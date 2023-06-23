All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 15

Sydney Swans vs. West Coast Eagles — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Fremantle Dockers vs. Essendon Bombers — FS2, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

CFL

Week 3

Montreal Alouettes at Hamilton Tiger-Cats — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Norwalk, OH

Qualifying Show 1 — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

BMW International Open, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Greater Hartford Open, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT

2nd Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 6:45 a.m.

Featured Holes: 5, 11, 15, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7 a.m.

Featured Groups: Viktor Hovland/Tom Kim/Rory McIlroy & Matt Fitzpatrick/Rickie Fowler/Collin Morikawa — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:15 a.m.

Marquee Group: Tony Finau/Jon Rahm/Scottie Scheffler — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:15 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Keegan Bradley/Emiliano Grillo/Xander Schauffele — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Wyndham Clark/Max Homa/Justin Thomas — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Holes: 15, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock (Terry Gannon/Aaron Oberholser/Brad Faxon//Billy Ray Brown//Smylie Kaufman), 3 p.m.

Main Feed — Peacock (Terry Gannon/Aaron Oberholser/Brad Faxon//Billy Ray Brown//Smylie Kaufman), 6 p.m.

PGA of America

Women’s PGA Championship, Baltusrol Golf Club (Lower Course), Springfield, NJ

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Morgan Pressel/Paige Mackenzie/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill//Karen Stupples//Amy Rogers

2nd Round — Peacock, 10 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 11 a.m.

2nd Round — Peacock, 5 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, NY

1st Round — Peacock, 1 p.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

Asian Tour

The 65th Korean Open Golf Championship, Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan-si, Republic of Korea

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Golfing the World: Buddy Trip Ireland — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Professional Fighters League

PFL 6, Overtime Elite Arena, Atlanta, GA

Regular Season: Welterweights & Lightweights — ESPN, 9 p.m.

UFC Live: Emmett vs. Topuria — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Sun, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto — NBC Sports California/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore — Root Sports/MASN, 7 p.m.

Texas at New York Yankees — Bally Sports Southwest/YES, 7 p.m.

Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox — NESN/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

New York Mets at Philadelphia — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Washington at San Diego — MASN2/MLB San Diego Padres, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco — MLB Network/Bally Sports Arizona (The Final Days)/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Milwaukee at Cleveland — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado — Bally Sports West/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 6:25 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Rackley Roofing 200, Nashville Superspeedway, Gladeville, TN

Qualifying — FS1, 4 p.m.

Race — FS1, 8 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NCTS Setup-Nashville — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, Gladeville, TN

Practice — USA Network, 5;30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

Ally 400, Tennessee Superspeedway, Gladeville, TN

Practice — USA Network, 6:30 p.m.

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.

2023 NBA Draft Review — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 13

Portland Thorns vs. Washington Spirit — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10:30 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Special Olympics

World Games Berlin 2023

Basketball — ESPN3/ESPN+, 7 a.m.

Handball — ESPN3/ESPN+, 7 a.m.

Swimming — ESPN3/ESPN+, 7:30 a.m.

Basketball: 3×3 — ESPN3/ESPN+, 8 a.m.

Futsal — ESPN3/ESPN+, 8 a.m.

Powerlifting — ESPN3/ESPN+, 8 a.m.

Beach Volleyball — ESPN3/ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.

Basketball: 3×3 Unified Sports — ESPN3/ESPN+, 1:45 p.m.

Artistic Gymnastics — ESPN3/ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

Basketball — ESPN3/ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

Futsal — ESPN3/ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

Swimming — ESPN3/ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

Track & Field — ESPN3/ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

Beach Volleyball — ESPN3/ESPN+, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Handball — ESPN3/ESPN+, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Powerlifting — ESPN3/ESPN+, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Basketball: 3×3 — ESPN3/ESPN+, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Soccer — ESPN3/ESPN+, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Artistic Gymnastics — ESPN3/ESPN+, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

30 for 30: Dream On, Part 1 — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

The Ringer: Local Angle — FanDuel TV, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: Dream On, Part 2 — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

Fubo News– Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

30 for 30: Dream On, Part 3 — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

Nine for IX: Let Them Wear Towels — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 11 a.m.

Nine for IX: Branded — ESPNU, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Nine for IX: Runner — ESPNU, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Nine for IX: The ’99ers — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Nine for IX: Pat XO — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

37 Words: Part 1: Too Pushy for a Woman — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

37 Words: Part 2: These Are Our Bodies — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

37 Words: Part 3: The Daughters of Title IX — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Pushing Forward: Title IX in the ACC — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

37 Words: Part 4: Generation Next — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Unfinished Business — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Nine for IX: Venus vs. — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Game ON — Women Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

E60: Once Upon a Time in Anaheim — ESPNews, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Center Court: Quarterfinal coverage: ATP Tour: Cinch Championships & Terra Wortmann Open//WTA Tour: Bett1Open/Rothesay Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Center Court: Semifinal Coverage: ATP Tour: Cinch Championships & Terra Wortmann Open//WTA Tour: Bett1Open/Rothesay Open — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

WNBA

Commissioners Cup

Dallas Wings at Los Angeles Sparks — Ion, 10 p.m.

New York Liberty at Atlanta Dream — Ion, 7:30 p.m.