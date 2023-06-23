All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
AFL — Round 15
Sydney Swans vs. West Coast Eagles — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Fremantle Dockers vs. Essendon Bombers — FS2, 5 a.m. (Saturday)
Boxing
Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
CFL
Week 3
Montreal Alouettes at Hamilton Tiger-Cats — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
Drag Racing
NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series
Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Norwalk, OH
Qualifying Show 1 — FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Golf
DP World Tour
BMW International Open, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 a.m.
PGA Tour
Greater Hartford Open, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT
2nd Round
Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 6:45 a.m.
Featured Holes: 5, 11, 15, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7 a.m.
Featured Groups: Viktor Hovland/Tom Kim/Rory McIlroy & Matt Fitzpatrick/Rickie Fowler/Collin Morikawa — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:15 a.m.
Marquee Group: Tony Finau/Jon Rahm/Scottie Scheffler — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:15 a.m.
Featured Group 1: Keegan Bradley/Emiliano Grillo/Xander Schauffele — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.
Featured Group 2: Wyndham Clark/Max Homa/Justin Thomas — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.
Featured Holes: 15, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.
Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock (Terry Gannon/Aaron Oberholser/Brad Faxon//Billy Ray Brown//Smylie Kaufman), 3 p.m.
Main Feed — Peacock (Terry Gannon/Aaron Oberholser/Brad Faxon//Billy Ray Brown//Smylie Kaufman), 6 p.m.
PGA of America
Women’s PGA Championship, Baltusrol Golf Club (Lower Course), Springfield, NJ
Announcers: Dan Hicks/Morgan Pressel/Paige Mackenzie/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill//Karen Stupples//Amy Rogers
2nd Round — Peacock, 10 a.m.
2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 11 a.m.
2nd Round — Peacock, 5 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions
Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, NY
1st Round — Peacock, 1 p.m.
1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)
Asian Tour
The 65th Korean Open Golf Championship, Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan-si, Republic of Korea
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 2 a.m. (Saturday)
Golfing the World: Buddy Trip Ireland — NLSE, 8 a.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
Professional Fighters League
PFL 6, Overtime Elite Arena, Atlanta, GA
Regular Season: Welterweights & Lightweights — ESPN, 9 p.m.
UFC Live: Emmett vs. Topuria — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
MLB
American League
Kansas City at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Sun, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto — NBC Sports California/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore — Root Sports/MASN, 7 p.m.
Texas at New York Yankees — Bally Sports Southwest/YES, 7 p.m.
Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox — NESN/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.
National League
Atlanta at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.
New York Mets at Philadelphia — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.
Washington at San Diego — MASN2/MLB San Diego Padres, 9:30 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco — MLB Network/Bally Sports Arizona (The Final Days)/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.
Interleague
Milwaukee at Cleveland — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado — Bally Sports West/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.
Houston at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
MLB Now — MLB Network, noon
Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 6 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m
Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 6:25 p.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.
MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
NASCAR
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Rackley Roofing 200, Nashville Superspeedway, Gladeville, TN
Qualifying — FS1, 4 p.m.
Race — FS1, 8 p.m.
NASCAR RaceDay: NCTS Setup-Nashville — FS1, 7:30 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, Gladeville, TN
Practice — USA Network, 5;30 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series
Ally 400, Tennessee Superspeedway, Gladeville, TN
Practice — USA Network, 6:30 p.m.
NBA
NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.
Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.
2023 NBA Draft Review — NBA TV, 8 p.m.
NFL
NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.
Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NHL
NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
NWSL
Matchday 13
Portland Thorns vs. Washington Spirit — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10:30 p.m.
Soccer
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.
Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.
Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.
Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.
Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.
Special Olympics
World Games Berlin 2023
Basketball — ESPN3/ESPN+, 7 a.m.
Handball — ESPN3/ESPN+, 7 a.m.
Swimming — ESPN3/ESPN+, 7:30 a.m.
Basketball: 3×3 — ESPN3/ESPN+, 8 a.m.
Futsal — ESPN3/ESPN+, 8 a.m.
Powerlifting — ESPN3/ESPN+, 8 a.m.
Beach Volleyball — ESPN3/ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.
Basketball: 3×3 Unified Sports — ESPN3/ESPN+, 1:45 p.m.
Artistic Gymnastics — ESPN3/ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Saturday)
Basketball — ESPN3/ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Saturday)
Futsal — ESPN3/ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Saturday)
Swimming — ESPN3/ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Saturday)
Track & Field — ESPN3/ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Saturday)
Beach Volleyball — ESPN3/ESPN+, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Handball — ESPN3/ESPN+, 4 a.m. (Saturday)
Powerlifting — ESPN3/ESPN+, 4 a.m. (Saturday)
Basketball: 3×3 — ESPN3/ESPN+, 5 a.m. (Saturday)
Soccer — ESPN3/ESPN+, 6 a.m. (Saturday)
Artistic Gymnastics — ESPN3/ESPN+, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
30 for 30: Dream On, Part 1 — ESPNews, 7 a.m.
The Ringer: Local Angle — FanDuel TV, 7 a.m.
The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
30 for 30: Dream On, Part 2 — ESPNews, 8 a.m.
Fubo News– Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
30 for 30: Dream On, Part 3 — ESPNews, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.
The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.
The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Carton Show — FS1, 9:30 a.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.
Nine for IX: Let Them Wear Towels — ESPNU, 10 a.m.
Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.
The Short List — NLSE, 11 a.m.
Nine for IX: Branded — ESPNU, 11 a.m.
NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.
All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
Nine for IX: Runner — ESPNU, noon
Live on the Line — Stadium, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon
The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
Nine for IX: The ’99ers — ESPNU, 1 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.
This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Nine for IX: Pat XO — ESPNU, 2 p.m.
NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
37 Words: Part 1: Too Pushy for a Woman — ESPNU, 3 p.m.
Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.
Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.
ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.
37 Words: Part 2: These Are Our Bodies — ESPNU, 4 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
37 Words: Part 3: The Daughters of Title IX — ESPNU, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.
Pushing Forward: Title IX in the ACC — ACC Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
37 Words: Part 4: Generation Next — ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Unfinished Business — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Nine for IX: Venus vs. — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.
Game ON — Women Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.
In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.
TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
E60: Once Upon a Time in Anaheim — ESPNews, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)
TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 2 a.m. (Saturday)
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)
Tennis
Center Court: Quarterfinal coverage: ATP Tour: Cinch Championships & Terra Wortmann Open//WTA Tour: Bett1Open/Rothesay Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.
Center Court: Semifinal Coverage: ATP Tour: Cinch Championships & Terra Wortmann Open//WTA Tour: Bett1Open/Rothesay Open — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Saturday)
WNBA
Commissioners Cup
Dallas Wings at Los Angeles Sparks — Ion, 10 p.m.
New York Liberty at Atlanta Dream — Ion, 7:30 p.m.