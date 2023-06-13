All Times Eastern

College Basketball

The Journey: Big Ten Basketball — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.

First Dance — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Golf

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, noon

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler, Episode 3 — ESPN, 10 p.m.

DC & RC — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

Toronto at Baltimore — Sportsnet One/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Texas — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland — Bally Sports Sun/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

National League

San Francisco at St. Louis — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague

Atlanta at Detroit — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Boston — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NENS, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at New York Mets — TBS (Brian Anderson/Jeff Francoeur)/YES/WPIX, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Washington at Houston — MASN/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego — Bally Sports Great Lakes/MLB San Diego Padres, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Miami at Seattle — Bally Sports Florida/Root Sports, 9;30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/NBC Sports Chicago/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS (Lauren Shehadi/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins), 6:30 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS (Lauren Shehadi/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins), 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.

NBA Finals Film Room: Game 5 — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stanley Cup Final

Game 5, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights — CBC/Sportsnet (Chris Cuthbert/Craig Simpson/Kyle Bukauskas)/TVA Sports/TNT (Kenny Albert/Eddie Olczyk/Keith Jones/Darren Pang//Jackie Redmond)/truTV, 8 p.m. (Vegas leads series, 3-1)

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Pregame — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off live from Paradise, NV — TNT/truTV (Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Wayne Gretzky/Henrik Lundqvist), 7 p.m.

Hockey Central live from Paradise, NV — Sportsnet (Ron MacLean/David Amber/Kevin Bieksa/Jennifer Botterill/Elliotte Friedman/Kelly Hrudey), 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Post Game — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL on TNT Post Game Show — TNT (Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Wayne Gretzky/Henrik Lundqvist), 11 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Softball

Athletes Unlimited

Team Zerkle vs. Team Mulipola — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

Team Mulipola vs. Team Garcia — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

The Undefeated Presents: Sole Survivor — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Monochrome — ESPNews, 7:30 a.m.

The Undefeated Presents: A Love Letter to Black Women — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Long Live Seven: The Bryce Gowdy Story — ESPNews, 8:30 a.m.

The Ringer: Beyond the Arc — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Undefeated: Finding Free — ESPNews, 9:30 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9:30 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

All Access the ACC Life — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Winston-Salem — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

30 for 30: The Luckiest Guy in The World, Part 3 — ESPN, 8 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

30 for 30: The Luckiest Guy in The World, Part 4 — ESPN, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Boss Open (ATP Tour)/Libema Open (ATP/WTA)/Rothesay Open (WTA Tour), 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

WNBA

Commissioners Cup

Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever — Twitter/NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports Network/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty — CBS Sports Network/Bally Sports Southeast/YES app, 8 p.m.

Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury — CBS Sports Network/Amazon Prime Video (Seattle only)/KZJO/KPHE, 10 p.m.