All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
AFL Men’s — Round 14
Western Bulldogs vs. Adelaide Crows — FS2/Fox One, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)
Baseball
Exhibition
The Congressional Baseball Game for Charity, Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.
Democrats vs. Republicans — FS1/Fox One, 7 p.m.
College Football
With the First Pick — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
Always College Football — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.
SEC Now: Inside the 2026 Football Schedule — ESPN2/SEC Network, 7 p.m.
College Track & Field
Men’s
2026 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships
Men’s Day 1, Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR
Decathlon: Day 1 — ESPN+, 4 p.m.
Field Finals — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.
Track Semifinal Heats, Decathlon Day 1 — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 8 p.m.
10,000 Meters Final/4×400 Relay Semifinal Heats — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 11 p.m.
Cycling
Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Stage 4: Le Puy-en-Velay to Montrond-les-Bains — NBCSN/Peacock, 9 a.m.
Golf
5 Clubs With Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.
The Smylie Show — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
The Vanity Index Podcast — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.
Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
The Smylie Kaufman Show –SportsGrid, 4 p.m.
GOLF Films: The Land We Share — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Ultimate Knockouts — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
UFC Reloaded: UFC 308-Topuria vs. Holloway — CBS Sports Network, midnight
MLB
American League
Boston at Tampa Bay — MLB Network (backup)//NESN/Rays.TV, 1 p.m.
New York Yankees at Cleveland — MLB Network (main)//YES/CleGuardians.TV, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit — Twins.TV/Detroit SportsNet, 6:30 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore — Mariners.TV/MASN, 6:30 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City — Rangers Sports Network/Royals.TV, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Anaheim — Space City Home Network/Angels Broadcast Television, 9:30 p.m.//MLB Network (main), 10 p.m. (joined in progress)
National League
Washington at San Francisco — Nationals.TV/NBC Sports Bay Area, 3:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego — MLB Network (main)//Reds.TV/Padres.TV, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Miami — Dbacks.TV/Marlins.TV, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh — MLB Network (backup)//Spectrum SportsNet LA/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
St. Louis at New York Mets — Cardinals.TV/SNY, 7 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado — Marquee Sports Network/Rockies.TV, 8:30 p.m.
Interleague
Philadelphia at Toronto — MLB Network (main)//NBC Sports Philadelphia/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago White Sox — BravesVision/Chicago Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Sacramento (at Las Vegas Ballpark, Summerlin, NV) — Brewers.TV/NBC Sports California, 9 p.m.//MLB Network (backup), 10 p.m. (joined in progress)
Announcers: Steve Phillips/Eduardo Pérez/Xavier Scruggs
The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
Announcers: Robert Flores/Lauren Shehadi/Mark DaRosa
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
Host: Brian Kenny
MLB Now — MLB Network, noon
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.
MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.
MLB Big Inning — MLB.TV, 8 p.m.
Host: Abby Labar
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)
NBA Playoffs
NBA Finals
Game 4, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
Announcers: Mike Breen/Richard Jefferson/Tim Legler//Lisa Salters
San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks — ABC/ESPN Unlimited, 8:30 p.m. (New York leads series 2-1)
NBA Today live from The Rutherford, New York, NY — ESPN, 3 p.m.
Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Draymond Green/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith
NBA Tip-Off live from Madison Square Garden, New York, NY — ESPN, 7 p.m.
NBA Tip-Off live from Madison Square Garden, New York, NY — ABC/ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 8 p.m.
Inside the NBA live from Madison Square Garden, New York, NY — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.
Basketcast — NBA TV, noon
The Hoop Collective — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
The Association: Finals Pregame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks NBA Finals In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.
The Association: NBA Finals Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 11 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.
Good Morning Football: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.
Pushing the Pile — CBS Sports Network, noon
Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NFL Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
The Stanley Pup — NHL Network, 8 p.m.
Missin Curfew — DraftKings Network, 10 p.m.
Soccer
Men’s
International Friendly, Estádio Municipal de Leiria, Leiria, Portugal
Portugal vs. Nigeria — Fox Soccer Plus, 3:30 p.m.
International Friendly, Inter & Co Stadium, Orlando, FL
England vs. Costa Rica — FS2/Fox One, 3:50 p.m.
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
Goool Morning América — ESPN Deportes, 9 a.m.
Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.
Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.
US Against the World: Four Years with the Men’s National Soccer Team: 26 Brothers (series finale) — HBO, 3:19 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.
Generación Fútbol — ESPN Deportes, 6 p.m.
Tricolor al día — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11:30 p.m.
Softball
Athletes Unlimited Softball League
Texas Volts at Oklahoma City Spark — MLB.TV, 6 p.m.
Portland Cascade at Carolina Blaze — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 8 p.m.
Chicago Bandits at Utah Talons — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited, 10 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.
Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.
Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — NBCSN/Peacock, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.
Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.
The Craig Carton Show — SportsGrid 11 a.m.
B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon
The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — ESPN Unlimited/Disney+, noon
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon
NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, noon
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.
The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.
Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 3:30 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Inside ACCess — ACC Network, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
ACC PM — ACC Network, 6 p.m.
Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
All The Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 6:30 p.m.
Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
All The Smoke Dugout — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.
Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.
BBC Sport — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.
All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 10 p.m.
SEC Storied: Summer of ’83 — ESPN2, 10 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.
BBC Sport — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
All the Smoke Dugout — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.
BBC Sport — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.
El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 1 a.m. (Thursday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)
Pushing the Odds with Matt Perrault — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Thursday)
South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 3 a.m. (Thursday)
Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Thursday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)
Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)
Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Thursday)
Tennis
Courtside Live: Boss Open (ATP Tour)/HSBC Championships (WTA Tour)/Libema Open (ATP Tour/WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.
Courtside Live: Boss Open (ATP Tour)/HSBC Championships (WTA Tour)/Libema Open (ATP Tour/WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Thursday)
WNBA
Commissioners Cup
Connecticut Sun at Toronto Tempo — NBC Sports Boston/Crave/CTV2/TSN5, 7 p.m.
Toronto Tempo Basketball Pre-Game — TSN5, 6:30 p.m.
WNBA on USA
Announcers: Meghan McPeak/Amy Audiert//Edona Thaqi
Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm — USA Network//Spectrum SportsNet/KUNS, 10 p.m.
About Ken Fang
Ken has been covering the sports media in earnest at his own site, Fang's Bites since May 2007 and at Awful Announcing since March 2013.
He provides a unique perspective having been an award-winning radio news reporter in Providence and having worked in local television.
Fang celebrates the four Boston Red Sox World Championships in the 21st Century, but continues to be a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.