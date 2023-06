All Times Eastern

Editor’s Note: San Diego Padres games (Channel is called MLB San Diego Padres) are available through Major League Baseball via MLB.TV, MLB.com, Padres.com and certain providers (AT&T U-Verse, Charter, Cox, DirecTV, Fubo, Spectrum)

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 12

Port Adelaide Power vs. Hawthorn Hawks — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.

West Coast Eagles vs. Collingwood Magpies — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Western Bulldogs vs. Geelong Cats — FS2, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Gold Coast Suns vs. Adelaide Crows — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

College Baseball

NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament

Charlottesville Regional, Davenport Field at Disharoon Park, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA

Announcers: Anish Shroff/Devon Travis

Army vs. Virginia — ESPN+, noon

Oklahoma vs. East Carolina — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Gainesville Regional, Condron Family Ballpark, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL

Announcers: Mike Monaco/Xavier Scruggs

Texas Tech vs. UConn — ESPNU, noon

Florida A&M vs. Florida — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Lexington Regional, Kentucky Proud Park, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY

Announcers: John Schiffren/Todd Walker

Ball State vs. Kentucky — SEC Network, noon

Indiana vs. West Virginia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Clemson Regional, Doug Kingsmore Stadium, Clemson, SC

Announcers: Tom Hart/Kyle Peterson

Lipscomb vs. Clemson — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Charlotte vs. Tennessee — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Columbia Regional, Founders Park, University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC

Announcers: Derek Jones/Roddy Jones

North Carolina State vs. Campbell — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Central Connecticut State vs. South Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Conway Regional, Springs Brooks Stadium/Vrooman Field, Coastal Carolina University, Conway, SC

Announcers: Dani Wexelman/Jay Walker

North Carolina-Wilmington vs. Duke — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Rider vs. Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Nashville Regional, Hawkins Field, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN

Announcers: Mike Morgan/David Dellucci

Xavier vs. Oregon — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Eastern Illinois vs. Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Stillwater Regional, O’Brate Stadium, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, OK

Announcers: Victor Rojas/Keith Moreland

Washington vs. Dallas Baptist — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Oral Roberts vs. Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Terre Haute Regional, Bob Warn Field, Indiana State University, Terre Haute, IN

Announcers: Sam Ravech/Danan Hughes

Wright State vs. Indiana State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Iowa — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem Regional, David F. Couch Ballpark, Winston-Salem, NC

Announcers: Kevin Fitzgerald/Bobby Moranda

Northeastern vs. Maryland — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

George Mason vs. Wake Forest — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Auburn Regional, Plainsman Park, Auburn University, Auburn, AL

Announcers: Clay Matvick/Gregg Olson

Samford vs. Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Penn vs. Auburn — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Coral Gables Regional, Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, University of Miami, Coral Gables, FL

Announcers: Roy Philpott/Gaby Sanchez

Louisiana vs. Texas — Longhorn Network, 2 p.m.

Maine vs. Miami (FL) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Baton Rouge Regional, Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA

Announcers: Dave Neal/Ben McDonald

Tulane vs. LSU — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Sam Houston vs. Oregon State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville Regional, Baum–Walker Stadium at George Cole Field, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AK

Announcers: Mike Ferrin/Greg Swindell

Santa Clara vs. Arkansas — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Arizona vs. TCU — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Tuscaloosa Regional, Sewell-Thomas Stadium, University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, AL

Announcers: Richard Cross/Lance Cormier

Troy vs. Boston College — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Nicholls State vs. Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stanford Regional, Klein Field at Sunken Diamond, Stanford University, Stanford, CA

Announcers: Roxy Bernstein/Wes Clement

San Jose State vs. Stanford — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton vs. Texas A&M — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

ESPN Squeeze Play — ESPN+ (Kris Budden/Matt Schick/Chris Burke/Mike Rooney), 1 p.m.

Last In, Last Out — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Softball

NCAA Women’s College World Series

1st Round, USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, Oklahoma City, OK

Utah vs. Washington — ESPN2 (Beth Mowins/Jessica Mendoza/Michele Smith//Holly Rowe), 1 p.m. (postponed from 06/01)

Elimination Games, USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, Oklahoma City, OK

Stanford vs. Alabama — ESPN (Beth Mowins/Jessica Mendoza/Michele Smith//Holly Rowe), 7 p.m.

Oklahoma State vs. Utah/Washington loser — ESPN (Kevin Brown/Amanda Scarborough//Courtney Lyle), 9:30 p.m.

NCAA Softball Studio Update — ESPN (Pam Ward/Danielle Lawrie/Madison Shipman), 9 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, NH

Qualifying Show 1 — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Gran Premio de España, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 7:25 a.m.

Practice 2 — ESPN2, 10:55 a.m.

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

DP World Tour

Porsche European Open, Green Eagle Golf Courses, Hamburg, Germany

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

The Memorial Tournament, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, OH

2nd Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7 a.m.

Featured Groups: Matt Fitzpatrick/Xander Schauffele/Justin Thomas & Patrick Cantlay/Billy Horschel/Hideki Matsuyama — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:45 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 12, 15, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:45 a.m.

Marquee Group: Rory McIlroy/Jordan Spieth/Tyrell Hatton — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Emiliano Grillo/Viktor Hovland/Scottie Scheffler — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Jason Day/Collin Morikawa/Jon Rahm — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Holes: 15, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock (Terry Gannon/Frank Nobilo/Cury Byrum//Colt Knost//Arron Oberholser), 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Mizuho Americas Open, Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City, NJ

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Karen Stupples//Kay Cockerill

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Principal Charity Classic, Wakonda Club, Des Moines, IA

1st Round — Peacock, 3 p.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Live: Kara-France vs. Albaz — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay at Boston — Bally Sports Sun/NESN, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Houston — Bally Sports West/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota — Apple TV+, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Texas — Root Sports/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee at Cincinnati — Apple TV+, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington — WCAU/MASN, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Midwest/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego — Marquee Sports Network/MLB San Diego Padres, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague

Oakland at Miami — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at New York Mets — Sportsnet/SNY, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/YES/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco — MLB Network/MASN2/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Bettor’s Eye — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 4:25 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 7:25 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Toyota 200, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, IL

Qualifying — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.

NBA Finals Film Room: Game 1 — NBA TV (Nabil Karim/Chris Miles/Sam Mitchell/Earl Watson), 9 p.m.

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Media Day — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Media Day Recap — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: How They Got Here – East — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: How They Got Here – West — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Pickleball

PPA Tour

Texas Open, Oasis Pickleball Club, Rockwall, TX

Mixed Doubles — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 38

Sassuolo vs. Fiorentina — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

The Ringer: Local Angle — FanDuel TV, 7:30 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

Fubo News– Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

2023 Next Collegiate League Award Show — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 11:30 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

The B1G Story: The Brands Brothers — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Chasing Greatness – Wrestling Life — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

French Open, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

UEFA Champions League

Champions League Weekly — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

WNBA

Commissioners Cup

New York Liberty at Chicago Sky — Ion, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles Sparks at Phoenix Mercury — Ion, 10 p.m.

Dallas Wings at Washington Mystics — Ion, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas Aces at Atlanta Dream — Ion, 8 pm.