All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 14

Carlton Blues vs. Gold Coast Suns — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Western Bulldogs — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Boxing

Showtime Boxing International

WBO Interim World Super Welterweight Title, Gold Coast Convention Centre, Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia

Tim Tszyu vs. Carlos Ocampo — Showtime, 11:30 p.m.

CFL

Week 2

Edmonton Elks at BC Lions — TSN1/TSN3/CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Baseball

NCAA Men’s College World Series

Bracket 2, Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE

Stanford vs. Wake Forest — ESPN (Karl Ravech/Ben McDonald/Eduardo Pérez//Dani Wexelman), 2 p.m.

Tennessee vs. LSU — ESPN (Mike Monaco/Chris Burke/Kyle Peterson//Kris Budden), 7 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula 1 World Championship

Grand Prix du Canada, Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 12:25 p.m.

Qualifying — ESPN2, 3:55 p.m.

Golf

USGA

U.S. Open, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles, CA

Announcers: Play-by-play: Dan Hicks/Terry Gannon/Steve Sands//Tower: Brad Faxon/Curt Byrum/Peter Jacobsen/Steve Sands/Jimmy Roberts//Analysts: Paul Azinger/Brandel Chamblee/Nick Dougherty/Brad Faxon/Paul McGinley/Morgan Pressel//On-Course: Notah Begay III/Jim Gallagher, Jr./Smylie Kaufman/Aaron Oberhauser/John Wood//Interviews: Damon Hack//Essays: Jimmy Roberts

3rd Round

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 1 p.m.

U.S. Open All Access — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Meijer LPGA Classic, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, MI

Announcers: Grant Boone/Karen Stupples/Tom Abbott/Angela Stanford

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Hockey

AHL Calder Cup Finals

Game 5, Giant Center, Hershey, PA

Coachella Valley Firebirds at Hershey Bears — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Gwinnett Stripers at Nashville Sounds — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Vettori vs. Cannonier, UFC Apex, Enterprise, NV

Prelims — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN, 10 p.m.

UFC Live: Vettori vs. Cannonier — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

PFL 2023 Top Finishes Countdown — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Middleweight Brawls — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Middleweight Title Timeline — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Detroit at Minnesota — MLB Network/Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Anaheim at Kansas City — FS1/Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle — NBC Sports Chicago/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Texas — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Southwest, 4 p.m.

New York Yankees at Boston — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

National League

Colorado at Atlanta — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Southeast, 4 p.m.

Miami at Washington — Bally Sports Florida/MASN, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at New York Mets — Bally Sports Midwest/WPIX, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers — NBC Sports Bay Area/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/MASN2/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston — Bally Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oakland — NBC Sports Philadelphia/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona — FS1/Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

2023 Draft Combine Preview — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 3:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

Baseball Night in America — Fox, 7 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

Matchday 19

MLS Season Pass — All Games on Apple TV+ (subscription required)

New York City FC vs. Columbus Crew, 3:30 p.m. — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Pablo Ramirez/Carlos Ruiz

D.C. United vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m. — English: Tyler Terens/Devon Kerr//Spanish: Jose Hernandez/Pablo Marino

New England Revolution vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla

Nashville SC vs. St. Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m. — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro/Martin Zuniga

Sporting Kansas City vs. LAFC, 8:30 p.m. — English: Chris Wittyngham/Jamie Watson//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Francisco Pinto

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Portland Timbers, 10:30 p.m. — English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Max Cordaro

MLS Countdown, 3 & 7 p.m. — English: Jillian Sakovits/Nigel Reo-Coker/Andrew Wiebe//Spanish: Tony Cherchi/Jaime Macias/Miguel Gallardo

MLS Wrap Up, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday) — English: Jillian Sakovits/Nigel Reo-Coker/Andrew Wiebe//Spanish: Tony Cherchi/Jaime Macias/Miguel Gallardo

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 6 p.m.

NFL

Inside the League — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

NHL

Quest for the Stanley Cup: Episode 6 — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 12

San Diego Wave vs. Angel City — CBS, 4 p.m.

North Carolina Courage vs. Orlando Pride — Paramount+, 7 p.m.

Houston Dash vs. OL Reign — Paramount+, 8:30 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

Club International Friendly, Estadio Nemesio Díez, Toluca, Mexico

América vs. Toluca — Univision/TUDN, 9:55 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Special Olympics

World Games Berlin 2023

Opening Ceremony — ABC (Kevin Neghandi/Jen Lada/Daina Shilts/Tim Tebow/Julie Foudy), 3 p.m.

Rhythmic Gymnastics — ESPN3/ESPN+, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: The American Gladiators Documentary, Part 1 — ESPNews, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: The American Gladiators Documentary, Part 2 — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Betting Above the Rim — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward: New Teammates — NBC, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: Long Odds — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

30 for 30: June 17, 1994 — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

ACC Traditions: NC State — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Forgotten Champions — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Fubo Sports Network Presents — Fubo Sports, 4:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: Elway to Marino — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Clemson — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Game ON — Women Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

30 for 30: You Don’t Know Bo — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

The B1G Moment: Pandemonium in Piscataway — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Rhoden’s Last Trip — ESPNews, 8:30 p.m.

30 for 30: The Band That Wouldn’t Die — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Atlanta — ACC Network, 9:30 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Sole Survivor — ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Monochrome — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: A Love Letter to Black Women — ESPNews, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Long Live Seven: The Bryce Gowdy Story — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

30 for 30: The Luckiest Guy In The World, Part 3 — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

30 for 30: The Luckiest Guy In The World, Part 4 — ESPN2, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Finals: Boss Open (ATP Tour)/Libema Open (ATP/WTA)/Rothesay Open (WTA Tour), 6 a.m. (Sunday)

UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers

Group Play

Group G, Dariaus ir Gireno stadionas, Kaunas, Lithuania

Lithuania vs. Bulgaria — FS1, 8:50 a.m.

Group J, Stade de Luxembourg, Gasperich, Luxembourg

Luxembourg vs. Liechtenstein — Fox Soccer Plus, 8:50 a.m.

Group G, Gradski Stadion Podgorica, Podgorica, Montenegro

Montenegro vs. Hungary — Fubo Sports 8, 11:47 a.m.

Group A, Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway

Norway vs. Scotland — FS1, noon

Group F, Dalga Arena, Baku, Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan vs. Estonia — Fox Soccer Plus, noon

Group E, Tórsvøllur, Torshavn, Faroe Islands

Faroe Islands vs. Czechia — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

Group J, Laugardalsvöllur, Reykjavik, Iceland

Iceland vs. Slovakia — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Group J, Estádio do Sport Lisboa Benfica, Lisbon, Portugal

Portugal vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina — Fubo Sports, 2:32 p.m.

Group F, King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium

Belgium vs. Austria — Fubo Sports 8, 2:32 p.m.

Group E, Air Albania Stadium, Tirana, Albania

Albania vs. Moldova — Fubo Sports 2, 2:35 p.m.

Group A, AEK Arena, Larnaca, Cyprus

Cyprus vs. Georgia — Fubo Sports 3, 2:35 p.m.

UEFA European Qualifiers Matchday — FS1, 11 a.m.

UEFA European Qualifiers Matchnight Highlights — FS2, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

USFL

Week 10

Pittsburgh Maulers vs. New Jersey Generals (at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, OH) — USA Network, 1 p.m.

Birmingham Stallions at Memphis Showboats — Fox, 4 p.m.

WNBA

Commissioners Cup

Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings — CBS, 2 p.m.