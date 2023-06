All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 13

Melbourne Demons vs. Collingwood Magpies — FS1, 1 a.m. (Monday)

CFL

Week 1

Saskatchewan Roughriders at Edmonton Elks — TSN1/TSN3/CFL+, 7 p.m.

College Baseball

NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament

Charlottesville Super Regional

Game 3, Davenport Field at Disharoon Park, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA

Announcers: John Schiffren/Lance Cormier

Duke vs. Virginia — ESPN2, noon (series tied 1-1)

Hattiesburg Super Regional

Game 1, Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field, University of Southern Mississippi, Hattiesburg, MS

Announcers: Roy Philpott/Todd Walker

Tennessee vs. Southern Mississippi — ESPNU, noon (resumption from 06/10)

Winston-Salem Super Regional

Game 2, David F. Couch Ballpark, Winston-Salem, NC

Announcers: Mike Ferrin/Gaby Sanchez

Alabama vs. Wake Forest — ESPN, noon (Wake Forest leads series, 1-0)

Hattiesburg Super Regional

Game 2, Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field, University of Southern Mississippi, Hattiesburg, MS

Announcers: Roy Philpott/Todd Walker

Tennessee vs. Southern Mississippi — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Baton Rouge Super Regional

Game 2, Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA

Announcers: Tom Hart/Ben McDonald

LSU vs. Kentucky — ESPN2, 6 p.m. (LSU leads series, 1-0)

Eugene Super Regional

Game 3, PK Park, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Announcers: Roxy Bernstein/Xavier Scruggs

Oregon vs. Oral Roberts — ESPNU, 6 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Stanford Super Regional

Game 2, Klein Field at Sunken Diamond, Stanford University, Stanford, CA

Announcers: Mike Monaco/Kyle Peterson

Stanford vs. Texas — ESPN2, 9 p.m. (Texas leads series, 1-0)

Squeeze Play — ESPN+ (Kris Budden/Matt Schick/Mike Rooney), noon

Cycling

Critérium du Dauphiné

Stage 8: Le Pont-de-Claix to La Bastille — CNBC, 7 a.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, TN

Qualifying Show 2 — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

Finals — FS1, 7 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour/Ladies European Tour

Scandinavian Mixed, Ullna Golf & Country Club, Stockholm, Sweden

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Canadian Open, Oakdale Golf & Country Club, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Final Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:45 a.m.

Marquee Group: Brent Grant/Cameron Young — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 9, 11, 14 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Featured Groups: Ryan Moore/Sahith Theegala & Ludvig Aberg/Matt Kuchar — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Harrison Endycott/Tyrell Hatton — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1:30 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Matt Fitzpatrick/Carl Yuan — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1:30 p.m.

Featured Holes: 9, 14 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1:30 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock (Steve Sands/John Cook/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Billy Ray Brown/Smylie Kaufman), 1:30 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS (Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Ian Baker-Finch/Frank Nobilo//Dottie Pepper//Mark Immelman//Colt Knost//Amanda Renner), 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Shoprite LPGA Classic, Seaview Golf Club, Galloway, NJ

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill/Karen Stupples

Final Round — Peacock, 2 p.m.

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

American Family Insurance Championship. University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, WI

Final Round — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Final Round — Golf Channel, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

Korn Ferry Tour

BMW Charity Pro-Am, Thornblade Club/Carolina Country Club, Greer, SC

Final Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Pacific Coast League

Oklahoma City Dodgers at El Paso Chihuahuas — Stadium, 8 p.m.

Miscellaneous

The 2023 World’s Strongest Man — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

PFL 2023 Top Finishes Countdown — ESPN2, midnight

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Middleweight Knockouts — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier (07/02/2022) — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Monday)

MLB

American League

Houston at Cleveland — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 1:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore — Bally Sports Kansas City/MASN2, 1:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto — Bally Sports North/Sportsnet, 1:30 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Sun, 1:30 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim — Root Sports/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

Boston at New York Yankees — ESPN (Karl Ravech/David Cone/Eduardo Perez//Buster Olney), 7 p.m.

National League

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia — Spectrum SportsNet LA/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.

New York Mets at Pittsburgh — SNY/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta — MASN/Bally Sports Southeast, 1:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado — MLB San Diego Padres/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco — Marquee Sports Network/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Interleague

Arizona at Detroit — Peacock (Brendan Burke/Luis Gonzalez/Kirk Gibson), 11:30 a.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame — Peacock (Ahmed Fareed/Nick Swisher), 11 a.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

MLB Sunday Leadoff Postgame — Peacock (Ahmed Fareed/Nick Swisher), 2:30 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN (Kevin Connors/Tim Kurkjian/Jessica Mendoza/Jeff Passan), 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 18

Free Games — All Games on Apple TV

St. Louis City SC vs. LA Galaxy, 1 p.m. (also on Fox) — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro

Portland Timbers vs. FC Dallas, 10 p.m. (also on FS1) — English: Mark Followill/Danielle Slaton//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Diego Arrioja

MLS Countdown, 12:30 & 9:30 p.m. — English: Andrew Wiebe/Calen Carr//Spanish: Stefano Fusaro/Jaime Macias

MLS Prematch — Fox, 12:30 p.m.

MLS Wrap-Up, 3 p.m. & midnight — English: Andrew Wiebe/Calen Carr//Spanish: Stefano Fusaro/Jaime Macias

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, CA

Race — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Sonoma — FS1, 2 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Sonoma — Fox, 3 p.m.

NBA

NBA Live at the Finals: Media Availability — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL

Inside the League — Stadium, 2 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 11

Houston Dash vs. NJ/NY Gotham — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Orlando Pride vs. Portland Thorns — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Olympics

Chasing Gold: Paris 2024

Soccer

Ronaldo vs. Messi — Fubo Sports, 2 p.m.

Cristiano Ronaldo: The One and Only — Fubo Sports, 3:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

E60: Pictures: Life as Matt — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SEC Storied: Tigers United — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Batting Above The Rim — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

E60: Once Upon a Time in Anaheim — ESPN, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

3-Day Weekend: Winston-Salem — ACC Network, 12:30 p.m.

Beyond Limits: Who I Am — CBS, 1:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

ACC Traditions: North Carolina — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

B1G Trailblazers: Tony Dungy — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 5 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 5:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas — Fubo Sports, 7 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Game On — Women Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Sportswoman — Women Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

French Open, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Men’s Final: Novak Djokovic vs. Casper Ruud — NBC (Dan Hicks/Mary Carillo/John McEnroe), 9 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at Roland Garros — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

USFL

Week 9

Birmingham Stallions vs. Houston Gamblers (at Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN) — Peacock, 1 p.m./NBC, 2 p.m. (joined in progress)

Philadelphia Stars vs. New Jersey Generals (at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, OH) — Fox, 7 p.m.

WNBA

Dallas Wings at New York Liberty — ABC, 1 p.m.

Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces — ESPN3/Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, 3 p.m.

Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm — ABC, 3 p.m.

Connecticut Sun at Atlanta Dream — ESPN3/NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports South, 4 p.m.

Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever — CBS Sports Network/Arizona Family Network (KTVK/KPHE)/Indiana Fever Facebook, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx — Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports North, 7 p.m.