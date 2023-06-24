All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
AFL — Round 15
Collingwood Magpies vs. Adelaide Crows — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.
Gold Coast Suns vs. Hawthorn Hawks — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
Boxing
Showtime Championship Boxing
Interim WBC World Middleweight Title, The Armory, Minneapolis, MN
Carlos Adames vs. Julian Williams — Showtime, 9 p.m.
Relentless: Jared Anderson — ESPNews, 9 p.m.
CFL
Week 3
Saskatchewan Roughriders at Calgary Stampeders –TSN1/TSN3/CFL+, 7 p.m.
College Baseball
NCAA Men’s College World Series Finals
Game 1, Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE
LSU vs. Florida — ESPN (Karl Ravech/Chris Burke/Kyle Peterson//Kris Budden), 7 p.m.
CONCACAF Gold Cup
Group Play — Matchday 1
Group A, Soldier Field, Chicago, IL
United States vs. Jamaica — FS1 (John Strong/Stu Holden//Jenny Taft)/Univision/TDUN, 9:55 a.m.
Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 9 p.m.
CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Day — FS1 (Rob Stone/Maurice Edu/Cobi Jones/Alexi Lalas), 9 p.m.
CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Day Postgame — FS1 (Rob Stone/Maurice Edu/Alexi Lalas), midnight
Drag Racing
NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series
Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Norwalk, OH
Qualifying Show 2 — FS1, 7 p.m.
Formula E
FIA Formula E World Championship
Portland E-Prix, Portland International Raceway, Portland, OR
Round 12 — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
DP World Tour
BMW International Open, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.
PGA Tour
Greater Hartford Open, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT
3rd Round
Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:45 a.m.
Marquee Group: Justin Suh/Justin Thomas/Gary Woodland — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:45 a.m.
Featured Groups: Rickie Fowler/Kevin Tway/Carson Young & Tom Kim/Scottie Scheffler/Aaron Rai — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11 a.m.
Featured Holes: 5, 11, 15, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:15 a.m.
Main Feed — Peacock (Terry Gannon/Aaron Oberholser/Brad Faxon//Billy Ray Brown//Smylie Kaufman), noon
Featured Group 1: Tom Kim/Scottie Scheffler/Aaron Rai — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.
Featured Group 2: Sungjae Im/Viktor Hovland/Rory McIlroy — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.
Featured Holes: 15, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.
Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock (Terry Gannon/Aaron Oberholser/Brad Faxon//Billy Ray Brown//Smylie Kaufman), 1 p.m.
Main Feed — CBS (Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Frank Nobilo//Colt Knost//Mark Immelman//Dottie Pepper//Amanda Renner), 3 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon
PGA of America
Women’s PGA Championship, Baltusrol Golf Club (Lower Course), Springfield, NJ
Announcers: Dan Hicks/Morgan Pressel/Paige Mackenzie/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill//Karen Stupples//Amy Rogers
3rd Round — Peacock, 11 a.m.
3rd Round — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions
Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, NY
2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.
2nd Round — Peacock, 6 p.m.
Asian Tour
The 65th Korean Open Golf Championship, Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan-si, Republic of Korea
Final Round — Golf Channel, midnight
Golfing the World: Florida — NLSE, 7 a.m.
Golfing the World: New England — NLSE, 7:30 a.m.
Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour Originals: Dialed — CBS, 2:30 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
International League
Norfolk Tides at Nashville Sounds — Stadium, 4 p.m.
Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians — Stadium, 7 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Fight Night
Emmett vs. Topuria, Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, FL
Prelims — ESPN, 11:30 a.m.
Main Event — ABC, 3 p.m.
UFC Sound Waves: Conor McGregor — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.
UFC 279: Ferguson vs. Diaz (09/10/2022) — ESPNews, 6 p.m.
MLB
American League
Boston at Chicago White Sox — NESN/NBC Sports Chicago, 4 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Sun, 4 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto — MLB Network/NBC Sports California/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore — Root Sports/MASN, 4 p.m.
Texas at New York Yankees — Bally Sports Southwest/YES, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit — Fox, 7:15 p.m.
National League
MLB World Tour
London Series, London Stadium, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, England, United Kingdom
Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals — Fox (Joe Davis/John Smoltz//Ken Rosenthal) 1 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco — Bally Sports Arizona (The Final Days)/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Ohio, 4 p.m.
New York Mets at Philadelphia — FS1/WPIX/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Florida, 4 p.m.
Washington at San Diego — MASN2/MLB San Diego Padres, 8:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)
Interleague
Milwaukee at Cleveland — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 4 p.m.
Houston at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox, 7:15 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado — Bally Sports West/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)
Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.
Fox Saturday Baseball live from London, England, United Kingdom — Fox (Kevin Burkhardt/Derek Jeter/David Ortiz/Alex Rodriguez), noon
MLB Tonight live from London, England, United Kingdom — MLB Network, noon
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 3:30 p.m.
Perfect Game TV — Stadium, 3:30 p.m.
Baseball Tonight — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Baseball Night in America — Fox, 7 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight
MLS
Matchday 21
Free Games — All Games on Apple TV
Columbus Crew vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Tyler Terns/Devon Kerr//Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik/Eduardo Biscayart
D.C. United vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. — English: Jenn Hildreth/Lori Lindsey//Spanish: Diego Pessolano/Luis Gerardo Bucci
New England Revolution vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. (also on TSN4) — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Pablo Ramirez/Carlos Ruiz//French: Matt Cullen/Sebastien Le Toux
Colorado Rapids vs. LA Galaxy — English: Mark Followill/Cobi Jones//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Claudio Suarez
Sporting Kansas City vs. Chicago Fire, 8:30 p.m. — English: Nate Bukaty/Paul Dolan//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Max Cordaro
Seattle Sounders vs. Orlando City SC, 10:30 p.m. — English: Kevin Egan/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andres Agulla
MLS 360, 7 p.m. — Liam McHugh/Kaylin Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Phillips/Christina Unkel
MLS Season Pass — All Games on Apple TV+ (subscription required)
Charlotte FC vs. Montreal Impact, 7:30 p.m. — English: Eric Krakauer/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: Adrian Garcia Marquez/Francisco Pinto//French: Frederic Lord/Vincent Destouches
New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United, 7:30 p.m. — English: Callum Williams/Calen Carr//Spanish: Moises Linares
Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m. — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham// Spanish: José Hernandez/Pablo Marino
Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo, 8:30 p.m. — English: Keith Costigan/Dan Gargan//Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro/Martin Zuniga
Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United, 9:30 p.m. — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Juan Arango/Carlos Suarez
LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 10:30 p.m. — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Raul Guzman/Sonny Guadarrama
Portland Timbers vs. New York City FC, 10:30 p.m. — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Mariano Trujillo
San Jose Earthquakes vs. St. Louis City SC, 10:30 p.m. — English: Chris Wittyngham/Danielle Slaton//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Miguel Gallardo
MLS Countdown, 7 p.m. — English: Jillian Sakovits/Nigel Reo-Coker/Andrew Wiebe//Spanish: Tony Cherchi/Melissa Ortiz/Diego Valeri
MLS Wrap-Up, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday) — English: Jillian Sakovits/Nigel Reo-Coker/Andrew Wiebe//Spanish: Tony Cherchi/Melissa Ortiz/Diego Valeri
NASCAR
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, Gladeville, TN
Qualifying — USA Network, noon
Race — USA Network, 3:30 p.m.
Countdown to Green: Xfinity Series — USA Network, 3 p.m.
Xfinity Series Post-Race Show — USA Network, 6 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series
Ally 400, Tennessee Superspeedway, Gladeville, TN
Qualifying — USA Network, 1 p.m.
Dale Jr. Download: Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.
NBA
Inside the Association — Stadium, 10 p.m.
NFL
Inside the League — Stadium, 3 p.m.
NHL
Quest for the Stanley Cup: Episode 6 — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
Quest for the Stanley Cup: Episode 7 — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
NWSL
Matchday 13
North Carolina Courage vs. Racing Louisville — Paramount+, 7 p.m.
Orlando Pride vs. Kansas City Current — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.
San Diego Wave vs. OL Reign — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.
Soccer
Women’s
International Friendly, Sparda Bank Hessen Stadium, Offenbach am Main, Germany
Germany vs. Vietnam — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:15 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Softball
Athletes Unlimited
AUX, Parkway Bank Sports Complex, Rosemont, IL
Team Garcia vs. Team Warren — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.
Team Leach vs. Team Warren — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Special Olympics
World Games Berlin 2023
Swimming — ESPN3/ESPN+, 7:30 a.m.
Beach Volleyball — ESPN3/ESPN+, 8 a.m.
Futsal — ESPN3/ESPN+, 8 a.m.
Powerlifting — ESPN3/ESPN+, 8 a.m.
Artistic Gymnastics — ESPN3/ESPN+, 9:15 a.m.
Basketball: 3×3 — ESPN3/ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Sunday)
Track & Field — ESPN3/ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Sunday)
Artistic Gymnastics — ESPN3/ESPN+, 4 a.m. (Sunday)
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.
On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.
Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.
Betting Above the Rim — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.
30 for 30: Bullies of Baltimore — ESPNews, 11 a.m.
30 for 30: The Luckiest Guy In The World, Part 1 — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.
30 for 30: The Luckiest Guy In The World, Part 2 — ESPN2, 12:30 p.m.
E60: Truth Be Told — ESPNews, 1 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.
In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.
Dickie V — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.
Becoming the G.O.A.T: The Tom Brady Story — Fubo Sports, 3 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.
ESPN Films: Fab Five — ESPNews, 4 p.m.
Fubo Sports Network Presents — Fubo Sports, 4:45 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.
In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 5 p.m.
E60: Once Upon a Time in Anaheim — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.
All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 9 p.m.
All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.
30 for 30: The U — ESPNU, 10 p.m.
W. Studios Fifty/50 Shorts: Let Noor Run & Girls Got Game — ESPN2, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
W. Studios Fifty/50 Shorts: The Rule of Sedona Prince & Home Field — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.
TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
30 for 30: The U: Part 2 — ESPNU, midnight
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
Tennis
Center Court: Finals: ATP Tour: Cinch Championships & Terra Wortmann Open//WTA Tour: Bett1Open/Rothesay Open//WTA Tour: Bad Homburg Open — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Sunday)
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
Track & Field
USA Track & Field
USATF NYC Grand Prix, Icahn Stadium, New York, NY
Finals — NBC/Peacock, 1 p.m.
UEFA U-21 EURO
Group Play — Matchday 2
Group B, Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest, Romania
Spain vs. Croatia — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.
Group A, Paichadze Stadium, Tbilisi, Georgia
Georgia vs. Belgium — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday, delayed)
USFL
Playoffs
North Division Championship, Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, OH
Michigan Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Maulers — NBC/Peacock, 8 p.m.
WNBA
Comissioners Cup
Phoenix Mercury at Seattle Storm — Twitter/KTVK/Amazon Prime Video (Seattle only)/KZJO, 9 p.m.
Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces — NBA TV/Indiana Fever Facebook/Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, 9 p.m.