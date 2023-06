All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 13

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — Fox Soccer Plus, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Carlton Blues vs. Essendon Bombers — Fox Soccer Plus, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

WBO Junior Welterweight Title, The Theater, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez — ESPN, 10 p.m.

CFL

Week 1

Ottawa Redblacks at Montreal Alouettes — TSN1/CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Baseball

NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament

Winston-Salem Super Regional

Game 1, David F. Couch Ballpark, Winston-Salem, NC

Announcers: Mike Ferrin/Gaby Sanchez

Alabama vs. Wake Forest — ESPN, noon

Charlottesville Super Regional

Game 2, Davenport Field at Disharoon Park, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA

Announcers: John Schiffren/Lance Cormier

Duke vs. Virginia — ESPN2, noon

Baton Rouge Super Regional

Game 1, Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA

Announcers: Tom Hart/Ben McDonald

LSU vs. Kentucky — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Gainesville Super Regional

Game 2, Condron Family Ballpark, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL

Announcers: Dave Neal/Chris Burke

Florida vs. South Carolina — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Hattiesburg Super Regional

Game 1, Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field, University of Southern Mississippi, Hattiesburg, MS

Announcers: Roy Philpott/Todd Walker

Tennessee vs. Southern Mississippi — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Fort Worth Regional

Game 2, Charlie and Marie Lupton Baseball Stadium at Williams-Reilly Field, Texas Christian University, Fort Worth, TX

Announcers: Clay Matvick/Gregg Olson

TCU vs. Indiana State — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Stanford Super Regional

Game 1, Klein Field at Sunken Diamond, Stanford University, Stanford, CA

Announcers: Mike Monaco/Kyle Peterson

Stanford vs. Texas — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Eugene Super Regional

Game 2, PK Park, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Announcers: Roxy Bernstein/Xavier Scruggs

Oregon vs. Oral Roberts — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Squeeze Play — ESPN+ (Kris Budden/Matt Schick/Mike Rooney), noon

College Golf

Men’s and Women’s

Arnold Palmer Cup

United States vs. International, Laurel Valley Country Club, Ligonier, PA

Day 3 — NLSE, 7:30 a.m.

College Track & Field

Women’s

NCAA Division I Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Mike A. Myers Stadium, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Announcers: Dwight Stones/Robert Griffin III/Dan O’Brien//John Anderson//Larra Overton

Day 2 (multiple feeds) — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Day 2 — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Cycling

Critérium du Dauphiné

Stage 7: Porte-de-Savoie to Col de la Croix de Fer – Saint Sorlin — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Golf

DP World Tour/Ladies European Tour

Scandinavian Mixed, Ullna Golf & Country Club, Stockholm, Sweden

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Canadian Open, Oakdale Golf & Country Club, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

3rd Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Featured Holes: 2, 5, 11, 14 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:30 a.m.

Featured Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10 a.m.

Marquee Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:15 a.m.

Featured Group 1 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2:30 p.m.

Featured Group 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2;30 p.m.

Featured Holes: 11, 14 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2:30 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock (Steve Sands/John Cook/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Billy Ray Brown/Smylie Kaufman), 2:30 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS (Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Ian Baker-Finch/Frank Nobilo//Dottie Pepper//Mark Immelman//Colt Knost//Amanda Renner), 5:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Shoprite LPGA Classic, Seaview Golf Club, Galloway, NJ

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill/Karen Stupples

2nd Round — Peacock, 4:30

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 5:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

American Family Insurance Championship. University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, WI

2nd Round — Peacock, 3 p.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 8:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Korn Ferry Tour

BMW Charity Pro-Am, Thornblade Club/Carolina Country Club, Greer, SC

3rd Round — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, 4:30 p.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 10:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golfing the World: Colorado — NLSE, 3 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints — Stadium, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 289

Nunes vs. Aldana, Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Early Prelims — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Prelims — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler: Episode 1 — ABC, 1 p.m.

UFC Live — ABC, 2 p.m.

UFC 289 Countdown: Nunes vs. Aldana — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

MLB

American League

Minnesota at Toronto — Bally Sports North/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore — Bally Sports Kansas City/MASN2, 4 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Sun, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 5 p.m. (joined in progress)

Houston at Cleveland — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6 pm.

Boston at New York Yankees — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim — Root Sports/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Cincinnati at St. Louis — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado — MLB San Diego Padres/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

New York Mets at Pittsburgh — SNY/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta — MASN/Bally Sports Southeast, 4 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

Interleague

Arizona at Detroit — MLB Network/Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox — MLB Network/Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 2:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

MLS

Matchday 18

Free Games — All on Apple TV

Montreal Impact vs. Minnesota United, 7:30 p.m. — English: Ed Cohen/Greg Sutton//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Luis Gerardo Bucci//French: Frederic Lord/Vincent Destouches

Orlando City SC vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m. — English: Eric Krakauer/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Miguel Gallardo

Chicago Fire vs. Columbus Crew, 8:30 p.m. — English: Jenn Hildreth/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Moises Linares

Houston Dynamo vs. LAFC, 8:30 p.m. — English: Dre Cordero/Devon Kerr//Spanish: Adrian Garcia-Marquez/Francisco Pinto

MLS 360, 7 p.m. — Kevin Egan/Sacha Kljestan/Andrew Wiebe/Bradley Wright-Phillips/Christina Unkel

MLS Season Pass — All Games on Apple TV+ (subscription required)

Atlanta United vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Pablo Ramirez

Charlotte FC vs. Seattle Sounders, 7:30 p.m. — English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik/Eduardo Biscayart

New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m. — English: Chris Witthyngham/Lori Lindsey//Spanish: Jose Hernandez/Pablo Marino

Toronto FC vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andres Agulla//French: Olivier Brett/Patrice Bernier

Sporting Kansas City vs. Austin FC, 8:30 p.m. — English: Adrian Healey/Cobi Jones//Spanish: Juan Arango/Carlos Suarez

Real Salt Lake vs. New York City FC, 9:30 p.m. — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Ivan Kasanzew

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Philadelphia Union, 10:30 p.m. — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Rodolfo Landeros/Martin Zuniga

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. FC Cincinnati, 10:30 p.m. — English: Blake Price/Paul Dolan//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Diego Arrioja//French: Matt Cullen/Sebastien Le Toux

MLS on TSN Pregame — TSN, 7 p.m.

MLS Countdown, 7 p.m. — English: Jillian Sakovits/Calen Carr/Nigel Reo-Coker//Spanish: Stefano Fusaro/Jaime Macias/Melissa Ortiz

MLS Wrap-Up, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday) — English: Jillian Sakovits/Calen Carr/Nigel Reo-Coker//Spanish: Stefano Fusaro/Jaime Macias/Melissa Ortiz

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

DoorDash 250, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, CA

Qualifying — FS1, 2 p.m.

Race — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, CA

Practice and Qualifying — FS2, 5 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Finals Film Room: Game 4 — NBA TV (Nabil Karim/Chris Miles/Sam Mitchell/Earl Watson), 9 p.m.

NFL

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stanley Cup Final

Game 4, FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

Vegas Golden Knights at Florida Panthers — CBC/Sportsnet (Chris Cuthbert/Craig Simpson/Kyle Bukauskas)/TVA Sports/TNT (Kenny Albert/Eddie Olczyk/Keith Jones/Darren Pang//Jackie Redmond)/TBS/truTV, 8 p.m.

Quest for the Stanley Cup — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Pregame — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT/TBS/truTV (Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Henrik Lundqvist/Wayne Gretzky), 7 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet (Ron MacLean/David Amber/Kevin Bieksa/Jennifer Botterill/Elliotte Friedman/Kelly Hrudey), 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Postgame — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL on TNT Post Game Show — TNT (Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Henrik Lundqvist/Wayne Gretzky), 11 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 11

Washington Spirit vs. Angel City — Paramount+, 7 p.m.

Chicago Red Stars vs. North Carolina Courage — Paramount+, 8 p.m.

OL Reign vs. Kansas City Current — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA

Mexico vs. Cameroon — Univision/TUDN, 10 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 9 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

The Undefeated: Finding Free — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Sole Survivor — ESPNews, 7:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: Jeanette Lee Vs. — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: The Luckiest Guy In The World, Part 1 — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Betting Above the Rim — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Surfing’s Dirty Secrets — BBC News, 11:30 a.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Charlottesville — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 5 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Walk-Off — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

The B1G Moment: Trouble With the Snap — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Game ON — Women Sports Network, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Sportswoman: Never Give Up — Women Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

30 for 30: The Luckiest Guy In The World, Part 2 — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

French Open, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Women’s Final: Karolina Muchova vs. Iga Świątek — NBC (Dan Hicks/Mary Carillo/John McEnroe), 9 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at Roland Garros — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

UEFA Champions League

Knockout Round

Final, Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey

Manchester City vs. Inter Milan — CBS (Clive Tyldesley/Rob Green/Christina Unkel-rules)/Univision/TUDN, 2:55 p.m.

Morning Footy-UEFA Champions League Edition — CBS Sports Golazo Network (Susannah Collins/Nico Cantor/Charlie Davies/Mike Grella/Jenny Chiu//Alexis Guerreros), noon

UEFA Champions League Today: Pre-Match Edition live from Istanbul, Turkey — CBS (Kate Abdo/Jamie Carragher/Thierry Henry/Micah Richards//Guillem Balagué//Peter Schmeichel), 1:30 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 1:30 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today: Post-Match Edition live from Istanbul, Turkey — CBS Sports Network (Kate Abdo/Jamie Carragher/Thierry Henry/Micah Richards//Guillem Balagué//Peter Schmeichel), 5:30 p.m.

The Champions Club — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6:30 p.m.

USFL

Week 9

Michigan Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Maulers (at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, OH) — Fox, noon

New Orleans Breakers at Memphis Showboats — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.