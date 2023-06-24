All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 15

Collingwood Magpies vs. Adelaide Crows — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Gold Coast Suns vs. Hawthorn Hawks — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Boxing

Showtime Championship Boxing

Interim WBC World Middleweight Title, The Armory, Minneapolis, MN

Carlos Adames vs. Julian Williams — Showtime, 9 p.m.

Relentless: Jared Anderson — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

CFL

Week 3

Saskatchewan Roughriders at Calgary Stampeders –TSN1/TSN3/CFL+, 7 p.m.

College Baseball

NCAA Men’s College World Series Finals

Game 1, Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE

LSU vs. Florida — ESPN (Karl Ravech/Chris Burke/Kyle Peterson//Kris Budden), 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Group Play — Matchday 1

Group A, Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

United States vs. Jamaica — FS1 (John Strong/Stu Holden//Jenny Taft)/Univision/TDUN, 9:55 a.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 9 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Day — FS1 (Rob Stone/Maurice Edu/Cobi Jones/Alexi Lalas), 9 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Day Postgame — FS1 (Rob Stone/Maurice Edu/Alexi Lalas), midnight

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Norwalk, OH

Qualifying Show 2 — FS1, 7 p.m.

Formula E

FIA Formula E World Championship

Portland E-Prix, Portland International Raceway, Portland, OR

Round 12 — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

BMW International Open, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Greater Hartford Open, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT

3rd Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:45 a.m.

Marquee Group: Justin Suh/Justin Thomas/Gary Woodland — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:45 a.m.

Featured Groups: Rickie Fowler/Kevin Tway/Carson Young & Tom Kim/Scottie Scheffler/Aaron Rai — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11 a.m.

Featured Holes: 5, 11, 15, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:15 a.m.

Main Feed — Peacock (Terry Gannon/Aaron Oberholser/Brad Faxon//Billy Ray Brown//Smylie Kaufman), noon

Featured Group 1: Tom Kim/Scottie Scheffler/Aaron Rai — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Sungjae Im/Viktor Hovland/Rory McIlroy — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 15, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock (Terry Gannon/Aaron Oberholser/Brad Faxon//Billy Ray Brown//Smylie Kaufman), 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS (Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Frank Nobilo//Colt Knost//Mark Immelman//Dottie Pepper//Amanda Renner), 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

PGA of America

Women’s PGA Championship, Baltusrol Golf Club (Lower Course), Springfield, NJ

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Morgan Pressel/Paige Mackenzie/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill//Karen Stupples//Amy Rogers

3rd Round — Peacock, 11 a.m.

3rd Round — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, NY

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

2nd Round — Peacock, 6 p.m.

Asian Tour

The 65th Korean Open Golf Championship, Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan-si, Republic of Korea

Final Round — Golf Channel, midnight

Golfing the World: Florida — NLSE, 7 a.m.

Golfing the World: New England — NLSE, 7:30 a.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Originals: Dialed — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Norfolk Tides at Nashville Sounds — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Emmett vs. Topuria, Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, FL

Prelims — ESPN, 11:30 a.m.

Main Event — ABC, 3 p.m.

UFC Sound Waves: Conor McGregor — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

UFC 279: Ferguson vs. Diaz (09/10/2022) — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Chicago White Sox — NESN/NBC Sports Chicago, 4 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Sun, 4 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto — MLB Network/NBC Sports California/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore — Root Sports/MASN, 4 p.m.

Texas at New York Yankees — Bally Sports Southwest/YES, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

National League

MLB World Tour

London Series, London Stadium, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, England, United Kingdom

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals — Fox (Joe Davis/John Smoltz//Ken Rosenthal) 1 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco — Bally Sports Arizona (The Final Days)/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Ohio, 4 p.m.

New York Mets at Philadelphia — FS1/WPIX/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Florida, 4 p.m.

Washington at San Diego — MASN2/MLB San Diego Padres, 8:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Milwaukee at Cleveland — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 4 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado — Bally Sports West/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

Fox Saturday Baseball live from London, England, United Kingdom — Fox (Kevin Burkhardt/Derek Jeter/David Ortiz/Alex Rodriguez), noon

MLB Tonight live from London, England, United Kingdom — MLB Network, noon

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 3:30 p.m.

Perfect Game TV — Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Baseball Night in America — Fox, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

Matchday 21

Free Games — All Games on Apple TV

Columbus Crew vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Tyler Terns/Devon Kerr//Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik/Eduardo Biscayart

D.C. United vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. — English: Jenn Hildreth/Lori Lindsey//Spanish: Diego Pessolano/Luis Gerardo Bucci

New England Revolution vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. (also on TSN4) — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Pablo Ramirez/Carlos Ruiz//French: Matt Cullen/Sebastien Le Toux

Colorado Rapids vs. LA Galaxy — English: Mark Followill/Cobi Jones//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Claudio Suarez

Sporting Kansas City vs. Chicago Fire, 8:30 p.m. — English: Nate Bukaty/Paul Dolan//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Max Cordaro

Seattle Sounders vs. Orlando City SC, 10:30 p.m. — English: Kevin Egan/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andres Agulla

MLS 360, 7 p.m. — Liam McHugh/Kaylin Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Phillips/Christina Unkel

MLS Season Pass — All Games on Apple TV+ (subscription required)

Charlotte FC vs. Montreal Impact, 7:30 p.m. — English: Eric Krakauer/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: Adrian Garcia Marquez/Francisco Pinto//French: Frederic Lord/Vincent Destouches

New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United, 7:30 p.m. — English: Callum Williams/Calen Carr//Spanish: Moises Linares

Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m. — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham// Spanish: José Hernandez/Pablo Marino

Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo, 8:30 p.m. — English: Keith Costigan/Dan Gargan//Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro/Martin Zuniga

Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United, 9:30 p.m. — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Juan Arango/Carlos Suarez

LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 10:30 p.m. — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Raul Guzman/Sonny Guadarrama

Portland Timbers vs. New York City FC, 10:30 p.m. — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Mariano Trujillo

San Jose Earthquakes vs. St. Louis City SC, 10:30 p.m. — English: Chris Wittyngham/Danielle Slaton//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Miguel Gallardo

MLS Countdown, 7 p.m. — English: Jillian Sakovits/Nigel Reo-Coker/Andrew Wiebe//Spanish: Tony Cherchi/Melissa Ortiz/Diego Valeri

MLS Wrap-Up, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday) — English: Jillian Sakovits/Nigel Reo-Coker/Andrew Wiebe//Spanish: Tony Cherchi/Melissa Ortiz/Diego Valeri

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, Gladeville, TN

Qualifying — USA Network, noon

Race — USA Network, 3:30 p.m.

Countdown to Green: Xfinity Series — USA Network, 3 p.m.

Xfinity Series Post-Race Show — USA Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

Ally 400, Tennessee Superspeedway, Gladeville, TN

Qualifying — USA Network, 1 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download: Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 10 p.m.

NFL

Inside the League — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NHL

Quest for the Stanley Cup: Episode 6 — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Quest for the Stanley Cup: Episode 7 — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 13

North Carolina Courage vs. Racing Louisville — Paramount+, 7 p.m.

Orlando Pride vs. Kansas City Current — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

San Diego Wave vs. OL Reign — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Soccer

Women’s

International Friendly, Sparda Bank Hessen Stadium, Offenbach am Main, Germany

Germany vs. Vietnam — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:15 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Softball

Athletes Unlimited

AUX, Parkway Bank Sports Complex, Rosemont, IL

Team Garcia vs. Team Warren — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

Team Leach vs. Team Warren — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Special Olympics

World Games Berlin 2023

Swimming — ESPN3/ESPN+, 7:30 a.m.

Beach Volleyball — ESPN3/ESPN+, 8 a.m.

Futsal — ESPN3/ESPN+, 8 a.m.

Powerlifting — ESPN3/ESPN+, 8 a.m.

Artistic Gymnastics — ESPN3/ESPN+, 9:15 a.m.

Basketball: 3×3 — ESPN3/ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

Track & Field — ESPN3/ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

Artistic Gymnastics — ESPN3/ESPN+, 4 a.m. (Sunday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Betting Above the Rim — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

30 for 30: Bullies of Baltimore — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

30 for 30: The Luckiest Guy In The World, Part 1 — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.

30 for 30: The Luckiest Guy In The World, Part 2 — ESPN2, 12:30 p.m.

E60: Truth Be Told — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Dickie V — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.

Becoming the G.O.A.T: The Tom Brady Story — Fubo Sports, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

ESPN Films: Fab Five — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Fubo Sports Network Presents — Fubo Sports, 4:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 5 p.m.

E60: Once Upon a Time in Anaheim — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

30 for 30: The U — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

W. Studios Fifty/50 Shorts: Let Noor Run & Girls Got Game — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

W. Studios Fifty/50 Shorts: The Rule of Sedona Prince & Home Field — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

30 for 30: The U: Part 2 — ESPNU, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

Center Court: Finals: ATP Tour: Cinch Championships & Terra Wortmann Open//WTA Tour: Bett1Open/Rothesay Open//WTA Tour: Bad Homburg Open — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Track & Field

USA Track & Field

USATF NYC Grand Prix, Icahn Stadium, New York, NY

Finals — NBC/Peacock, 1 p.m.

UEFA U-21 EURO

Group Play — Matchday 2

Group B, Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest, Romania

Spain vs. Croatia — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Group A, Paichadze Stadium, Tbilisi, Georgia

Georgia vs. Belgium — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday, delayed)

USFL

Playoffs

North Division Championship, Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, OH

Michigan Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Maulers — NBC/Peacock, 8 p.m.

WNBA

Comissioners Cup

Phoenix Mercury at Seattle Storm — Twitter/KTVK/Amazon Prime Video (Seattle only)/KZJO, 9 p.m.

Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces — NBA TV/Indiana Fever Facebook/Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, 9 p.m.