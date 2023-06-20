All Times Eastern

College Baseball

NCAA Men’s College World Series

Elimination Games, Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE

Oral Roberts vs. TCU — ESPN (Mike Monaco/Chris Burke/Ben McDonald/Dani Wexelman), 2 p.m.

Tennessee vs. LSU — ESPN (Karl Ravech/Eduardo Pérez/Kyle Peterson//Kris Budden), 7 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s and Women’s

Arnold Palmer Cup Highlights: Final Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualifying

Preliminary Round

2nd Round, DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Guadeloupe vs. Guyana — FS2, 4:30 p.m.

Martinique vs. Puerto Rico — FS2, 7 p.m.

Saint Kitts & Nevis vs. French Guiana — FS2, 9:30 p.m.

Golf

Ladies European Tour

German Masters, Golf & Country Club Seddiner See, Michendorf, Brandenburg, Germany

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 9 a.m. (delayed from 06/27/2023)

2023 Copper Rock Championship — Golf Channel,, 11 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, noon

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 6: Slice Stoppers — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: The Open Championship: 2014 — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler, Episode 2 — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler, Episode 3 — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler, Episode 4 — ESPN, 10 p.m.

DC & RC — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Tampa Bay — MASN2/Bally Sports Sun, 6:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Seattle at New York Yankees — Root Sports/YES, 7 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota — NESN/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Philadelphia — TBS/Bally Sports South/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — Marquee Sports Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington — Bally Sports Midwest/MASN, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco — MLB San Diego Padres/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Interleague

Toronto at Miami — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

New York Mets at Houston — SNY/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Anaheim — TBS/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports West, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

2023 MLB Draft Combine — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA Mock Draft Special — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, Podgorica City Stadium, Podgorica, Montenegro

Montenegro vs. Czechia — Fubo Sports 10, 11:50 a.m.

International Friendly, Veltins Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Germany vs. Colombia — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

International Club Friendly, H-E-B Park, Edinburg, TX

Club América vs. Monterrey — TUDN, 8:30 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Special Olympics

World Games Berlin 2023

Swimming — ESPN3/ESPN+, 7:30 a.m.

Volleyball — ESPN3/ESPN+, 7:30 a.m.

Hockey — ESPN3/ESPN+, 8 a.m.

Powerlifting — ESPN3/ESPN+, 8 a.m.

Rhythmic Gymnastics — ESPN3/ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)

Swimming — ESPN3/ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)

Track & Field — ESPN3/ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)

Volleyball — ESPN3/ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)

Hockey — ESPN3/ESPN+, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)

Powerlifting — ESPN3/ESPN+, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer — ESPN3/ESPN+, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Clemson — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel — HBO, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Center Court: ATP Tour: Cinch Championships & Terra Wortmann Open//WTA Tour: Bett1Open/Rothesay Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Center Court: ATP Tour: Cinch Championships & Terra Wortmann Open//WTA Tour: Bett1Open/Rothesay Open — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying

Group Play

Group J, Laugardalsvöllur, Reykjavik, Iceland

Iceland vs. Portugal — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Group F, A. Le Coq Arena, Tallinn, Estonia

Estonia vs. Belgium — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

Group E, Stadionul Zimbru, Chisinau, Moldova

Moldova vs. Poland — Fubo Sports, 2:32 p.m.

Group F, Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna, Austria

Austria vs. Sweden — Fubo Sports 8, 2:32 p.m.

Group J, Stadion Bilino Polje, Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Luxembourg — Fubo Sports 2, 2:35 p.m.

Group G, Huvepharma Arena, Razgrad, Bulgaria

Bulgaria vs. Serbia — Fubo Sports 3, 2:35 p.m.

Group E, Tórsvøllur, Tórshavn, Faroe Islands

Faroe Islands vs. Albania — Fubo Sports 4, 2:35 p.m.

Group G, Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary

Hungary vs. Lithuania — Fubo Sports 5, 2:35 p.m.

Group J, Rheinpark Stadion, Vaduz, Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein vs. Slovakia — Fubo Sports 6, 2:35 p.m.

Group A, Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway

Norway vs. Cyprus — Fubo Sports 7, 2:35 p.m.

Group A, Hampden Park, Glascow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Scotland vs Georgia — Fubo Sports 9, 2:35 p.m.

UEFA European Qualifiers Matchnight Highlights — FS1, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)

WNBA

Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Connecticut Sun at Seattle Storm — NBA TV/NBC Sports Boston/Amazon Prime Video (Seattle only)/KZJO, 10 p.m.

Minnesota Lynx at Los Angeles Sparks — CBS Sports Network/Bally Sports North Extra/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.