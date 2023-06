All Times Eastern

College Baseball

NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament

Hattiesburg Super Regional

Game 3, Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field, University of Southern Mississippi, Hattiesburg, MS

Announcers: Roy Philpott/Todd Walker

Tennessee vs. Southern Mississippi — ESPN2, 6 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Stanford Super Regional

Game 3, Klein Field at Sunken Diamond, Stanford University, Stanford, CA

Announcers: Mike Monaco/Kyle Peterson

Stanford vs. Texas — ESPN, 8 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Golf

The Ringer: Fairway Rollin’ — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

PGA Tour Classic: 1997 Byron Nelson Classic — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Classic: 2012 Wells Fargo Championship — CBS Sports Network, midnight

PGA Tour Classic: 1998 Colonial — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Mixed Martial Arts

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler: Episode 1 — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler: Episode 2 — ESPN, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Texas — MLB Network/Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland — Bally Sports Sun/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

National League

San Francisco at St. Louis — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague

Atlanta at Detroit — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Boston — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NESN, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City — MLB Network/Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Miami at Seattle — Bally Sports Florida/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight Post Game — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, midnight

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

NBA Finals

Game 5, Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Announcers: Mike Breen/Mark Jackson/Jeff Van Gundy//Lisa Salters

Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets — ABC, 8:30 p.m. (Denver leads series, 3-1)

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV (Adam Lefkoe/Tim Doyle/Vince Goodwill/Chris Raybon), 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime at the NBA Finals: Game 5 Pregame — NBA TV (Matt Winer/Brendan Haywood/Steve Smith/Isiah Thomas), 6:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN (Mike Greenberg/Jalen Rose/Stephen A. Smith/Michael Wilbon/Adrian Wojnarowski) — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC (Mike Greenberg/Jalen Rose/Stephen A. Smith/Michael Wilbon/Adrian Wojnarowski) — 8 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime at the NBA Finals: Game 5 Postgame — NBA TV (Matt Winer/Brendan Haywood/Steve Smith/Isiah Thomas), 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Quest for the Stanley Cup: Episode 5 — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Softball

Athletes Unlimited

Team Mulipola vs. Team Garcia — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Team Zerkle vs. Team Garcia — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE , 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

E60: Once Upon a Time in Anaheim — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m,

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SportCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Game On — Women Sports Network, 8 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.

Sportswoman: The Ups and Downs — Women Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Duke — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

The B1G Story: Tunnel Walk Tribute — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Winston-Salem — ACC Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Surfing’s Dirty Secrets — BBC News, 10:30 p.m.

The B1G Moment: Nebraska Hail Mary — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Boss Open (ATP Tour)/Libema Open (ATP/WTA)/Rothesay Open (WTA Tour), 5 a.m. (Tuesday)