.m.
DC & RC — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
MLB
American League
Cleveland at Kansas City — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Texas — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Anaheim — MLB Network/NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.
New York Yankees at Oakland — MLB Network/YES/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.
National League
Milwaukee at New York Mets — Bally Sports Wisconsin/SNY, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh — MLB San Diego Padres/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Atlanta — TBS (Brian Anderson/Ron Darling)/Bally Sports North/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado — Spectrum SportsNet LA/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.
Interleague
Cincinnati at Baltimore — Bally Sports Ohio/MASN, 7 p.m.
Miami at Boston — Bally Sports Florida/NESN, 7 p.m.
San Francisco at Toronto — NBC Sports Bay Area/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Washington at Seattle — MASN2/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
MLB Now — MLB Network, noon
Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.
MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS (Lauren Shehadi/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins), 6:30 p.m.
MLB on TBS Closer — TBS, (Lauren Shehadi/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins) 10 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
NASCAR
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.
NBA
NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.
Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.
Basketball Stories: The Mailman — NBA TV, 9 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.
Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NHL
Quest for the Stanley Cup: Jackpot — ESPNews, 9 a.m.
NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Soccer
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
FIFA Women’s World Cup Preview Series: Group C — FS1, 11:30 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11:30 p.m.
FIFA Women’s World Cup Preview Series: Group D — FS1, midnight
Softball
Athletes Unlimited
AUX Softball, Parkway Bank Sports Complex, Rosemont, IL
Team Warren vs. Team Leach — ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.
Team Garcia vs. Team Leach — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.
The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Carton Show — FS1, 9:30 a.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.
NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
Live on the Line — Stadium, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon
The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.
NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.
Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.
Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.
The Immortals — NLSE, 3:30 p.m.
ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
The Homestand Show — SportsGrid, 5 p.m.
Knew Me When — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m..
3-Day Weekend: Winston-Salem — ACC Network, 7 p.m.
In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.
30 for 30: The American Gladiators Documentary, Part 1 — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
30 for 30: The Gospel According to Mac — ESPNU, 9 p.m.
In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.
30 for 30: The American Gladiators Documentary, Part 2 — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.
In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts — ESPNU, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
TMZ Sports — FS2, 3:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Keyshawn, JWill and Max (The Final Days) — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Swimming
USA Swimming
U.S. National Championships, Indiana University Natatorium, IUPUI, Indianapolis, IN
Announcers: Jason Knapp/Rowdy Gaines//Kara Dixon
Day 1 — Peacock, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Courtside Live: ATP Tour/WTA Tour: Rothesay Open/ATP Tour: Mallorca Championships/WTA Tour: Bad Homburg Open, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
UEFA U-21 EURO
Group Stage — Matchday 3
Group A, Boris Paichadze Dinamo Stadium, Tbilisi, Georgia
Netherlands vs. Georgia — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon
Group A, Mikheil Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi, Georgia
Portugal vs. Belgium — CBS Sports Network, noon
Group B, Steaua Stadium, Bucharest, Romania
Croatia vs. Romania — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.
Group B, Superbet Arena, Bucharest, Romania
Spain vs. Ukraine — CBS Sports Network, 2:45 p.m.
Box 2 Box: UEFA U-21 EURO Edition — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.
WNBA
Commissioners Cup
New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun — NBA TV/YES/NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.
Seattle Storm at Minnesota Lynx — CBS Sports Network/Amazon Prime Video (Seattle only)/KZJO/Bally Sports North Extra, 8 p.m.
Dallas Wings at Phoenix Mercury — CBS Sports Network/Bally Sports Southwest Extra/KPHE, 10 p.m.