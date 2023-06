All Times Eastern

Editor’s Note: San Diego Padres games (Channel is called MLB San Diego Padres) are available through Major League Baseball via MLB.TV, MLB.com, Padres.com and certain providers (AT&T U-Verse, Charter, Cox, DirecTV, Fubo, Spectrum)

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 12

Melbourne Demons vs. Carlton Blues — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

Bundesliga

Relegation Playoff

1st Leg, Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stuttgart, Germany

VfB Stuttgart vs. Hamburger SV — ESPN+, 2:45 p.m.

College Basketball

Inside College Hoops — Stadium, 7 p.m.

College Softball

NCAA Women’s College World Series

Bracket 1, USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, Oklahoma City, OK

Announcers: Kevin Brown/Amanda Scarborough//Courtney Lyle

Tennessee vs. Alabama — ESPN, noon

Stanford vs. Oklahoma — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

NCAA Softball Studio Update — ESPN (Pam Ward/Danielle Lawrie/Madison Shipman), 2 p.m.

Bracket 2, USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, Oklahoma City, OK

Announcers: Beth Mowins/Jessica Mendoza/Michele Smith//Holly Rowe

Oklahoma State vs. Florida State — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Utah vs. Washington — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

NCAA Softball Studio Update — ESPN (Pam Ward/Danielle Lawrie/Madison Shipman), 9 p.m.

FA Cup

FA Cup Final Preview — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Porsche European Open, Green Eagle Golf Courses, Hamburg, Germany

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

The Memorial Tournament, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, OH

1st Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7 a.m.

Featured Groups: Emiliano Grillo/Viktor Hovland/Scottie Scheffler & Zach Johnson/Adam Scott/Cameron Young — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:45 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 12, 15, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:45 a.m.

Marquee Group: Jason Day/Collin Morikawa/Jon Rahm with bonus coverage of Rory McIlroy/Jordan Spieth/Tyrell Hatton — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Rory McIlroy/Jordan Spieth/Tyrell Hatton — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Matt Fitzpatrick/Xander Schauffele/Justin Thomas — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Holes: 15, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock (Terry Gannon/Frank Nobilo/Cury Byrum//Colt Knost//Arron Oberholser), 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Mizuho Americas Open, Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City, NJ

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Karen Stupples//Kay Cockerill

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 11 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

PFL 2023 Rewind — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

MLB

American League

Cleveland at Minnesota — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Houston — FS1/Bally Sports West/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia at New York Mets — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/SNY, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Miami — MLB San Diego Padres/Bally Sports Florida, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Arizona, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Milwaukee at Toronto — MLB Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston — Bally Sports Ohio/NESN, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 12:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

NBA Finals

Game 1, Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Announcers: Mike Breen/Mark Jackson/Stan Van Gundy//Lisa Salters

Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV (Adam Lefkoe/Tim Doyle/Vince Goodwill/Chris Raybon), 6 p.m.

GameTime at the NBA Finals: Game 1 Pregame live at Ball Arena, Denver, CO — NBA TV (Matt Winer/Chris Miles/Charles Barkley/Grant Hill/Shaquille O’Neal//Jared Greenberg//Dennis Scott), 6:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN2 (Mike Greenberg/Jalen Rose/Stephen A. Smith/Michael Wilbon/Adrian Wojnarowski), 7:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC/ESPN2 (Mike Greenberg/Jalen Rose/Stephen A. Smith/Michael Wilbon/Adrian Wojnarowski), 8 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.

NBA in Stephen A’s World — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

GameTime at the NBA Finals: Game 1 Postgame live at Ball Arena, Denver, CO — NBA TV (Matt Winer/Chris Miles/Charles Barkley/Grant Hill/Shaquille O’Neal//Jared Greenberg//Dennis Scott), — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — Sportsnet, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Scottish Premiership

Playoffs

1st Leg, Firhill Stadium, Glascow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Patrick Thistle vs. Ross County — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: The American Gladiators, Part 2 — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 a.m.

The Ringer: Beyond the Arc– FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid. 9 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9:30 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

The Ringer: Beyond the Arc — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: The Last Days of Knight — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

Worth the Wait — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

B1G Trailblazers: Carli Lloyd — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. & Hatch — Fubo Sports, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Game ON — Women Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Pushing Forward: Title IX in the ACC — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN2, 11p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

French Open, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Friday)

WNBA

Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx — Amazon Prime Video/NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports North Extra, 8 p.m.