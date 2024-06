Katie Ledecky waves to the crowd after receiving her medal for the 400 freestyle final Saturday, June 15, 2024, during the first day of competition for the U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Men’s

Round 15

Carlton Blues vs. Geelong Cats — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

CFL

Week 3

Ottawa Redblacks at Montréal Alouetttes — TSN3/TSN5/CFL+, 7:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN3/TSN5, 7 p.m.

CONMEBOL Copa América

Group Play — Matchday 1

Group A, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Announcers — FS: John Strong/Stu Holden//Ana Jurka//Dr. Joe Machnik (rules)

Argentina vs. Canada — FS1/Univision/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Rob Stone/Clint Dempsey/Alexi Lalas/Carli Lloyd

Copa Tonight — FS1, 7 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 7 p.m.

Call It What You Want: Copa América Special — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

KLM Open, The International, Amsterdam, Netherlands

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

The Greater Hartford Open, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT

1st Round

Announcers — Golf Channel: Steve Sands/Frank Nobilo/Curt Byrum//Smylie Kaufman//Arron Oberholser

Main Feed with Max Homa/Scottie Scheffler — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Holes: 5, 11, 15, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:15 a.m.

Featured Groups: Jason Day/J.T. Poston & Keegan Bradley/Hideki Matsuyama — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10 a.m.

Marquee Groups: Wyndham Clark/Jordan Spieth & Shane Lowry/Justin Thomas — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:30 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Patrick Cantlay/Tony Finau — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m

Featured Group 2: Viktor Hovland/Collin Morikawa — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Hole: 15 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Hole: 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Golf Channel Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

PGA of America

Women’s PGA Championship, Sahalee Country Club, Sammamish, WA

Announcers: Grant Boone/Terry Gannon/Paige Mackenzie/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill//Karen Stupples

1st Round — Peacock, 4 p.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6 p.m.

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

Calder Cup Finals

Game 4, Acrisure Arena, Palm Desert, CA

Hershey Bears at Coachella Valley Firebirds — NHL Network, 10 p.m. (Coachella Valley leads series, 2-1)

Minor League Baseball

International League

Toledo Mud Hens at St. Paul Saints — Stadium, 8 p.m.

Diamond Dreams — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 295: Jones vs. Miocic (11/11/2023) — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko: Episode 3 — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

Seattle at Cleveland — Root Sports/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports North, 1 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox — Space City Home Network/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland — Bally Sports Kansas City/NBC Sports California, 3:30 p.m.

Baltimore at New York Yankees — MASN/YES, 4 p.m.

National League

MLB at Rickwood Field, Rickwood Field, Birmingham, AL

Announcers: Joe Davis/John Smoltz//Ken Rosenthal//Tom Verducci

San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt/Derek Jeter/David Ortiz/Alex Rodriguez

Baseball Night in America live from Rickwood Field, Birmingham, AL — Fox, 5:30 p.m.

Arizona at Washington — Dbacks.TV/MASN2, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Rockies.TV, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network (main), 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Central live from Rickwood Field, Birmingham, AL — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Network Special: Barnstorm Birmingham: A Juneteenth Celebration — MLB Network, 2:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NBA

Beyond the Arc — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN or ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Ultimate Draft — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN or ESPN2, 4 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Sup Final Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Olympic Trials

USA Diving

U.S. Olympic Diving Trials

Day 3, Allan Jones Aquatic Center, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN

Announcers: Ted Robinson/Cynthia Potter/Laura Wilkinson//Andrea Joyce

Women’s 3-Meter Springboard Preliminaries — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Men’s 10-Meter Platform Preliminaries — Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

Women’s 3-Meter Springboard Semifinal — USA Network/Peacock, 5 p.m.

Men’s 10-Meter Platform Semifinal — USA Network/Peacock, 7 p.m.

Women’s Synchronized 10-Meter Platform Final — NBC, 9 p.m. (delayed from 06/18)

USA Swimming

U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials

Day 4, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Rowdy Gaines/Elizabeth Beisel//Melissa Stark

Qualifying Heats: Women’s 200m Backstroke/Men’s 50m Freestyle/Men’s 200m Individual Medley — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Qualifying Heats — USA Network, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

Finals: Women’s 100m Freestyle/Men’s 200m Butterfly/Women’s 1500m Freestyle/Men’s 100m Freestyle//Semis: Women’s 200m Butterly/Men’s 200m Backstroke/Women’s 200m Breaststroke — NBC/Peacock, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal With David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Immortals: Cycling Greats — NLSE, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

Invincible: LeBron James — NLSE, 12:30 p.m.

The Immortals: Olympic Standouts — NLSE, 1:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

The Elle Duncan Show — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Short List: Underdogs — NLSE, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

TNT Sports Tonight — truTV, 6 p.m.

SportsLine Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

TNT Sports: The Line — truTV, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SportCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Oddball — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.,

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Cooligans — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Friday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 2 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 4:30 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Courtside: Berlin Ladies Open (WTA Tour)/Cinch Championships (ATP Tour)/Rothesay Opne (WTA Tour)/Terra Wortmann Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Courtside: Berlin Ladies Open (WTA Tour)/Cinch Championships (ATP Tour)/Rothesay Opne (WTA Tour)/Terra Wortmann Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

UEFA EURO 2024

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group C, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Announcers: Derek Rae/Robert Green//Mark Clattenburg (rules)

Slovenia vs. Serbia — FS1, 9 a.m.

UEFA Euro Today — FS1, 8 a.m.

Group C, Waldstadion, Frankfurt, Germany

Announcers: Darren Fletcher/Owen Hargreaves//Peter Schmeichel//Geoff Shreeves//Mark Clattenburg (rules)

Denmark vs. England — FS1, noon

UEFA Euro Today — FS1, 11 a.m.

Group B, Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Announcers: Ian Darke/Landon Donovan//Tom Rinaldi//Mark Clattenburg (rules)

Spain vs. Italy — Fox, 3 p.m.

UEFA Euro Today — Fox, 2 p.m.

UEFA Euro Today — Fox, 5 p.m.

Announcers: Jimmy Conrad/Melissa Ortiz/Maurice Edu/Ariane Hingst

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 8:30 a.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 11 a.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 11:30 a.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 2:30 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 5 p.m.

WNBA

Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky — Bally Sports Southwest/Marquee Sports Network, noon

Los Angeles Sparks at New York Liberty — Amazon Prime Video/WWOR, 7 p.m.