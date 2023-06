All Times Eastern

College Baseball

NCAA Men’s College World Series Finals

Game 3, Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE

Announcers: Karl Ravech/Chris Burke/Kyle Peterson//Kris Budden

Florida vs. LSU — ESPN/ESPNU (Umpire Cam), 7 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

SEC Now: MCWS Pregame — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Now: MCWS Postgame — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 1

Group C, DRV Pink Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL

El Salvador vs. Martinique — FS1 (Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu)/UniMás/TUDN, 6:30 p.m.

Costa Rica vs. Panama — FS1 (JP Dellacamera/Cobi Jones)/UniMás/TUDN, 9 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 5 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Day — FS1 (Rob Stone/Alexi Lalas), 8:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Day — FS1 (Rob Stone/Alexi Lalas), 11 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA of America Highlights: 2023 Senior PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

U.S. Open Epics: U.S. Open-The King of The Country Club — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Top 10: Title Fights — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

MLB

American League

Detroit at Texas — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Anaheim — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Milwaukee at New York Mets — MLB Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin/SNY, 7 p.m.

Interleague

Cincinnati at Baltimore — Bally Sports Ohio/MASN, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta — MLB Network/Bally Sports North/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at Seattle — MASN2/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Courtside Cinema on NBA TV: The Announcement — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

2023 NHL Awards

Award Presentation, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Hart Trophy, James Norris Memorial Trophy/Vezina Trophy/Lady Byng Trophy — TNT/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2023 NHL Awards Preshow — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2023 NHL Awards Recap — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE , 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

30 for 30: Elway to Marino — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

30 for 30: You Don’t Know Bo — ESPNU, 11:30 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 2 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC Traditions: NC State — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m,

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Beyond Limits: Kick, Push, Forward — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Defying the Odds: The 2023 Honda Inspiration Award — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Game On — Women Sports Network, 8 p.m.

2023 Collegiate Women Sports Awards — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10 p.m.

E60: Unrivaled — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Women and Gambling: My Secret Addiction — BBC News, 10:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: ATP Tour/WTA Tour: Rothesay Open/ATP Tour: Mallorca Championships/WTA Tour: Bad Homburg Open, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

WNBA

Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces — CBS Sports Network/Indiana Fever Facebook/Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, 10 p.m.