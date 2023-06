All Times Eastern

CFL

Week 2

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Toronto Argonauts — TSN4/TSN5/CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Baseball

NCAA Men’s College World Series

Day 3, Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE

Elimination Game

Announcers: Mike Monaco/Ben McDonald/Dani Wexelman

TCU vs. Virginia — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Winners Bracket

Announcers: Mike Monaco/Chris Burke/Kyle Peterson/Kris Budden

Oral Roberts vs. Florida — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League

Knockout Round

3rd Place Match, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV

Panama vs. Mexico — Univision/TUDN/Paramount+, 6 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 5 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League Today — CBS Sports Golazo Network/Paramount+, 5:30 p.m.

Final, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV

Canada vs. United States — Univision/TUDN/Paramount+, 9 p.m.

Futbol central — Univision/TUDN, 8 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League Bridge Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network/Paramount+, 8 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network/Paramount+, 11 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula 1 World Championship

Grand Prix du Canada, Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Race — ABC, 2 p.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ABC, 12:30 p.m.

The Grandstand with Daniel Ricciardo and Will Arnett: Grand Prix du Canada — ESPN2, 1:55 p.m.

Golf

USGA

U.S. Open, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles, CA

Announcers: Play-by-play: Dan Hicks/Terry Gannon/Steve Sands//Tower: Brad Faxon/Curt Byrum/Peter Jacobsen/Steve Sands/Jimmy Roberts//Analysts: Paul Azinger/Brandel Chamblee/Nick Dougherty/Brad Faxon/Paul McGinley/Morgan Pressel//On-Course: Notah Begay III/Jim Gallagher, Jr./Smylie Kaufman/Aaron Oberhauser/John Wood//Interviews: Damon Hack//Essays: Jimmy Roberts

Final Round

Main Feed — Peacock, noon

Featured Groups: Abraham Ancer/Adam Hadwin & Gordon Sargent/Yuto Katsuragawa — Peacock/usopen.com, 12:40 p.m.

Main Feed — NBC, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 6, 14, 15 — Peacock/usopen.com, 2 p.m.

Featured Group 1: Hideki Matsuyama/Cameron Smith — Peacock/usopen.com, 4:35 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Bryson DeChambeau/Tom Kim — Peacock/usopen.com, 4:46 p.m.

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

U.S. Open All Access — Peacock, 2 p.m.

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Meijer LPGA Classic, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, MI

Announcers: Grant Boone/Kelly Tilghman/Karen Stupples/Tom Abbott/Angela Stanford

Final Round — NBC Sports app/NBCSports.com, 1 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 2 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, Road America, Elkhart Lake, WI

Announcers: Leigh Diffey/Townsend Bell/James Hinchcliffe//Kevin Lee//Dillon Welch

Race — USA Network/Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

Pre-Race Show — USA Network/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Post-Race Show — USA Network/Peacock, 3:30 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

St. Paul Saints at Louisville Bats — Stadium, 1 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Combate Global

Men’s Featherweights/Women’s Atomweights, Unipro Univision Studios, Miami, FL

Christian Perez vs. Bruno Cannetti/Melissa Gomez vs. Anna Somers — Univision/TUDN, 11 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Middleweight Brawls — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier (07/02/2022) — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Heavyweight Champions — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

New York Yankees at Boston — YES/NESN, 1:30 p.m. (rescheduled from 06/17)

Anaheim at Kansas City — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Texas — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle — NBC Sports Chicago/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

New York Yankees at Boston — ESPN (Karl Ravech/David Cone/Eduardo Pérez//Buster Olney), 7 p.m.

National League

Colorado at Atlanta — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Southeast, 1:30 p.m.

Miami at Washington — Bally Sports Florida/MASN, 1:30 p.m.

St. Louis at New York Mets — MLB Network/Bally Sports Midwest/WPIX, 1:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers — NBC Sports Bay Area/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs — Peacock (Brendan Burke/Jim Palmer/Joe Girardi//Ahmed Fareed), 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston — Bally Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 2 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oakland — NBC Sports Philadelphia/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego — Bally Sports Sun/MLB San Diego Padres, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame — Peacock (Ahmed Fareed/Cameron Maybin), 12:30 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 2 p.m.

MLB Sunday Leadoff Postgame — Peacock (Ahmed Fareed/Cameron Maybin), 4 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN (Nicole Briscoe/Jeff Passan/Xavier Scruggs), 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: A Conversation-Juneteenth — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 4:30 p.m.

High Tops: Best of the Playoffs 2023 — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NHL

Top Shelf: 2023 Playoffs: Plays of the 1st Round — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Top Shelf: 2023 Playoffs: Plays of the 2nd Round — NHL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Top Shelf: 2023 Playoffs: Plays of the Conference Finals — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Top Shelf: 2023 Playoffs: Plays of the Stanley Cup Final — NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 12

Racing Louisville vs. NJ/NY Gotham — CBS, 4 p.m.

Chicago Red Stars vs. Portland Thorns — Paramount+, 6 p.m.

Kansas City Current vs. Washington Spirit — Paramount+, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Softball

Athletes Unlimited: AUX

Team Taylor vs. Team Filler — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Team Leach vs. Teach Taylor — ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.

Special Olympics

World Games Berlin 2023

Rhythmic Gymnastics — ESPN3/ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Monday)

Track & Field — ESPN3/ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Monday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

E60: The Great Imposter And Me — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

SEC Storied: Hold the Rope — ESPNU, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

ACC Traditions: Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 7:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Batting Above The Rim — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Dickie V — ESPNews, 10:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Dear Black Athlete — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts — ESPNU, 11 a.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Why I Play — ESPN2, noon

Speak Up: The ACC Salutes Scholar Athletes — ACC Network, noon

B1G Trailblazers: Barry Alvarez — Big Ten Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Fate of a Sport — ESPNews, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

The Undefeated Presents: Monochrome — ESPN2, 12:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

E60: The Survivor — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

E60: Once Upon a Time in Anaheim — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

SC Featured: Nothing Else Matters — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

E60: Peace of Mind — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Four Days in October — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

The B1G Moment: Ben Brust’s Halfcourt Shot — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Florida State — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: Symba — Fubo Sports, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

Center Court: ATP Tour: Cinch Championships & Terra Wortmann Open//WTA Tour: Bett1Open/Rothesay Open — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Monday)

UEFA 2024 Euro Qualifiers

UEFA European Qualifiers Matchweek Highlights — FS1, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

UEFA Nations League

Championship Round

3rd Place Match, De Grolsch Veste, Enschede, Netherlands

Netherlands vs. Italy — Fubo Sports, 8:47 a.m.

Final, Stadion Feijenoord ‘De Kuip,’ Rotterdam, Netherlands

Croatia vs. Spain — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA Nations League Match Day — Fox, 2 p.m.

UEFA Nations League Matchweek Highlights — FS1, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

USFL

Week 10

New Orleans Breakers vs. Houston Gamblers (at Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN) — FS1, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers — Fox, 7 p.m.

WNBA

Commissioners Cup

Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics — Twitter/Marquee Sports Network/NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever — CBS Sports Network/Bally Sports South/Indiana Fever Facebook, 4 p.m.

Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty — CBS, noon

Connecticut Sun at Los Angeles Sparks — NBC Sports Boston/Spectrum SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces — NBA TV/Bally Sports North/Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, 9 p.m.