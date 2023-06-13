All Times Eastern
College Basketball
The Journey: Big Ten Basketball — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.
First Dance — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.
Golf
Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, noon
Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler, Episode 3 — ESPN, 10 p.m.
DC & RC — ESPN2, midnight
MLB
American League
Toronto at Baltimore — Sportsnet One/MASN2, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Texas — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland — Bally Sports Sun/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.
National League
San Francisco at St. Louis — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Interleague
Atlanta at Detroit — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at Boston — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NENS, 7 p.m.
New York Yankees at New York Mets — TBS (Brian Anderson/Jeff Francoeur)/YES/WPIX, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Washington at Houston — MASN/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego — Bally Sports Great Lakes/MLB San Diego Padres, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)
Miami at Seattle — Bally Sports Florida/Root Sports, 9;30 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/NBC Sports Chicago/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
MLB Now — MLB Network, noon
Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.
MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS (Lauren Shehadi/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins), 6:30 p.m.
Inside Baseball — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
MLB on TBS Closer — TBS (Lauren Shehadi/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins), 10 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
NASCAR
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.
NBA
Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.
NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.
Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.
NBA Finals Film Room: Game 5 — NBA TV, 9 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.
Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs
Stanley Cup Final
Game 5, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV
Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights — CBC/Sportsnet (Chris Cuthbert/Craig Simpson/Kyle Bukauskas)/TVA Sports/TNT (Kenny Albert/Eddie Olczyk/Keith Jones/Darren Pang//Jackie Redmond)/truTV, 8 p.m. (Vegas leads series, 3-1)
NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Pregame — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
The Point — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
NHL on TNT Face Off live from Paradise, NV — TNT/truTV (Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Wayne Gretzky/Henrik Lundqvist), 7 p.m.
Hockey Central live from Paradise, NV — Sportsnet (Ron MacLean/David Amber/Kevin Bieksa/Jennifer Botterill/Elliotte Friedman/Kelly Hrudey), 7:30 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Post Game — NHL Network, 11 p.m.
NHL on TNT Post Game Show — TNT (Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Wayne Gretzky/Henrik Lundqvist), 11 p.m.
Soccer
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.
Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.
Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Softball
Athletes Unlimited
Team Zerkle vs. Team Mulipola — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.
Team Mulipola vs. Team Garcia — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
The Undefeated Presents: Sole Survivor — ESPNews, 7 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.
The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.
The Undefeated Presents: Monochrome — ESPNews, 7:30 a.m.
The Undefeated Presents: A Love Letter to Black Women — ESPNews, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
The Undefeated Presents: Long Live Seven: The Bryce Gowdy Story — ESPNews, 8:30 a.m.
The Ringer: Beyond the Arc — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m
The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.
The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Undefeated: Finding Free — ESPNews, 9:30 a.m.
Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9:30 a.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.
Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.
NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
Live on the Line — Stadium, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon
The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.
This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.
NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.
Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.
ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
All Access the ACC Life — ACC Network, 6 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
3-Day Weekend: Winston-Salem — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.
In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.
30 for 30: The Luckiest Guy in The World, Part 3 — ESPN, 8 p.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.
30 for 30: The Luckiest Guy in The World, Part 4 — ESPN, 9 p.m.
In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.
In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Tennis
Courtside Live: Boss Open (ATP Tour)/Libema Open (ATP/WTA)/Rothesay Open (WTA Tour), 5 a.m. (Wednesday)
WNBA
Commissioners Cup
Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever — Twitter/NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports Network/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.
Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty — CBS Sports Network/Bally Sports Southeast/YES app, 8 p.m.
Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury — CBS Sports Network/Amazon Prime Video (Seattle only)/KZJO/KPHE, 10 p.m.