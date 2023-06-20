All Times Eastern
College Baseball
NCAA Men’s College World Series
Elimination Games, Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE
Oral Roberts vs. TCU — ESPN (Mike Monaco/Chris Burke/Ben McDonald/Dani Wexelman), 2 p.m.
Tennessee vs. LSU — ESPN (Karl Ravech/Eduardo Pérez/Kyle Peterson//Kris Budden), 7 p.m.
College Golf
Men’s and Women’s
Arnold Palmer Cup Highlights: Final Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualifying
Preliminary Round
2nd Round, DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Guadeloupe vs. Guyana — FS2, 4:30 p.m.
Martinique vs. Puerto Rico — FS2, 7 p.m.
Saint Kitts & Nevis vs. French Guiana — FS2, 9:30 p.m.
Golf
Ladies European Tour
German Masters, Golf & Country Club Seddiner See, Michendorf, Brandenburg, Germany
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 9 a.m. (delayed from 06/27/2023)
2023 Copper Rock Championship — Golf Channel,, 11 a.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, noon
Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.
School of Golf: Chapter 6: Slice Stoppers — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Golf’s Greatest Rounds: The Open Championship: 2014 — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler, Episode 2 — ESPN2, 8 p.m.
The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler, Episode 3 — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler, Episode 4 — ESPN, 10 p.m.
DC & RC — ESPN2, midnight
MLB
American League
Baltimore at Tampa Bay — MASN2/Bally Sports Sun, 6:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.
Seattle at New York Yankees — Root Sports/YES, 7 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota — NESN/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.
National League
Atlanta at Philadelphia — TBS/Bally Sports South/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — Marquee Sports Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington — Bally Sports Midwest/MASN, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco — MLB San Diego Padres/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.
Interleague
Toronto at Miami — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.
New York Mets at Houston — SNY/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Anaheim — TBS/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports West, 10 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
MLB Now — MLB Network, noon
2023 MLB Draft Combine — MLB Network, 1 p.m.
Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6 p.m.
MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS, 6 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
MLB on TBS Closer — TBS, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
NASCAR
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
NBA
NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
NBA Mock Draft Special — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight
NFL
NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NHL
NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Soccer
Men’s
International Friendly, Podgorica City Stadium, Podgorica, Montenegro
Montenegro vs. Czechia — Fubo Sports 10, 11:50 a.m.
International Friendly, Veltins Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany
Germany vs. Colombia — FS2, 2:30 p.m.
International Club Friendly, H-E-B Park, Edinburg, TX
Club América vs. Monterrey — TUDN, 8:30 p.m.
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.
Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.
Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.
Special Olympics
World Games Berlin 2023
Swimming — ESPN3/ESPN+, 7:30 a.m.
Volleyball — ESPN3/ESPN+, 7:30 a.m.
Hockey — ESPN3/ESPN+, 8 a.m.
Powerlifting — ESPN3/ESPN+, 8 a.m.
Rhythmic Gymnastics — ESPN3/ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)
Swimming — ESPN3/ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)
Track & Field — ESPN3/ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)
Volleyball — ESPN3/ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)
Hockey — ESPN3/ESPN+, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)
Powerlifting — ESPN3/ESPN+, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)
Soccer — ESPN3/ESPN+, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 8 a.m.
The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.
The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Carton Show — FS1, 9:30 a.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.
NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
Live on the Line — Stadium, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon
The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.
This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.
NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.
Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.
ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.
In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.
3-Day Weekend: Clemson — ACC Network, 9 p.m.
In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.
All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 9:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.
All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel — HBO, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.
In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
TMZ Sports — FS2, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Tennis
Center Court: ATP Tour: Cinch Championships & Terra Wortmann Open//WTA Tour: Bett1Open/Rothesay Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.
Center Court: ATP Tour: Cinch Championships & Terra Wortmann Open//WTA Tour: Bett1Open/Rothesay Open — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying
Group Play
Group J, Laugardalsvöllur, Reykjavik, Iceland
Iceland vs. Portugal — FS1, 2:30 p.m.
Group F, A. Le Coq Arena, Tallinn, Estonia
Estonia vs. Belgium — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.
Group E, Stadionul Zimbru, Chisinau, Moldova
Moldova vs. Poland — Fubo Sports, 2:32 p.m.
Group F, Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna, Austria
Austria vs. Sweden — Fubo Sports 8, 2:32 p.m.
Group J, Stadion Bilino Polje, Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Luxembourg — Fubo Sports 2, 2:35 p.m.
Group G, Huvepharma Arena, Razgrad, Bulgaria
Bulgaria vs. Serbia — Fubo Sports 3, 2:35 p.m.
Group E, Tórsvøllur, Tórshavn, Faroe Islands
Faroe Islands vs. Albania — Fubo Sports 4, 2:35 p.m.
Group G, Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary
Hungary vs. Lithuania — Fubo Sports 5, 2:35 p.m.
Group J, Rheinpark Stadion, Vaduz, Liechtenstein
Liechtenstein vs. Slovakia — Fubo Sports 6, 2:35 p.m.
Group A, Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway
Norway vs. Cyprus — Fubo Sports 7, 2:35 p.m.
Group A, Hampden Park, Glascow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Scotland vs Georgia — Fubo Sports 9, 2:35 p.m.
UEFA European Qualifiers Matchnight Highlights — FS1, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)
WNBA
Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.
Connecticut Sun at Seattle Storm — NBA TV/NBC Sports Boston/Amazon Prime Video (Seattle only)/KZJO, 10 p.m.
Minnesota Lynx at Los Angeles Sparks — CBS Sports Network/Bally Sports North Extra/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.