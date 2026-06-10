Credit: Wendell Cruz-

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s — Round 14

Western Bulldogs vs. Adelaide Crows — FS2/Fox One, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Baseball

Exhibition

The Congressional Baseball Game for Charity, Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Democrats vs. Republicans — FS1/Fox One, 7 p.m.

College Football

With the First Pick — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Always College Football — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Now: Inside the 2026 Football Schedule — ESPN2/SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Track & Field

Men’s

2026 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships

Men’s Day 1, Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Decathlon: Day 1 — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Field Finals — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Track Semifinal Heats, Decathlon Day 1 — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 8 p.m.

10,000 Meters Final/4×400 Relay Semifinal Heats — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 11 p.m.

Cycling

Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Stage 4: Le Puy-en-Velay to Montrond-les-Bains — NBCSN/Peacock, 9 a.m.

Golf

5 Clubs With Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

The Smylie Show — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

The Vanity Index Podcast — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

The Smylie Kaufman Show –SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

GOLF Films: The Land We Share — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Ultimate Knockouts — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

UFC Reloaded: UFC 308-Topuria vs. Holloway — CBS Sports Network, midnight

MLB

American League

Boston at Tampa Bay — MLB Network (backup)//NESN/Rays.TV, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees at Cleveland — MLB Network (main)//YES/CleGuardians.TV, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit — Twins.TV/Detroit SportsNet, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore — Mariners.TV/MASN, 6:30 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City — Rangers Sports Network/Royals.TV, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Anaheim — Space City Home Network/Angels Broadcast Television, 9:30 p.m.//MLB Network (main), 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Washington at San Francisco — Nationals.TV/NBC Sports Bay Area, 3:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego — MLB Network (main)//Reds.TV/Padres.TV, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Miami — Dbacks.TV/Marlins.TV, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh — MLB Network (backup)//Spectrum SportsNet LA/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis at New York Mets — Cardinals.TV/SNY, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado — Marquee Sports Network/Rockies.TV, 8:30 p.m.

Interleague

Philadelphia at Toronto — MLB Network (main)//NBC Sports Philadelphia/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago White Sox — BravesVision/Chicago Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Sacramento (at Las Vegas Ballpark, Summerlin, NV) — Brewers.TV/NBC Sports California, 9 p.m.//MLB Network (backup), 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Announcers: Steve Phillips/Eduardo Pérez/Xavier Scruggs

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Announcers: Robert Flores/Lauren Shehadi/Mark DaRosa

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Host: Brian Kenny

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB.TV, 8 p.m.

Host: Abby Labar

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA Playoffs

NBA Finals

Game 4, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Announcers: Mike Breen/Richard Jefferson/Tim Legler//Lisa Salters

San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks — ABC/ESPN Unlimited, 8:30 p.m. (New York leads series 2-1)

NBA Today live from The Rutherford, New York, NY — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Draymond Green/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

NBA Tip-Off live from Madison Square Garden, New York, NY — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off live from Madison Square Garden, New York, NY — ABC/ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 8 p.m.

Inside the NBA live from Madison Square Garden, New York, NY — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Basketcast — NBA TV, noon

The Hoop Collective — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Association: Finals Pregame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks NBA Finals In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

The Association: NBA Finals Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

Good Morning Football: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

Pushing the Pile — CBS Sports Network, noon

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

The Stanley Pup — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Missin Curfew — DraftKings Network, 10 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, Estádio Municipal de Leiria, Leiria, Portugal

Portugal vs. Nigeria — Fox Soccer Plus, 3:30 p.m.

International Friendly, Inter & Co Stadium, Orlando, FL

England vs. Costa Rica — FS2/Fox One, 3:50 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Goool Morning América — ESPN Deportes, 9 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

US Against the World: Four Years with the Men’s National Soccer Team: 26 Brothers (series finale) — HBO, 3:19 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Generación Fútbol — ESPN Deportes, 6 p.m.

Tricolor al día — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11:30 p.m.

Softball

Athletes Unlimited Softball League

Texas Volts at Oklahoma City Spark — MLB.TV, 6 p.m.

Portland Cascade at Carolina Blaze — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 8 p.m.

Chicago Bandits at Utah Talons — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited, 10 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — NBCSN/Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

The Craig Carton Show — SportsGrid 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — ESPN Unlimited/Disney+, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, noon

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 3:30 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Inside ACCess — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

All The Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 6:30 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

All The Smoke Dugout — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

BBC Sport — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Storied: Summer of ’83 — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

BBC Sport — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

All the Smoke Dugout — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.

BBC Sport — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Pushing the Odds with Matt Perrault — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 3 a.m. (Thursday)

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Boss Open (ATP Tour)/HSBC Championships (WTA Tour)/Libema Open (ATP Tour/WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Courtside Live: Boss Open (ATP Tour)/HSBC Championships (WTA Tour)/Libema Open (ATP Tour/WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

WNBA

Commissioners Cup

Connecticut Sun at Toronto Tempo — NBC Sports Boston/Crave/CTV2/TSN5, 7 p.m.

Toronto Tempo Basketball Pre-Game — TSN5, 6:30 p.m.

WNBA on USA

Announcers: Meghan McPeak/Amy Audiert//Edona Thaqi

Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm — USA Network//Spectrum SportsNet/KUNS, 10 p.m.